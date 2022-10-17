Tour news: The Jesus & Mary Chain, Suki Waterhouse, Thotcrime, Say Sue Me, more

THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN



The Jesus & Mary Chain play Substance fest in L.A. this week and have a few other US shows after that, hitting Denver and Dallas before playing Levitation fest in Austin.

THOTCRIME

Cybergrinders Thotcrime have a few shows coming up, including Milwaukee and Philly shows this month and NYC's Bar Freda on December 2.

THE SOUND OF ANIMALS FIGHTING

Post-hardcore supergroup The Sound of Animals Fighting (Anthony Green, RX Bandits, etc) are finally set to release new music for the first time in nearly 15 years, and they've got a rare tour this January.

DECIBEL FEST

Decibel Magazine have announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of their Metal & Beer Fest, which goes down at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on April 14-15. The fest will feature full album sets by Suicidal Tendencies (performing their S/T album), Eyehategod (performing Take As Needed For Pain), and Incantation (performing Diabolical Conquest), plus sets by The Black Dahlia Murder, Mizmor, Frozen Soul, All Out War, Undeath, Drowningman, Phobophilia, Fuming Mouth, Escuela Grind, and more special guests TBA.

SAY SUE ME CANCEL TOUR

Korean band Say Sue Me are among the latest to cancel their upcoming tour. "A lot has been said recently about the difficulties of touring in these current times, and now we have to add to it," the band write. "We were really excited and looking forward to finally meet you again. But in working and re-working multiple scenarios, every way we looked at it, we just could not make a tour budget work enough that it would not overwhelm us with financial hardship. We postponed these dates once already due to ongoing uncertainties related to the pandemic, and also faced some show cancellations and other postponements, all of which put a strain on us financially. Then, van, gas, hotels, freight, everything has increased in cost significantly. Meanwhile our show income will remain the same or dropped after being unable to reschedule some shows. Even in a best-case scenario where everything goes the best it could, and if we sold as much merch as we can afford to make, ship and carry with us, it would not be enough to make this tour financially sustainable. We are not a fussy or demanding band. We know how to be frugal. Cancelling the tour and losing out on the costs for our visas and flights is, sadly, the less damaging option to us financially, mentally and physically."

KIKI & HERB

Drag cabaret greats Kiki & Herb, aka Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, are back, reuniting for a short holiday tour; "We’re trotting out the old show ponies!" they say. December dates include Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

SUKI WATERHOUSE

Suki Waterhouse has been on tour with Father John Misty and has a new EP due in a couple weeks via Sub Pop. In support of that, she'll be on tour in early 2023, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on January 28. Head here for all dates.

HOLLIE COOK

Hollie Cook, who released the terrific Happy Hour earlier this year, postponed her September 28 Brooklyn show but has now announced the new date: March 18 at Elsewhere Hall. That's still her only US date at the moment, but she does have UK shows and all are listed here.

DONNY BENET

When not playing bass in Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders, Australian musician Donny Benet makes his own smooth blend of '80s soft rock, city pop and Italo disco. He's just announced a full-band 2023 tour.

BUSH TETRAS

NYC post-punk icons Bush Tetras just played Brooklyn over the weekend with Yard Act and Gustaf, and they've just announced a new hometown show at TV Eye on December 10 with Michael Imperioli's band ZOPA. The band, which now includes Steve Shelley on drums, is getting ready to record a new album, so they may have some new songs in addition to the classics.

THE SILOS

Long-running alt-Americana band The Silos have a few tour dates the first week of November, hitting Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis and Northfield, MN.