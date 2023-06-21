Tour news: The Cure, KennyHoopla, Billy Talent, Patrick Watson, Little Dragon, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

KENNYHOOPLA / GROUPTHINK

Rapper KennyHoopla has announced the Raised by Wolves Tour which has him out with Groupthink. Dates include an NYC show at Webster Hall on September 29. Head here for all dates.

MYKE TOWERS

Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers will support his excellent third album on a North American tour.

LITTLE SIMZ

Little Simz's No Thank You tour starts September 20 in Chicago and now includes a second NYC show.

THE CURE

The Cure, who are in the midst of a three-show run at NYC's Madison Square Garden, will close out their year with four Primavera Sound festivals in Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay, and Colombia where they will headline.

BILLY TALENT

Canadian rock band Billy Talent have announced a short US tour around their festival appearances at Louder Than Live and Aftershock, hitting Ferndale, Chicago, NYC (Gramercy Theatre on 9/29), and Buffalo.

KIM PETRAS

Kim Petras has announced the Feed the Beast World Tour. The North American leg begins September 27 in Austin and wraps up November 22 in San Diego, with a NYC show at Brooklyn Mirage on October 9. Before that, she plays Great Hall at Avant Gardner on Friday (6/23) for "Feed the Beast: The Experience."

MEADOWLARK FEST 2023

The 2023 edition of the Hudson Valley's Meadowlark Fest happens September 8-10 at Stone Ridge Orchard & Farmers Market. This year's lineup includes DeVotchka, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Chris Smither, Kacy and Clayton, Jolie Holland, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Babehoven, and more.

ROYKSOPP

“Expect an eclectic set where energetic beats meet vast, transcending soundscapes,“ Norwegian duo Röyksopp say of their first North American tour in six years. “True electric - what it says on the tin.”

EDDIE IZZARD

Eddie Izzard has announced a new tour called The Remix. “In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories,” Eddie says. “The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.“

OXBOW

San Francisco noise rock vets Oxbow have announced a US tour, coming after their fall UK/EU run.

JIVEBOMB ADDED TO SOUL GLO / MSPAINT TOUR

As if Soul Glo and MSPAINT's upcoming tour wasn't already a good enough lineup, it just got even better with the addition of Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb.

CRADLE OF FILTH / DEVILDRIVER

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver have announced the second leg of their "Double Trouble Live" US coheadline tour, featuring support from Ill Niño, Black Satellite and Savage Existence. They'll stop in NYC on October 21 at Palladium Times Square.

MANDY, INDIANA

UK band Mandy, Indiana will be making their first multi-city visit to the US in December.

PATRICK WATSON / LA FORCE

It's a double shot of Canadian orch-pop when Patrick Watson and La Force (aka Broken Social Scene's Ariel Engle) tour together. There are just a few North North American dates: Philly and Burlington in October, and the tour wraps up in December with shows in DC, Boston and NYC (Webster Hall on 12/13). La Force also plays Los Angeles without Watson in November.

FREAK HEAT WAVES / CINDY LEE

More Canadians: Electronic duo Freak Heat Waves just released a collab single with Cindy Lee and they'll be on tour together this summer.

ANDY SHAUF CANCELS JULY DATES

Andy Shauf has had to cancel his July tour dates: "Some of you may know that I have been experiencing a lot of back pain over the past few months. As a result, we are going to have to cancel all July tour dates. I'm really sorry to anyone that had tickets. Headline show refunds available at point of purchase." Dates included a free NYC Canada Day celebration at SummerStage at Central Park on July 1 (Leith Ross and Yves Jarvis will still play).

LITTLE DRAGON

LIttle Dragon will be on tour this fall with dates wrapping up in NYC at Brooklyn Steel. The 10/15 show is still on sale, and they've added a second show on 10/16.

CLOAK / GHOST BATH / UADA

Cloak will be out with Ghost Bath and Uada at the end of the summer and into the fall, hitting most US and Canadian cities. The NYC stop is at The Meadows on September 17.

L.S. DUNES / PINKSHIFT

The post-hardcore supergroup’s summer headlining tour will now stop in Brooklyn the night after their larger Irving Plaza show.

MEXICAN SUMMER 15TH ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

Indie label Mexican Summer turns 15 this year, and to celebrate they've curated special shows in NYC, Mexico City, L.A., and Paris with performances by Cate Le Bon, Devendra Banhart, Connan Mockasin, and more.

ISLANDS

Canadian indie group Islands just announced a new album and a tour.

