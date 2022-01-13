Tour news: The Beths, Dead Milkmen, Indigo De Souza, Gin Blossoms, Bonnaroo, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE BETHS (TOUR RESCHEDULED)

New Zealand band The Beths were set to begin their North American tour on January 20, but with Omicron still surging they've postponed its start, rescheduling some dates and canceling others. Also: Weakened Friends are no longer opening the tour. Dates now start in Seattle on February 5 and East Coast shows have been rescheduled to the end of the run. More: Boston and Austin shows are now in different venues, and the Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary dates have been canceled. The new NYC show happens February 23 at Webster Hall. Head here for all dates.

SPOON

Spoon's anticipated new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, is out February 11, and the band have just announced a North American tour in support. April dates, which include the East Coast and Midwest, are with Margaret Glaspy; West Coast dates happen in May and June and are with Geese.

INDIGO DE SOUZA (TOUR RESCHEDULED)

"Big bad covid has done it again! We are postponing our January tour until April for the safety of our touring party and audience," Indigo De Souza writes. The tour now stars April 20 in Washington, DC and the two Brooklyn shows are at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 21 & 24. All dates, most of which are with Horse Jumper of Love and Friendship, are here.

GIN BLOSSOMS NEW MISERABLE EXPERIENCE TOUR

Gin Blossoms are celebrating the 30th anniversary of New Miserable Experience by playing it in full on tour, first on a headlining February/March run and then on the previously announced 'Last Summer on Earth Tour' with Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket (including SummerStage in Central Park on July 6). All dates are here.

UNSANE RESCHEDULE BROOKLYN SHOW

NYC noise greats Unsane were set to play Our Wicked Lady on Friday but that show, which has them "performing early cuts," has been rescheduled to March 12 with Art Gray Noizz Quintet also on the bill. Tickets are still available.

THE DEAD MILKMEN

Philly punk legends The Dead Milkmen have lined up three East Coast dates in April, playing Wilmington's The Queen on April 22, Atlantic City's Anchor Rock Club on May 13 and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on May 14.

GZA, RAEKWON, GHOSTFACE KILLAH (3 CHAMBERS TOUR)

Wu-Tang members GZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah have extended their '3 Chambers' Tour -- which celebrates their classic mid '90s solo albums, Liquid Swords, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ironman, respectively -- into 2022, with shows in February and March.

GOSPEL

NYC screamo greats Gospel recently released the new song "SRO," which they say is off a new Kurt Ballou-recorded album called The Loser, their first album since their classic 2005 debut LP The Moon Is A Cold Dead World. Now, the band is gearing up to play a rare show in April, and it's a benefit for drummer Vinny's daughter Alina, who was sadly diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

BONNAROO TICKETS ON SALE

The 2022 edition of Bonnaroo happens June 16-19 and tickets are now on sale. This year's lineup includes Stevie Nicks, Tool, J. Cole, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Sons of Kemet, Blu DeTiger, Indigo De Souza, The Weather Station, Nothing, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Goose, Bleachers, Isaiah Rashad, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Claud, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Ludacris, 100 gecs, slowthai, Joy Oladokun, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, and lots more.

COACHELLA LINEUP

Coachella finally announced its 2022 lineup, which includes Kanye, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Swedish House Mafia, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Run the Jewels, Turnstile, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Spiritualized, Danny Elfman, and more.

ANAMANAGUCHI

Anamanaguchi have expanded their Scott Pilgrim Vs The World tour and have added a second Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 1. All dates are here.

BUKE AND GASE

Experimental duo Buke and Gase and NJ rapper Rahrah Gabor are releasing a new collaborative EP, Buke and Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP, due out February 11 via Brasslands. They'll celebrate with a show at Brooklyn's Public Records on February 12.