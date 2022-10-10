Tour news: The Flaming Lips, Zulu with OFF!, House of Love, Central Cee, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE FLAMING LIPS

The Flaming Lips have announced details on a few shows happening in the middle of October where frontman Wayne Coyne promises two-hour sets featuring songs they rarely play. Dates include Orlando on 10/14, Atlanta on 10/15, Charleston, SC on 10/17, and Charlottesville, VA on 10/18. The tour also includes shows in Montclair (Wellmont Theater on 10/20), Montreal and Toronto, All dates are here, and you can watch Wayne's announcement video for more details:

THE HOUSE OF LOVE

British alt-rock/indie greats The House of Love (who just released a new album) will finally begin their oft-postponed North American tour -- their first in nearly 30 years -- on Thursday in Philadelphia. From there they play NYC (Gramercy Theatre on 10/14 with Alex Nicol), Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Pioneertown.

CENTRAL CEE

Rising UK drill star (and FKA twigs collaborator) Central Cee will support this year's 23 on tour in 2023, starting in Chicago on February 5. Dates include a NYC show at Irving Plaza on 2/23. All dates are here.

JUDAS PRIEST

Judas Priest are about to hit the road with Queensrÿche, including an NYC-area show at Nassau Coliseum, and we're giving away tickets.

ZULU (OPENING FOR OFF!)

Not yet added when OFF! first announced their tour, we just wanted to point out that one of the West Coast's most exciting current hardcore bands -- Zulu -- are opening dates starting November 1 in Nashville. Tickets for Bowery Ballroom and other dates are still available. In related news, OFF!'s new album FREE LSD is out now. We've got limited copies of our exclusive vinyl variant left, and stay tuned for an upcoming episode of the BrooklynVegan podcast with frontman and Circle Jerks/Black Flag legend Keith Morris.

ROBERT GLASPER

Robert Glasper's "Robtober" residency at Blue Note is underway, and he recently added more shows, including a Halloween show with Thundercat.

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

”From inflation, to currency devaluation, to bloated shipping and transportation costs, and much much more, we simply could not make a budget for this tour that did not lose money even if everything went as well as it could,” Animal Collective wrote in a statement about cancelling their European tour.

SUUNS / ACTIVITY

Montreal band SUUNS start their tour with Brooklyn's Activity tonight in Boston, and dates include Winooski, Montreal, Brooklyn (10/15 @ Market Hotel), Baltimore, Chicago, Toronto, Philly and more. All dates are here.

HOODOO GURUS

Aussie alt-rock greats Hoodoo Gurus have just rescheduled their tour again. Let's hope the 2023 dates stick!

SNOOPER / SILICONE PRAIRIE

Nashville's awesome mutant punks Snooper are currently on an East Coast tour with Kansas City's Silicone Prairie. They wowed us at SXSW.

TAMMY FAYE STARLITE

NYC cabaret artist Tammy Faye Starlite will be performing songs of the Rolling Stones at NYC's Pangea on November 3 & November 10 with Eszter Balint, Richard Feridun, David Nagler and Barry Reynolds. The show is titled 'CS Blues: Tammy Faye Sings the Jagger/Richards Songbook and Reframes the Narrative' and Tammy says, "Things are not what they seem."