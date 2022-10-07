Tour news: The B-52’s, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Whitney, Superorganism, more

B-52's B-52's loading...

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE B-52'S / KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND / THE TUBES

New Wave greats The B-52's are on their farewell tour now which has them out with KC & The Sunshine Band (East Coast and Midwest) and The Tubes (West Coast), which is in Chicago tonight and then hits NYC next weekend for two nights at Beacon Theatre on 10/12 & 10/14. After that they'll head to Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more. Head here for all dates.

ARCTIC MONKEYS / FONTAINES DC

Arctic Monkeys’ new album is out later this month, and they’ve added more dates to their tour supporting it, in Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, and Red Rocks.

DEAD & COMPANY

Dead & Company's final tour will be in 2023, and the dates and ticket info have been revealed

SUNN O))) / SHOSHIN (初心) DUO

Sunn O)))'s core duo of Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malley have announced a late 2022/early 2023 tour as Shoshin (初心) Duo, which hits kicks off in Atlanta this December and then hits multiple other US other cities before wrapping up in LA in February.

SUPERORGANISM

International indie rock collective Superorganism are on tour in North America now, playing Chicago tonight and from there the band heads to Madison, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, DC, Philly and more. Head here for all dates.

LOW

Low have canceled upcoming European and UK dates as Mimi Parker continues cancer treatment. ”It is clear that we should stay home and continue with treatment and care as she is still struggling with ovarian cancer,” Alan Sparhawk writes.

WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS

Scottish indie rockers We Were Promised Jetpacks start their US tour tonight in Columbus. From their they'll hit St. Louis, Austin, New Orleans, Orlando, Nashville, Baltimore and more before wrapping up in Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on October 30 with Breakup Shoes. The band have also announced a new EP, A Complete One-Eighty, on December 9. Check out a few tracks from it:

WHITNEY

Having released new album SPARK last month, Chicago's Whitney are in the middle of an extensive tour, playing Oklahoma City tonight. They'll eventually hit NYC on December 11 at Webster Hall.

WAR ON WOMEN / CANCER BATS / SPACED

Baltimore feminist punks War On Women, Canadian metallic hard rockers Cancer Bats, and Buffalo hardcore upstarts Spaced will hit the road together this November and December, stopping in Boston, Hamden, Brooklyn, Asbury Park, Philly, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, and Pittsburgh.