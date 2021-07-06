Tour news: The Flaming Lips, Animal Collective, David J, Slothrust, Colin Hay, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

Animal Collective have announced their first tour since the pandemic, and includes stops in Asheville, Cincinnati, and Lexington ahead of appearances at the Pitchfork and Hopscotch festivals in September. All dates are here.

THE FLAMING LIPS

The Flaming Lips will be on tour this fall and next spring, and they've just added a few more dates, including New Year's shows at Pelham, TN's The Caverns on 12/30 and 12/31. Seeing the Lips in a cave does seem like a memorable way to spend New Year's. Tickets are on sale July 13 at 11 AM Central, and all upcoming Flaming Lips dates are here.

THE MICROPHONES

Phil Elverum brought back his old moniker The Microphones last year for Microphones in 2020, his excellent first album under the name in 17 years. Now he's announced a 2022 tour as The Microphones, the project's first tour in 18 years. It runs through February and March in North America, with Ragana as support for the first few dates, and Emily Sprague for most of the rest of the shows.

DAVID J (BAUHAUS, LOVE & ROCKETS)

David J of Bauhaus and Love & Rockets will be playing North American shows this summer, including living room shows in Akron, Placitas (NM), Denver, San Francisco, and Oakland. He's also got an NYC show at The Slipper Room on July 22 with a backing band featuring Paul Wallfisch (Swans), Sean Eden (Luna) and Heather Paauwe (Paul Weller). All dates are here. He'll also be in NYC this fall with Bauhaus.

SLOTHRUST (ADDED TO MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA/FOXING TOUR)

Slothrust have been added to part of Manchester Orchestra and Foxing's fall tour, starting 10/5 in Dallas, and including stops in Houston, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, St Petersburg, Charlotte, Richmond, Philly, Baltimore, Boston, Portland (ME), NYC (Hammerstein Ballroom on 10/21), Louisville, Nashville, Birmingham, and Atlanta. All dates are here.

BILLY IDOL

Billy Idol is on tour this year, including August dates in the Midwest and West Coast, and just-announced September shows surrounding his appearances at Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival, including Springfield, MA, Port Chester, NY, Roanoke, VA and Charles Town, WV.

COLIN HAY (MEN AT WORK)

Former Men at Work frontman Colin Hay has a new covers album, I Don't Know What to Do With Myself, and he'll be touring in support of it later this summer, beginning August 4 in Hyannis, MA and also hitting Lowell, Ocean City (NJ), Bethlehem, Ridgefield, NYC (City Winery on 8/14 & 8/15), Atlanta, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Redondo Beach, and more. Head here for all dates and listen to "I Don't Know What to Do With Myself" below:

LUNA

Luna have rescheduled tour dates, including New England dates this summer, and East Coast dates in November, most of which are with The Natvral who has other dates as well.

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT / PYRRHON

NYC avant-garde metallers Imperial Triumphant have announced a tour in support of their much-loved 2020 album Alphaville, and it's a great double bill with fellow NYC metal experimentalists Pyrrhon opening. The tour goes down in October, following an appearance at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in September.

MIDLAKE

Midlake have announced their first dates since the pandemic, a string of Texas shows in September including multiple dates in Austin and Fort Worth. All dates are here.

SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS - THE HOLIDAY CARAVAN 2021 TOUR

The Squirrel Nut Zippers' annual Holiday Caravan will be back on the road this fall for dates between Thanksgiving and Christmas, including shows in Asheville, NYC (Sony Hall on 12/4), Portland (ME), Detroit, Cincinnati, Nashville, and more. Head here for all dates.

KING WOMAN OPENERS FOR ST VITUS SHOWS

King Woman is playing two shows at Brooklyn's St Vitus in October and the openers have been announced: Dreamcrusher on 10/15 and Confines and Octonomy on 10/16. Tickets are on sale and all upcoming King Woman dates are here.

WIZKID

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid, who released Made in Lagos last fall, will be on tour in North America this September and October.

CATBITE

Philly ska band Catbite's anticipated sophomore album Nice One arrives 8/6 via Bad Time Records, and they'll be playing some shows in support of it this summer and fall, with some very cool lineups.

STURGILL SIMPSON

Sturgill Simpson is on tour soon, and is part of Willie Nelson's 2021 Outlaw Music Festival in September and after that, he will plant himself in NYC for a five-night run at Webster Hall in October.

ERYKAH BADU

Erykah Badu is gearing up to return to the live stage, with appearances booked for Pitchfork Festival, ACL Fest, H.E.R.'s Lights On Festival, and more, and she just announced that she'll play NYC's iconic Radio City Music Hall in September.

LE POISSON ROUGE REOPENING LINEUP

After over a year closed due to COVID, Greenwich Village mainstay Le Poisson Rouge is returning in late August for its 13th operating year. They've announced their reopening lineup.

MORE BROOKLYN MADE SHOWS (WHITNEY, BOY HARSHER)

New Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made opens on September 30, and they've just added a couple more shows to their lineup, to which you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale.