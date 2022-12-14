Tour news: The Feelies, D.R.U.G.S., Damien Jurado, The Lemon Twigs, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE FEELIES

The Feelies don't really tour as much as they schedule a couple shows in a weekend that are near each other, and they rarely go beyond the East Coast. They've got four shows in the spring: Bethlehem, PA (3/24), Baltimore (3/25), Cambridge, MA (4/21) and Amherst, MA (4/22).

THE LEMON TWIGS

The Lemon Twigs will be back on the road in March surrounding SXSW, with shows in Pittsburgh, St Louis, New Orleans, Birmingham, Durham, and more.

THE POSTAL SERVICE / DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic albums Give Up and Transatlanticism by playing them in full on tour in 2023, and they added an additional NYC show to the run, along with new California dates in Berkeley and Los Angeles.

GHAIS GUEVARA

Ghais Guevara will support this year's There Will Be No Super-Slave with a few shows in 2023.

DAMIEN JURADO

Damien Jurado has a few early 2023 dates which are mostly in the Pacific Northwest. Things begin at the Calgary Folk Festival Block Heater on February 11, and then the tour heads to Spokane. After that, Damien will hook up with Chris Pureka for shows in Vancouver, Tacoma and Portland.

CALGARY FOLK FESTIVAL's BLOCK HEATER

Speaking of, The Calgary Folk Music Festival's Block Heater mini-fest runs February 9-12 with performances by Julie Doiron, Cold Specks, Jesca Hoop, The Jayhawks, Kid Koala, Pierre Kwenders, Sister Ray, Hayden, Heartless Bastards, and more.

DRUG CHURCH / PRINCE DADDY & THE HYENAS / ANXIOUS / WEBBED WING

Well here's an amazing tour: Drug Church and Prince Daddy & the Hyena will do a headlining run in 2023, with support from Anxious and Superheaven offshoot Webbed Wing.

D.R.U.G.S. / VARIALS / CALLOUS DAOBOYS / 156/SILENCE

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (aka D.R.U.G.S.), the post-hardcore supergroup fronted by Chiodos' Craig Owens, have announced a 2023 tour with support from Varials, The Callous Daoboys (who made our Best Albums of 2022 list), and 156/Silence. The NYC stop is at The Meadows on February 25. Head here for all dates.

INSOMNIUM / ENSLAVED / BLACK ANVIL

Veteran metal bands Insomnium and Enslaved have announced a co-headlining tour with support from Black Anvil.

TOUCHE AMORE

Touche Amore will be celebrating their 15th anniversary in 2023, and they'll do so with some very special shows that find them performing almost their entire discography.

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE 2023

Danny Wimmer-presented Florida festival Welcome to Rockville has announced its 2023 lineup, happening May 18-21 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Headlining are Slipknot (5/18), Avenged Sevenfold (5/19), the current version of Pantera (5/20), and Tool (5/21). Check out the full lineup.

OSHEAGA 2023 LINEUP

Montreal festival Osheaga returns for its 16th annual edition on August 4-6 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, and they've announced the 2023 headliners. RÜFÜS DU SOL closes out Friday (8/4), Billie Eilish Saturday (8/5), and Kendrick Lamar Sunday (8/6).

TIM BARRY (AVAIL)

AVAIL's Tim Barry will be playing a one-off at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on February 18 with Sally Rose, and Josh Small. It's his only date scheduled at the moment. "It’s been way too long," Tim says. "We are really looking forward to this. Thanks for having us!"

SOULSIDE / J ROBBINS

D.C. post-hardcore greats Soulside recently released A Brief Moment in the Sun, their first album in 33 years, and in 2023 they'll be out on the road with that album's producer, J. Robbins.