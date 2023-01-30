Tour news: The Mars Volta, Stars, Cheap Trick, Barenaked Ladies, City and Colour, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE MARS VOLTA

The Mars Volta have announced new US tour dates happening in May, including stops in Atlanta, San Diego, New Orleans, Houston, and more. They'll be joined on the road by Le Butcherettes' Teri Gender Bender. They've also got shows opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. Head here for all dates.

THE SMILE

The Smile shared new North American tour dates for this summer, and outside of NYC, it'll be their first time in all of the cities--including Austin, Miami, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Mexico City, and more.

STARS

Stars have shared new North American tour dates for April, with stops in Ontario before dropping into the US for shows in Ferndale, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Dallas and Austin.

Stars 2023 tour loading...

KIWI JR / 2ND GRADE

Toronto band Kiwi Jr have added a second NYC show to their 2023 tour schedule, playing Berlin Under A on April 1 which is with Philly power-pop band 2nd Grade. Their 2/10 show at Berlin is sold out. Other dates include Cambridge, Philly (also with 2nd Grade) and Toronto. Head here for all dates.

SLOAN

Canadian rock greats Sloan have added more US dates to their 2023 tour.

SPARKS

Sparks have announced a world tour supporting their upcoming album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte. The North American leg kicks off in NYC in late June, and includes stops in Philadelphia, DC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Boulder, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles and more.

CHEAP TRICK

Cheap Trick shared a few new dates coming up in April and May in Nashville, Wabash, IN and Morristown, NJ. Tickets go on sale February 3. All dates are listed here.

BARENAKED LADIES 'LAST SUMMER ON EARTH' TOUR 2023

Barenaked Ladies have announced the 2023 edition of their "Last Summer on Earth" tour with Semisonic joining the West Coast and Five for Fighting on the East Coast. Del Amitri will open the entire tour. It stops in NYC on July 12 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Tickets are on general sale starting February 3 at 10 AM local time.

CITY AND COLOUR / COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

City and Colour (Alexisonfire co-vocalist Dallas Green) will support upcoming album The Love Still Held Me Near on tour this spring with Courtney Marie Andrews. Dates include NYC's Beacon Theater on May 19. All dates are here.

city and colour tour loading...

FINCH

Finch have announced a handful of shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album What It Is To Burn, playing the album in full in Chicago, Boston, NYC, and Anaheim in the fall.

ADJACENT FEST

Atlantic City festival Adjacent Fest have shared the lineups by day for their inaugural edition, going down May 27 & 28. They've also announced that single day tickets will be on sale Tuesday, 1/31, at noon.

THE GOODBYE PARTY

Philly's The Goodbye Party will be on tour in March with shows in DC, NYC (Purgatory on 3/12), Pittsburgh, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Whiting, Detroit and a hometown show.

the goodbye party tour loading...

DESERTFEST NYC

Multi-city stoner/doom/psych metal festival Desertfest has shared the initial lineup for their 2023 NYC edition, featuring headliner Melvins, plus Boris, Colour Haze, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P, Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grave Bathers, Spellbook, and more TBA. Desertfest NYC goes down September 14-16.

CHINA CRISIS

British sophistipop vets China Crisis have shared tour dates in Toronto, NYC, Austin, and LA prior to their appearance on the 2023 '80s Cruise.

ROB ZOMBIE/ALICE COOPER/MINISTRY/FILTER

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have announced a co-headlining "Freaks on Parade" tour, with support from Ministry and Filter.

DECIBEL MAGAZINE 2023 TOUR

The 2023 Decibel Magazine Tour has been announced, and will feature Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, and Blackbraid. The trek kicks off in May.

BJÖRK

Björk will bring her Cornucopia show on an arena tour through Europe this fall. Cornucopia features flute septet Vibra, plus an array of instruments "implemented in the innovative surround sound stage design including a custom reverb chamber."

YVES TUMOR

Alongside their recent album announcement, Yves Tumor has shared worldwide tour dates, including a North American run in April and May following their appearance at Coachella. They'll be joined by Pretty Sick in North America and Nation in Europe and the UK.

XYLOURIS WHITE

Xylouris White announced a spring tour surrounding their appearance at Big Ears festival in Knoxville, TN.

IBEX CLONE - "THERE IS NO LIGHT"

Memphis trio Ibex Clone features members of Ex Cult, Nots and Hash Redactor, and make the sort of jangly, big-hearted, post-punk-inspired music that used to be a staple on college radio in the mid-'80s, recalling everything from R.E.M. to Bob Mould's first two solo albums to The Sound. Their new album All Channels Clear is out this Friday via Goner and they'll also be playing shows with Patois Counselors in May.