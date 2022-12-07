Tour news: The Flaming Lips, Sarah Silverman, Queensrÿche, Slick Rick, Bodysnatcher, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE FLAMING LIPS

The Flaming Lips have announced a few West Coast "An Evening With" shows where they'll be "mining their catalog for what promises to be an epic and unforgettable two-hour set." Stops include Vancouver, Nevada shows in Stateline and Las Vegas, and California shows in Del Mar, Anaheim and Santa Barbara. They've also got a shows in London, Chicago, Atlanta and DC where they're playing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full. Head here for all dates.

an evening with the flaming lips loading...

KILBY BLOCK PARTY

The Strokes, Pavement and Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been announced as headliners of the 2023 Kilby Block Party which happens May 12-14 in Salt Lake City, UT. It's a pretty solid lineup all-around, and also includes Pixies, Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen (another stop on their reunion tour), Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Parquet Courts, OSEES, Fay Webster and more.

BUILT TO SPILL

Built to Spill have announced a massive 2023 North American tour that kicks off at Boise's Treefort Music Festival on March 23 and wraps up back in Boise on May 13, with stops in between Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Little Rock, Nashville, Atlanta, DC, NYC, Philly, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Kalamazoo, Omaha, Salt Lake City and more.

DEATH GRIPS

Death Grips haven't released a new album since 2018, and they haven't played live since the pandemic, but it looks like they're in the midst of a comeback. They recently began announcing some 2023 festival appearances (Sick New World, Outbreak Fest, Primavera Sound), and now they've announced an extensieve North American tour.

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS

Drive-By Truckers will be out in 2023 with Lydia Loveless and Margo Cilker.

RAILBIRD 2023

Railbird Fest happens June 3 & 4 in Lexington, KY with Zack Bryan, Tyler Childers, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, The Head & The Heart, Nickel Creek, and more.

JOHN EARLY

Comedian and actor John Early has a few West Coast shows in February, hitting Seattle, Portland and San Francisco. Use code BEATLEMANIA for presale tickets starting Wednesday (12/7) at 10 AM Pacific. Dates and ticket links are here.

SARAH SILVERMAN

Sarah Silverman will be busy in 2023, having been tapped as one of the guest hosts on The Daily Show while they decide on an official replacement for Trevor Noah. She'll also be on the "Grow Some Lips 2023 Tour" that includes a Long Island show at The Paramount on February 5 and a NYC show at Beacon Theatre on March 16. Head here for all dates.

SLICK RICK

Rap great Slick Rick will host his 12th annual Birthday Show at Brooklyn Bowl on January 13. He's also on the bill for the "Freestyle and Old School Extravaganza" at Radio City Music Hall on February 10 with Montell Jordan, Cece Peniston, Lisa Lisa and more.

CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are coming back to the US in 2023 for Knoxville's Big Ears Festival this spring, and have announced a few shows leading up to that, hitting Brooklyn, Philly, DC and more while here.

YEAT

LA rapper Yeat has been having a busy year and quickly rising up in the world. He released his new album 2 Alivë, followed by the Lyfë EP (we also named him one of 12 newer rappers to watch), and now he has announced an extensive North American tour for 2023.

MOLCHAT DOMA / NUOVO TESTAMENTO

Belarusian synthwavers Molchat Doma have announced an extensive 2023 North American tour which hits most major US and Canadian cities in March and April with Nuovo Testamento.

JESCA HOOP

Dreampop vet Jesca Hoop will be on tour in February, including stops in Boston, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 2/2), Philly, Chicago, Calgary, Portland and more.

-jesca hoop 2023 tour loading...

SUNSET RUBDOWN

Spencer Krug is reuniting Sunset Rubdown for their first shows since 2009.

HANGOUT FEST

Hangout Fest has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, which happens May 19-21 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex and The Kid Laroi headline, and the rest of the lineup includes Thundercat, Ferg, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, MIKE, and more.

BODYSNATCHER

Florida deathcore group Bodysnatcher just wrapped up dates with Hatebreed and have announced they'll be back on the road with Angelmaker, Paleface, and Distant. “We are extremely excited to finally be able to announce our headlining tour with some of our favorite bands in heavy music," says vocalist Kyle Medina. "We couldn’t be more stoked to bring out our friends Angelmaker from Canada, Paleface from Switzerland, and Distant from Slovakia! Every band brings such a badass live show as well as positive attitudes. We will be playing a good spread of our catalog of music from the previous three albums and have some very awesome tour exclusive merch designs that we think everyone will lose their minds over as well as some exclusive VIP items available for purchase when tickets go on sale. Be on the lookout for an additional announcement regarding the end of this tour, as we think everyone will be ecstatic once that is revealed!” Dates include an NYC show at Brooklyn Monarch on March 27.

bodysnatcher loading...

THE CIA (DENEE & TY SEGALL)

The CIA, aka Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly, are releasing their second album in January and will be playing a few shows on both coasts.

LESS THAN JAKE

Less Than Jake will close out their East Coast tour with a last minute Brooklyn show.

ENUMCLAW

Enumclaw released their great debut LP, Save The Baby, in October, and the band have now announced a headlining North American tour for 2023.

PERPETUAL FLAME VOL 1 FESTIVAL

Kristin Hayter of Lingua Ignota and KW Campol of Vile Creature are launching Perpetual Flame Ministries, an "art house" and "source for music, writing, fine art, and ephemera that builds into the concepts Hayter has worked with as Lingua Ignota." There's also a music festival with Moor Mother, Midwife and more.

CITY MORGUE / VEIN.FM

Horror/punk/rap duo City Morgue have announced the 2023 "My Bloody America" tour. Vein.fm open the dates, which begin in Boston in March and run throughout the US to mid-May.

NATION OF LANGUAGE

NYC synthpop trio Nation of Language will be playing their biggest shows yet in 2023.

"BLACK FLAG"

Greg Ginn will have his current lineup of Black Flag on the road in 2023. Most dates are in Europe but they have a few East Cosat dates where they will play My War in full plus a second set of other songs. My War doesn't really feel possible without Henry Rollins but hey just letting you know these shows, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on April 21, are happening.

greg ginn black flag my war shows loading...

MORE SHOWS ANNOUNCED FOR RACKET (FKA HIGHLINE BALLROOM)

Racket, the new Bowery Presents venue in the old Highline Ballroom space, is set to open early next year, and they've announced a couple new shows: a second Slaughter, Beach Dog / Whitmer Thomas show on January 19, Thick and Control Top on March 2, and City of the Sun on April 29. Head here for Racket's full schedule.

QUEENSRŸCHE

Celebrating the release of their sixteenth studio album, 'Digital Noise Alliance', Queensrÿche have announced a 2023 tour with special guests Marty Friedman and Trauma. The tour hits Long Island on April 8 at The Paramount and NYC on April 10 at Irving Plaza. All dates are here.

MOSSWOOD MELTDOWN

The Mosswood Meltdown returns to Oakland’s Mosswood Park on July 1 & 2. They've announced the initial lineup, which is headlined by Le Tigre, and making it even more electroclash are their old friends Gravy Train!!! (featuring Seth "Hunx" Bogart) who are reuniting for their only 2022/2023 show. The initial lineup also includes rare performances by Tina & The Total Babes, The Rondelles, and Quintron & Miss Pussycat, with more to be announced soon.

POOL KIDS JOIN JOYCE MANOR/PUP TOUR

Joyce Manor and PUP are touring together in March, and they've just announced that Pool Kids will be along for the ride. Dates include Austin, Dallas, Denver, SLC, San Francisco, Seattle, Boise, and more.

pool kids joyce manor loading...

MATTHEW SHIPP

Matthew Shipp will be doing a four-show residency at The Stone in January: a solo piano show on 1/4; a duo show with tenor saxophonist Ivo Perelman on 1/5; a duo show with bassist Mark Helias on 1/6; and a trio show with bassist Michael Bisio and drummer Newman Taylor Baker on 1/7.