Tour news: The Cure, Undergang, Kiana Ledé, Together Pangea, Callous Daoboys, Maeta, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news.

THE CURE

In addition to the Primavera Sound shows in South America this fall, The Cure have also added a few headline dates while down there, including stops in Peru, Uruguay, and Chile. Those are all with The Twilight Sad and Just Mustard. The North American leg of The Cure's Shows of A Lost World Tour hit NYC last week and wraps up this Saturday in Miami. All dates are here.

METALLICA CITY 'TAKEOVERS'

Metallica's massive M72 world tour has them playing two night stands in cities around the world and each city gets "takeover" events, including film fests, pop-up stores, signings, tribute bands, and special performances by the likes of Prong, Overkill, Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, Tribal Gaze, and more.

metallica takeover poster loading...

UNDERGANG

"After delays and cancellations," Danish death metal group Undergang are "now relieved to finally present the planned US shows we have scheduled for 2023." Their tour kicks off July 6 in L.A. and will hit San Luis Obispo and Oakland with Mephitic Corpse and Necropsy. They'll then hit the East Coast with Pissgrave and Miasmatic Necrosis for shows in Baltimore, Brooklyn (10/20 at TV Eye) and Philly before heading to Atlanta for Mass Destruction Fest.

undergang tour loading...

THE GOOD LIFE

Tim Kasher of Cursive was set to celebrate the "Sweet 16" of his project The Good Life's most loved album, 2004's Album of the Year, on tour in 2020, but then Covid hit. They've now announced a new run of dates playing the album in full, happening this summer on the West Coast and in the fall on the East Coast.

REGGIE WATTS

Comedian and musician Reggie Watts will release his first memoir, Great Falls, MT: Fast Times, Post-Punk Weirdos, And A Tale Of Coming Home Again, on October 17, and will promote it on tour this fall.

TOGETHER PANGEA

L.A. garage punk trio Together Pangea have announced a summer tour supporting their recently released Pt. 2 EP. The NYC stop is at Brooklyn Made on August 26.

-together pangea tour loading...

LIAS SAOUDI (FAT WHITE FAMILY)

It's a while since we've heard from Lias Saoudi of Fat White Family, Moonlandingz and Decius. He will be playing a solo show in NYC on July 8 at Uncensored New York (373 S 1st St, Brooklyn) with Death Dance Music and a bunch of DJ sets. What to expect? Who knows.

lias saoudi loading...

KIANA LEDE

R&B singer Kiana Ledé will be on the Grudges Tour in September, including two NYC shows at Irving Plaza on October 3 & 4.

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS ADDED TO PROTEST THE HERO TOUR

Protest the Hero will be out with Moon Tooth this fall around Halloween, and they've just announced that they'll also be bringing The Callous Daoboys with them. Stops include NYC's Gramercy Theater on November 14.

callous daoboys loading...

MAETA

R&B singer Maeta has announced 2023 tour dates that will take her across North America and Europe this summer and fall. The NYC show is at Baby's All Right on August 25.

MAETA loading...

RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE ADDED TO CANADA DAY AT SUMMERSTAGE IN CENTRAL PARK

You may have seen that Andy Shauf had to cancel his summer tour, including the Canada Day celebration at SummerStage in Central Park on July 1. Now veteran band The Rural Alberta Advantage have been added to the bill, that also includes Yves Jarvis and Leith Ross. It's a free show, and currently the only RAA date in the US, but they do have shows in Canada and the EU lined up.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.