Tour news: The Libertines, Exciter, The Prodigy, Kate Bollinger, Weakened Friends, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

WEAKENED FRIENDS & QUEEN OF JEANS

Weakened Friends and Queen of Jeans have announced a weekend's worth of shows together in May, hitting Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone 1 on 5/20), Washington, DC (Comet Ping Pong on 5/21) and Philly (Johnny Brenda's on 5/22).

EXCITER (SHOWS WITH VIO-LENCE & CORONER)

Exciter will be opening for Vio-Lence and Coroner for three Northeast shows in May ahead of Maryland Deathfest: Boston (Middle East on 5/24), Philly (Underground Arts on 5/25) and NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 5/26). The band note: "It’s EXCITER's FIRST TIME EVER playing Boston, first time playing Philly since ‘84 w/ Motörhead & Mercyful Fate, & first time playing NYC since 2015." Head here for all dates and tickets.

MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA (SEPULTURA)

Sepultura co-founders Max and Iggor Cavalera will finally bring their tour celebrating Sepultura's classic albums Beneath the Remains and Arise to the US.

PITCHFORK 2022 LINEUP

Pitchfork Fest has announced its 2022 lineup including The National, Mitski, The Roots, Spiritualized, Japanese Breakfast, Toro y Moi, Parquet Courts, Lucy Dacus, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, and more.

THRICE / BAYSIDE / ANXIOUS

Thrice and Bayside hit the road for a co-headlining tour in June, with support from Anxious, which should make for a great triple bill.

THE LIBERTINES

The Libertines' debut album, Up the Bracket, turns 20 this year and to celebrate they've announced a special anniversary show at London's OVO Arena Wembley on July 23. That's in the middle of a string of UK dates, including Bristol, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and more. All dates are here.

THE PRODIGY

The Prodigy have announced their first shows since the death of Keith Flink. UK dates happen in July and August, including three nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Say Liam and Maxim: "We can't wait to get back onstage and play our tunes for the people again, the 25th anniversary of Fat of the Land felt like the right time for us to step up, we'll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven't heard before. This one’s for flinty ...NOW LETS FUKIN GO !!" Head here for all dates.

PLACEBO

UK group Placebo will release Never Let Me Go, their first album in over eight years, on March 25, and they've just announced their first North American shows in just as long.

PORCUPINE TREE

UK prog vets Porcupine Tree will play a few North American shows this fall.

NORAH JONES / REGINA SPEKTOR

Norah Jones has announced a summer US tour, beginning in June and running through August. She'll be joined by Regina Spektor, performing solo, as support on select dates, and the tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC and more.

JOHN COOPER CLARKE

Punk poet, actor and musician John Cooper Clarke will be over playing some North American shows this fall in support of his recent memoir I Wanna Be Yours.

ALANIS MORISSETTE / GARBAGE

After multiple postponements, Alanis Morissette finally embarked on her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1995 album, alt-rock classic Jagged Little Pill, last summer. She's now extended that tour into the summer of 2022, adding dates in Europe and the UK in June, and North American dates in July and August. Like the last leg, Garbage will provide support for most of the North American shows, with Beth Orton opening the European and UK dates.

EYEHATEGOD

New Orleans sludge metal greats Eyehategod will soon be on tour, including a run opening for Clutch starting later this month, and then shows with IV and the Strange Band in early April. After that, they've got a spring headline tour lined up for April and May. BAT are on most of the tour, with Come to Grief, Escuela Grind and SNAFU also joining at various points.

QLOWSKI

Italian post-punk band Qlowski is coming to the US to play SXSW next week and will tour their way there. Things kick off in NYC on Wednesday for the New Colossus Fest, and they then hit Philly, DC, Richmond and Baltimore. All dates are here, and check out their video for "Folk Song":

KATE BOLLINGER

Kate Bollinger just announced her first EP for Ghostly as well as some North American tour dates in June, including shows in Cincinnati, Chicago, Monrreal, Boston, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Rooftop on 6/15), DC and Charlottesville. Head here for all dates and check out her new single

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW

UK trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew released a great new album, Disrespectful, last month, and they've now announced US tour dates supporting it.

AUTOMATIC

L.A. trio Automatic just announced their second album and have upcoming dates with Tame Impala, Parquet Courts and OSEES.

SEA.HEAR.NOW. 2022

Asbury Park festival Sea.Hear.Now's 2022 lineup features Stevie Nicks, Green Day, My Morning Jacket, Courtney Barnett, IDLES, The Head and The Heart, Skip Marley, and more.