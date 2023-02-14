Tour news: The Chicks, Frankie Cosmos, Suga (BTS), Tomberlin, Dirty Nil / Daniel Romano, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE CHICKS

The Chicks have shared dates for a World Tour coming up this summer and fall. It features support from Maren Morris in Europe, the UK, and Canada, Ben Harper in the Northeast and Midwest, and Wild Rivers in the South. Head here for all dates.

The Chicks 2023 tour loading...

SUGA OF BTS

Marking the first solo tour by a BTS member, Suga has announced will be out this spring and early summer. Tickets go on general sale on March 3, with lots of presales ahead.

Suga of BTS 2023 tour loading...

FRANKIE COSMOS

Frankie Cosmos have shared a handful of outdoor dates in California supporting their newest album Inner World Peace. They play along the West Coast in early May, just before their appearance at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City. Support comes from Dear Nora. Head here for all dates.

frankie cosmos tour loading...

TOMBERLIN

Tomberlin has announced a spring tour with Trace Mountains continuing to support her album i don't know who needs to hear this..., hitting Philadelphia, Nashville, Austin, St. Louis, Bloomington, and more.

Tomberlin 2023 tour loading...

PHISH

Phish have announced summer and fall North American tour dates that include multi-night stands in Huntsville, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philly, NYC, Denver, and more.

THE DIRTY NIL/DANIEL ROMANO'S OUTFIT

The Dirty Nil and Daniel Romano's Outfit have announced a North American summer tour together. The tour comes to NYC on July 8 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are here.

Dirty Nil/Daniel Romano's Outfit 2023 tour loading...

YELLOWCARD

Yellowcard have announced their first tour in over six years, celebrating the 20th anniversary of breakthrough album Ocean Avenue with support coming from Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin, and This Wild Life. The tour hits the NYC area for two shows, July 6 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ, and July 8 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Head here for all dates and tickets.

BABYFACE RAY

Rapper Babyface Ray announced a tour with fellow Detroiter Veeze supporting his most recent album Mob.

Babyface Ray 2023 tour loading...

MIDWIFE

Midwife have announced a show on April 13 at Union Pool in Brooklyn with Nyxy Nyx and Sam Zalta (of Bambara) presented by Saint Vitus. It's the day before Midwife plays the Flenser showcase with Have A Nice Life, Giles Corey, and Planning For Burial.

FLATSPOT WORLD PRE-SHOW

A day ahead of the hardcore label's showcase at Brooklyn Monarch, Flatspot World is hosting a stacked pre-show on April 17 at Saint Vitus. It features Outburst, Violent Way, Kharma, New World Man, and Bad Blood.

FISHBONE

Fishbone have shared new East Coast dates to their upcoming tour, surrounding their West Coast run with Les Claypool's Frog Brigade.

PUP/BEACH BUNNY/POOL KIDS

PUP, Beach Bunny, and Pool Kids have announced a three-show run in the Northeast in late May, before PUP and Beach Bunny play sets at Adjacent Fest in Atlantic City.

FUTURE ISLANDS

Future Islands have announced a tour with JOON and Deeper surrounding their appearance at Just Like Heaven in LA this spring.

Future Islands 2023 tour loading...

PONY

Toronto power pop duo PONY have shared spring tour dates opening for Softcult and Superheaven.

BREANNA BARBARA OPENING FOR THE NUDE PARTY

Breanna Barbara has been added as support to The Nude Party's upcoming North American tour that includes Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 19.

nude party breanna barbara loading...

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM

After returning to "full time status" in 2022, The Gaslight Anthem have announced a tour with support from Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe coming up in May.

The Gaslight Anthem 2023 tour loading...

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND

Having already announced their 2023 tour, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have added 18 more shows, including two at NJ's Metlife Stadium.

attachment-bruce springsteen 2023 tour loading...

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

Japanese Breakfast have announced a show on October 5 at Radio City Music Hall, their biggest headlining NYC show to date. Support will come from Japanese singer/songwriter Ichiko Aoba.