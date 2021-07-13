Tour News: The Joy Formidable, Days N Daze, Geese, R.A.P. Ferreira, Olafur Arnalds, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

THE JOY FORMIDABLE

The Joy Formidable have a new album, Into the Blue, due out August 20 via Enci Records, and they've announced a tour supporting it in November and December, with support from Cuffed Up. They'll stop in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Roxy on November 30), Denver, St. Paul, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Boston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on December 14), Philadelphia and more. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM local, and you can see all dates here.

DAYS N DAZE

Folk punk/"thrashgrass" band Days N Daze have begun to announce US tour dates. "We’ve been waiting for the world to turn back on," they write. "Very excited to see all our friends! " So far they have a Brooklyn show at Market Hotel on October 22 (tickets), and an Asbury Park show at House of Independents on October 23 (tickets). Both shows are with The Bridge City Sinners and Crazy & The Brains, and Brooklyn is also with Cop/Out.

GEESE

Brooklyn's Geese, who released their first single, "Disco," on Partisan Records last month, have a couple of shows coming up, too. They're on the lineup of Shaky Knees Fest in October, and before that they headline a hometown show at Elsewhere Zone One on August 27 (tickets).

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT

Jason Isbell is bringing back his residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for 2021. He'll play eight nights at the venue, October 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, and 24, with different openers each night: Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Mickey Guyton, Amythyst Kiah, Shemekia Copeland, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun, and Adia Victoria. He has lots of other touring coming up, too; see all dates here.

HANK WOOD AND THE HAMMERHEADS

NYC greats Hank Wood and The Hammerheads have announced a show at Saint Vitus Bar on September 23. It's a benefit for American Indian Community House, with 80HD and I-SO, and tickets are on sale now.

ÓLAFUR ARNALDS

Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds has announced a new round of North American tour dates supporting his 2019 album some kind of peace. They run through May and June of 2022, starting in Brooklyn (Brooklyn Steel on May 26) and hitting Boston, Quebec, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Walt Disney Concert Hall on June 14) and more. See all dates here.

R.A.P. FERREIRA

R.A.P. Ferreira released one of our favorite rap albums of 2020, Purple Moonlight Pages, and followed it on New Year's Day with another great album, Bob's Son. He's announced a show at Elsewhere Rooftop on September 9 with Pink Navel, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM ET. It's his only upcoming date at the moment; stay tuned for more.

HOVVDY

Hovvdy announced a new album, True Love, due out October 1 via Grand Jury, and they're playing a few release shows later that month supporting it, in Los Angeles (Gold Diggers on October 22), Austin (Mohawk Indoors on October 26), and Brooklyn (Purgatory on October 29).

FIRE IN THE MOUNTAINS 2022

Wyoming metal festival Fire In The Mountains was rescheduled for July 22-24, 2022, and in addition to headliners Enslaved and Enslaved guitarist Ivar Bjørnson's curated showcase, the fest will feature Eternal Champion, Obsequiae, Dreadnought, Haunter, DBUK (Slim Cessna), and Ghosts of Glaciers. Tickets are on sale now.

HUMAN IMPACT

New band Human Impact, featuring members of Unsane, Swans, and Cop Shoot Cops, have announced their first ever tour, happening in November and December. See all dates here.

WRECKLESS ERIC

Wreckless Eric recovered from COVID and a related heart attack, and he's ready to start playing shows again. He's lined up a 10-date East Coast and Midwest tour in September, with a Brooklyn show ahead of those dates, in August. See all dates here.

IRON & WINE/SQUIRREL FLOWER

Iron & Wine is going on a "back-to-basics" solo acoustic tour of intimate venues in the Northeast and Midwest in November, with Squirrel Flower joining him as support. See all dates here.

100 GECS

After having their 2020 world tour cancelled because of COVID, 100 gecs announced a new round of fall North American dates. See them all here.

TREY ANASTASIO BAND

Trey Anastasio recently played Beacon Theatre's first full-capacity shows since COVID, and he'll be doing more touring in the fall. He has dates with Phish coming up, too; see all dates here.

KHRUANGBIN

After announcing multi-night runs in NYC, LA, Austin, and Colorado, Khruangbin have announced a full tour, with dates this fall and in 2022. The newly added shows are with Nick Hakim, and you can see all dates here.

THE SKATALITES

Ska legends and pioneers The Skatalites return to the road this month, for shows on the East and West Coast. See all dates here.

EELS

Eels released Earth to Dora during the pandemic, and they'll tour it in 2022, starting in March with European dates. The US shows begin in May, and you can see all dates here.

LALA LALA

Lala Lala announced a new album, I Want The Door to Open, and has a few tour dates supporting it coming up this fall. See all dates here.

BRIGHT EYES

Bright Eyes expanded their upcoming tour, their first since 2011, again, adding another NYC show with Lucy Dacus at Terminal 5 on August 1. See all dates here.

PREMROCK

PremRock plays a release show for his new album, Load Bearing Crow's Feet, at The Kingsland on July 23, with Curly Castro and Zilla Rocca, both of whom appear on the album, as well as Brainorchestra, Fatboi Sharif, Jarv, and TBA special guests. Tickets are on sale.

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS

The New Pornographers will play Mass Romantic and Twin Cinema on tour in December, with Dan Bejar and Neko Case along for the trip. See all dates here.

SHORT FICTIONS

Pittsburgh emo band Short Fictions are touring the East Coast to The Fest and back. See all dates here.

THE ENGLISH BEAT/THE FIXX

The Fixx and fellow early-'80s vets The English Beat are teaming up for a fall tour. See all dates here.