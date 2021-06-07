Tour News: The Eagles, Joey Cape, Kevin Gates, Bayside, Fall of Troy, Islands, more

EAGLES EXPAND HOTEL CALIFORNIA TOUR

Eagles will be playing their classic 1977 album Hotel California on tour later this year and the band have added six dates to the front of the trek, which will now begin at NYC's Madison Square Garden on August 22 & 24. There are also new dates at Boston's TD Garden (August 27 & 28) and DC's Capital One Arena (August 31 & September 1). Tickets for those shows go on sale to the general public on June 18 at 10 AM local, with an AMEX presale starting June 14 at 10 AM local time. The tour also includes previously announced stops in Denver, Dallas, Phoenix St Paul, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. All dates are here.

JOEY CAPE

Joey Cape will release new album A Good Year To Forget, which is about 2020, on August 13 via Fat Wreck Chords. (Listen to "It Could Be Real" below.) He'll promote it on tour his fall, including shows in San Francisco, Santa Ana, San Diego, L.A. (Lodge Room on 9/26), Baltimore, Philly, Asbury Park (Wonder Bar on 10/1), Brooklyn (Knitting Factory on 10/2) and Cambridge, MA. Head here for all dates.

KING CRIMSON

King Crimson have announced rescheduled tour dates which will start in Clearwater, FL on July 22 and include stops in Orlando, Nashville, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, DC, NYC-area shows and more, most of which are with The Zappa Band.

JUDAS PRIEST

Heavy metal legends Judas Priest were scheduled to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a 2020 tour, which COVID kept from happening. They've now announced rescheduled dates for the tour, along with the addition of new shows, most of which feature Sabaton as support. You can also get Judas Priest records and vinyl in our shop.

FALL OF TROY

The Fall of Troy will be playing their 2005 album Doppelgänger on a few dates this summer, including Los Angeles (1720 on 7/11), Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. All dates are here.

ISLANDS

Islands' new album Islomania is out this week and they've just announced a September tour for it, hitting San Diego, Pioneertown, Sacramento, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia, DC, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 9/24), Sonia, and Hamden, CT. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local.

BAYSIDE W/ SENSES FAIL, THE BOMBPOPS, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS

Bayside have rescheduled their Bad Luck tour, now dubbing it the "21 Years Of Really Bad Luck Tour" with Senses Fail, The Bombpops and Hawthorne Heights also playing. Dates include Ft Lauderdale, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philly, Sayreville, NJ (Starland Ballroom on 9/4), Boston, NYC (Terminal 5 on 9/7), Cleveland Nashville, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Dallas, Austin, Vegas, L.A. (The Wiltern on 9/26), Berkeley, Seattle, Portland, and more. All dates are here.

KEVIN GATES

Kevin Gates will head out on the Khaza tour this fall with DDG and GANG51E, including stops in Mobile, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Tempe, L.A. (The Belasco on 9/17), Anaheim, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Denver, Wichita, Omaha, St Paul, Chicago, Cleveland, Grad Rapids, Cincinnati, Boston, NYC (Irving Plaza on 10/18 & 10/19), Philly Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Knoxville, Baton Rouge, Atlanta, and more. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 11. Head here for all dates.

PATTON OSWALT

Patton Oswalt will be back on the road doing standup on the "Who's Ready to Laugh?" Tour which includes shows this year and in 2022. The 2021 dates, which kick off on September 10 in Medford, MA, includes shows in New Haven, DC, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philly, Minneapolis, Detroit, the L.A. area (Anaheim), San Diego, Portland, Oakland, St Louis, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and a New Year's Eve show in Seattle. There are a few winter 2022 shows (Salt Lake City, Denver, Austin and Dallas), and April dates in Milwaukee and Chicago.

HASAN MINHAJ

Hasan Minhaj is heading out on tour starting this fall. He says his new one-man show, "The King's Jester," has been "four years in the making," which is how long it's been since his first Netflix special, Homecoming King, came out. Beginning on September 17 in Miami FL, he'll bring his new show throughout the US, to Orlando, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Dallas, Austin, Portland, Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, NYC, and more.

FUCKED UP 'DAVID COMES TO LIFE' 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Fucked Up's 77-minute 2011 opus David Comes to Life turns 10 today and to celebrate, the band have announced a new vinyl reissue, and that they'll play it in full on a 2022 tour.

ANTI-FLAG

"The last time Anti-Flag embarked on a North American tour it lasted two days before Covid 19 brought it to an end," write Anti-Flag. "After more than a year of challenges, hardships and misfortune for many the world over we are pleased to announce that we are hitting the road again. In the grand scheme of current events this announcement is small but we also take it as an optimistic sign that life is slowly inching out of the pandemic and that gives us a cause to celebrate."

TOADIES & REVEREND HORTON HEAT

Toadies will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Rubberneck (that's the one with hit "Possum Kingdom"), on tour this fall. The album is actually coming up on its 27th anniversary (August 23, 1994), but the band say "who's counting?" Joining them on the road will be the Reverend Horton Heat who will be playing his 1994 album Liquor in the Front in full. They'll also be joined at various points by Nashville Pussy, Drakulas and Frankie and the Witch Fingers.

FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS

After their dates with Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat, Frankie and the Witch Fingers will also be out with Acid Dad, including shows in Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 10/16), Philly, Richmond, Charlotte, Atlanta, Jacksonville and more. Head here for all dates.

DEVO

In addition to performances at Riot Fest and Punk Rock Bowling, Devo will play headlining shows in NYC and LA. You can get tickets early for NYC with the BrooklynVegan presale. You can get Devo records in our store, including New Traditionalists (on grey vinyl), Hardcore Vol. 1, and Freedom of Choice (on white vinyl).

CRUEL WORLD FEST

The '80s-alternative/goth themed Cruel World festival was supposed to happen in L.A. in 2020 but was postponed then canceled due to the pandemic. They've just announced that it will be back in 2022, happening May 14 at Brookside at The Rosebowl in Pasadena. Morrissey is still headlining and the fest also includes Bauhaus, Devo, Blondie, the Bunnymen, P-Furs, and more.

DR DOG

Dr. Dog have announced what they say will be their final tour. "Today we’re sharing two wildly dissimilar bits of information with everyone," they write. "Firstly, we are touring in the fall! Lastly, we are done touring after that. Done touring for good!" Dates start at Lock'n fest in August and wrap with the four hometown Philly shows during New Years.

COUNTING CROWS

Counting Crows' Butter Miracle tour begins in Atlantic City on August 7, and continues through the fall, hitting Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington DC and more, wrapping up in NYC.

DEER TICK & DELTA SPIRIT

Deer Tick and pals Delta Spirit are heading out on the road together this fall for the "Friend Ship tour." Things kick off in San Diego on October 30 and the tour also hits Santa Ana, Los Angeles (Fonda Theater on 11/2), San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Madison, Chicago, Nashville, Columbus, Boston, DC, and Philadelphia before wrapping up with two nights in NYC at Webster Hall on November 22 & 23.

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

Bruce Springsteen is coming back to Broadway for a limited summer run of his acclaimed 2018 one-man, songs-and-stories show. Performances run June 26 - September 4 at Jujamcyn St. James Theatre.

GLASSJAW

Glassjaw will be touring in 2022 and playing their first two albums -- 2000's Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and 2002's Worship And Tribute -- in full. Some cities will feature two-night stands with one album performance per night, and others will find the band playing both albums at one show with an intermission in between.

CITIZEN, DRUG CHURCH, GLITTERER & FLOATING ROOM

Citizen will be touring with Drug Church, Glitterer, and Floating Room this year. The tour goes all around the U.S. (and makes a couple Canadian stops), including a two-night stand in L.A. and two NYC-area shows, and lots more.

MILITARIE GUN

Militarie Gun (the lighter post-hardcore band of Regional Justice Center leader Ian Shelton with members of Drug Church and Modern Color) recently released their first of two 2021 EPs, All Roads Lead To The Gun, and they've also announced a tour that kicks off on October 1, a few weeks after All Roads Lead To The Gun II comes out (9/10 via Convulse Records). Select dates are with Spice, another lighter-sounding band with members of heavier bands (including Ceremony, Creative Adult, Sabertooth Zombie, and No Sir).

ANXIOUS & ENUMCLAW OPENING FOR NOTHING

Heavy shoegazers Nothing recently announced a tour with Frankie Rose, and that great double bill just turned into a great quadruple bill. Two very promising young bands, Connecticut emo/hardcore band Anxious and Tacoma, WA indie rock band Enumclaw, will open select dates.

BLOOD INCANTATION

Psychedelic death metal faves Blood Incantation's shows are great but few and far between, so it's very good news that they've just added a NYC date happening September 24 at Market Hotel, one day before Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (9/25-9/26), which Blood Incantation are playing alongside Converge, Pig Destroyer, Napalm Death, Deadguy, and more.