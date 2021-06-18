Tour News: The Fight, San Fermin, Kublai Khan, Country Westerns, more

KUBLAI KHAN / I AM / CHAMBER

In addition to opening The Acacia Strain's tour, Kublai Khan are doing headlining dates with support from Nashville metalcore newcomers Chamber, whose debut album Cost of Sacrifice was one of our favorite punk/etc albums of 2020. All dates (including Asbury Park and Long Island shows) here.

THE FIGHT / RULE THEM ALL

LIHC band The Fight will support their Triple B Records-released debut LP Endless Noise with a few shows this year, including a Northeast run with Rule Them All in the fall. The Northeast run hits Asbury Park on 10/21 and includes a hometown release show on 10/23 with not just Rule Them All but also Dead Heat, Restraining Order, Nosebleed, Be All End All, and Stigmatism. All dates here.

SAN FERMIN

San Fermin have announced fall tour dates which kick off in Saxaphaw, NC on November 5 and include stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Indianapolis, Lexington, Ann Arbor, DC, Philly and Boston. There's not a NYC show as part of that run, as they're playing the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival on August 28 (but don't be surprised if a November date appears after they play Prospect Park). All dates are here and listen to their new song "Dream Yourself Awake" that features Thao Nguyen:

COURTNEY BARNETT

Courtney Barnett is returning to North America on tour this fall. Starting in November, she'll hit Las Vegas, Boise, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver. The shows pick back up in Jauary of 2022, stopping in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto and more. Bartees Strange opens most of the 2021 dates, and Julia Jacklin and Shamir each open select 2022 shows.

COUNTRY WESTERNS

Nashville band Country Westerns -- featuring Joey Plunket (Gentleman Jesse & His Men), drummer Brian Kotzur (Silver Jews) and bassist Sabrina Rush -- will be on tour this summer, including shows in their hometown, Atlanta, Oxford, MS and Dallas before hooking up with Bobby Bare, Jr for shows in Austin, An Antonio, New Orleans, Jackson and Memphis. Head here for all dates, and check out their new EP featuring covers of songs by Dead Moon, Richard & Linda Thompson and Lucinda Williams:

DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA ON BROADWAY

David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway was set to make a return engagement last year when the pandemic hit, and those dates got postponed to this year, which they've just announced are officially happening September 17 - March 6 at St. James Theatre.

THE FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL

The Found Footage Festival will be bringing their VCRs on the road this fall with lost VHS gems and they've added more dates, including Rhode Island College, West Chester University, Eau Claire, WI and more. Before that, they'll do a hometown Brooklyn show at The Bell House on July 21 for a night of "tape trading classics." All dates are here.

FOREIGNER

Still led by founding member Mick Jones (not the one from The Clash), arena rock vets Foreigner have announced a massive 121-date world tour that will hit 16 different countries. The US leg, which includes a number or "orchestral" shows, kicks off on June 24th in Ottumwa, IA and hits such cities as Sioux Falls, Fresno, Lubbock, Little Rock, Nashville, Peoria, Butte, Los Angeles (The Greek on 10/1 with orchestra), Columbus, Port Chester (Capitol Theatre on 10/27), and more. Head here for their full tour roster.

HELLFEST LINEUP

One of the world's biggest heavy metal/hard rock festivals, France's Hellfest, had to cancel their 2020 edition (obviously) but they'll be back in 2022 with over 350 acts!

JEFF ROSENSTOCK

Earlier this week, Jeff Rosenstock announced a tour including two shows at Brooklyn's Warsaw: one on 11/26 where Jeff will play SKA DREAM in full and one on 11/27. Both went on sale today and quickly sold out, but Jeff just added a third show happening November 28 at Warsaw.

SPECIAL INTEREST

New Orleans no wave disco group Special Interest, who've signed to Rough Trade, are playing some shows this fall following their set at Pitchfork Festival. They'll stop in Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

PRONOUN

Pronoun, aka Alyse Vellturo, just released a new EP, OMG I MADE IT, last week, and she's got a few shows lined up including a release show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Rooftop, as well as shows in Philly and Hamden, CT.

DOJA CAT

Doja Cat's new album, Planet Her, comes out next week (June 25), and she's announced a live show celebrating its release in Coney Island.

MAN ON MAN (RODDY BOTTUM)

Man on Man, the duo of Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen, CRICKETS) and his partner Joey Halman, released their self-titled debut album earlier this year via Polyvinyl, and they've announced their first shows supporting it.

MADLIB

It's been a busy year for Madlib. He kicked the year off with his Four Tet-assisted solo album Sound Ancestors, he's got a collaborative album with Logic and a "lost" '90s album with Declaime on the way, and he'll be playing some live shows too. He was recently announced for the stacked Day N Vegas, and today he announced a NYC show.

THE MENZINGERS

The Menzingers recently announced a fall headlining tour following their dates supporting Rise Against and they added more shows this week, including a second NYC show.