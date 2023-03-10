Tour news: The Cure, Hot Chip, Black Coffee, Lisa O’Neil, The Courettes, Waste Man, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

HOT CHIP

Hot Chip will be on tour in North America this spring, and since the initial announcement they've added a second show in Portland and are upgrading a venue in Toronto. The tour ends in NYC at Knockdown Center on June 3. All dates are here.

THE CURE

The Cure will be on tour in North America in May, June and July, including three nights each at Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan on March 15 at 10 AM and you can register for that through March 13 at 10 AM.

BROOKLYNVEGAN FREE SXSW DAY PARTIES

The FREE BrooklynVegan x Resound SXSW day parties Lost Weekend happen this year at Mohawk on Wednesday (March 15) and Empire Control Room & Garage on Thursday (March 16). This year's lineup of acts includes Ric Wilson, Bartees Strange, Indigo De Souza, Militarie Gun, Blondshell, be your own PET, Algiers, Model/Actriz, Obongjayar, Hannibal Buress, Protomartyr, Cheekface, Portrayal of Guilt, and more. RSVP is open.

BLACK COFFEE

South African DJ Black Coffee is on tour this year and has announced he'll spin at a very big NYC show -- Madison Square Garden on October 7. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM. Before that he's got spring dates in Philly, Orlando, Austin, Miami Beach, Denver, Oakland, Montreal, and more. All dates are here.

OSHEAGA 2023 LINEUP

Montreal's Osheaga fest has announced this year's lineup, including RÜFÜS DU SOL, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Baby Keem, Fred again.., Japanese Breakfast, Kim Petras, Carly Rae Jepsen, PUP, Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA, Julia Jacklin, beabadoobee, and more.

BLACK STAR

Black Star, aka Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, announced a few East Coast shows happening this spring.

ACTION BRONSON

Action Bronson has added a fourth show to his April full-band residency at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge.

LISA O'NEILL

Lisa O'Neill, who recently released her debut for Rough Trade Records, will be on tour this spring, with shows in DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Public Records on 4/28), Newport, Exeter, West Stockbridge, Cambridge, Chicago, L.A. and San Francisco.

MEG BAIRD / DAMON & NAOMI

Just a couple months after the release of her album Furling, Meg Baird has announced a tour with Damon & Naomi. The tour spans five dates across the Northeast in early May, closing in Meg's native Philadelphia.

NELS CLINE CONSENTRIK QUARTET

Nels Cline will be playing with his Concentrik Quartet -- featuring Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Lightcap and Tom Rainey -- at Le Poisson Rouge on June 2. Tickets are on sale.

VALERIE JUNE

Valerie‘s tour schedule includes a tribute concert to Sister Rosetta Tharpe happening at Austin's Luck Ranch on March 19, and a NYC show at City Winery.

SAVES THE DAY

Saves the Day are celebrating the 25 years of Can't Slow Down and 20 years of In Reverie by playing both LPs in full at East Coast shows around Bamboozle, and West Coast shows around When We Were Young

WASTE MAN

NYC-based mutant punks Waste Man just released a ripper of an EP and are on their way to Austin for SXSW. Dates surrounding that include Akron, Cincinnatti, St. Louis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, New Orleans, Athens, Richmond, Philly and more.

THE COURETTES

Danish garage rock duo The Courettes are coming to the US for SXSW and sticking around after to tour the West Coast, including stops in San Diego, Santa Ana, San Pedro, Lancaster, Visalia, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Nevada City and Sacramento. They'll hit the East Coast this fall around their Gonerfest appearance. All dates are here.

KASSA OVERALL

Seattle drummer/producer/emcee Kassa Overall has signed to Warp Records and will be on tour as well.

THE ANTLERS

The Antlers just released a new song and announced an in-the-round show in NYC.

POISON RUIN

Pulling equal influence from deathrock and Wipers, Philly band Poison Ruïn have an appealingly dark, raw sound, and they're gearing up to make their Relapse Records debut with their new album Harvest, which is out April 14. They're on tour now and will be at SXSW next week, including one of BrooklynVegan's free day parties.