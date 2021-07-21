Tour News: The Black Keys, D.O.A., Todd Barry, Yemi Alade, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are back. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

THE BLACK KEYS

The Black Keys are playing three intimate shows surrounding their appearance at Pilgrimage Fest in Tennessee in September, performing in Oxford, MS, Athens, GA, and St Petersburg, FL. They call it their World Tour of America. Says Patrick Carney, "Dan and I have joked about doing a tour of American cities named after other cities in the world since we were touring together in a van. It feels like now is as good a time as any, and we are excited to play in some places we haven’t played since the early days of the band and for fans that have not had a chance to see us in a while.”

PAUL JACOBS (POTTERY)

Pottery drummer Paul Jacobs released solo album Pink Dogs on the Green Grass earlier this year and he's just announced a tour in support, which hits Toronto, Chicago, and Madison before hooking up with Tonstartssbandht for shows in St Paul, Denver, Salt Lake City, Boise, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Costa Mesa and L.A. (The Moroccan Lounge on 11/26). All dates are here and you can watch the new video for "Most Delicious Drink":

D.O.A. HARDCORE '81 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Canadian punk legends D.O.A. are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their record Hardcore 81 with a reissue and fall tour dates. They've mostly above the Canadian border for this one but their are Washington State shows in Everett, Tacoma and Richland, and Salem Oregon. All dates are listed here.

THE FEELIES

The Feelies have never really toured, opting to play little pockets of shows over a long weekend (they used to be known for playing national holidays when the members didn't have to ask off work), and they mostly stay on the East Coast. Between the scarcity of performances and their famously epic-length sets, you should never pass up a chance to see them. It's been two years since their last shows, thanks to the pandemic, but they've just announced a couple shows for the fall.

LEON BRIDGES

Leon Bridges' third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, is due out Friday (7/23) via Columbia, and he's now announced a tour supporting the album. "This fall I'm bringing this immersive experience to you in the intimate rooms where it all started," he writes. "In that spirit let's also celebrate the people who run the clubs and help create these memory making nights. I'll be giving a portion of each ticket sale from my Fall tour dates to NIVA and CrewNation, benefiting the people and clubs who've been hit hard by the pandemic."

TODD BARRY

Acerbic comedian and crowd work master Todd Barry will be going on a "stadium tour" in August, hitting Mobile, Ocean Springs, Lafayette and Philly. He's also got September shows in San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Antioch, as well as fall shows in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Athens, Atlanta, Asheville, Orlando, Tampa, Ferndale, Woodstock, Seattle and more. Head here for all dates.

DESERT DAZE 2021

Desert Daze festival will be back this fall, happening November 12-14 at Lake Perris, CA. Headliners are The War on Drugs (playing their only 2021 show), Kamasi Washington, Toro y Moi and Japanese Breakfast. Check out the full lineup.

YEMI ALADE

Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade has announced the Empress tour which includes stops in Berkeley, Los Angeles (Fonda Theatre on 9/22), Boston, Toronto, Montreal, DC, and NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 10/6). All dates are here.

DEHD

Chicago trio Dehd will be on tour this fall, including a run of headline dates with fellow Chicago group and Fire Talk labelmates Bnny following their appearance at Pitchfork fest, and then a string of shows supporting Julien Baker.

ANNA MEREDITH

Synthpop artist and composer Anna Meredith has announced 2022 spring North American tour dates which kick off March 17 at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles and also include a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on March 30, as well as shows in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Bentonville, AR.

TOPS

Montreal's TOPS are back with new single "Party Again," a wistful midtempo jam about our shared pandemic lockdown year, which comes with an announcement of rescheduled tour dates.

INDIGO DE SOUZA

Indigo De Souza is gearing up to release Any Shape You Take and has announced tour dates, including a run with Horse Jumper of Love.