Tour news: The Avalanches, Teenage Halloween, Adrian Daniel, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE AVALANCHES

Crate-digging duo The Avalanches will be on tour this fall, and have added new shows in Seattle (9/18 @ Neptune Theatre), Los Angeles (9/22 @ The Greek), and Chicago (10/1 @ Metro). The band hit NYC at Terminal 5 on 10/8. All dates are here.

HOT 97 SUMMER JAM

Hot 97 is bringing its annual NYC-area Summer Jam festival back this summer, happening on Sunday, June 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. They've announced this year's stacked lineup, which features Pusha T, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Thug and Gunna, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, Burna Boy, Bunny the Butcher, Shenseea, Dreamdoll, Cordae, Yung Blue, NLE Choppa, Babyface Ray, and more.

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN (INCLUDING SHOWS WITH GOOD RIDDANCE / WAR ON WOMEN)

Teenage Halloween have announced May tour dates, which include shows with Good Riddance & War on Women in NYC (5/13 @ Kingsland) and Pittsburgh, plus Montreal's Pouzza Fest and more.

teenage-halloween-tour loading...

ADRIAN DANIEL

Brooklyn R&B singer Adrian Daniel recently released his Crimson EP, and he announced a hometown show happening on June 22 at The Sultan Room, which is part of the "Year of the Wolf Tour" (no other dates announced at the moment though).

LIL NAS X

Lil Nas X announced a fall tour, his first ever, earlier this week, and has now added second dates in NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

CUCO

Cuco has announced his sophomore album, Fantasy Gateway, due July 22 via Interscope and will be touring this summer.

A-TRAK & FRIENDS BLOCK PARTY

Fool's Gold and Brooklyn Mirage are teaming up to put on the A-Trak & Friends Block Party, happening on Sunday, June 19 at Brooklyn Mirage. The lineup features A-Trak (doing a "Bloghaus set"), Duck Sauce (aka A-Trak and Armand Van Helden), Yung Bae, a Chromeo DJ set, Justin Jay, and Coco & Breezy.

METRIC

Metric will release a new album, Formentera, on July 8, and will tour this fall.

CAMP COPE

Camp Cope will return to North America on tour this summer supporting their new album Running With The Hurricane.

ICEAGE (DATES WITH WIKI, EARTH)

Danish band Iceage will be touring with Wiki in May, and will be back this fall for a co-headline tour with drone metal greats Earth.

PATTI SMITH

Patti Smith will be on the road this spring and summer with shows in the US and Europe, and she's announced a couple of new dates in the NYC area.