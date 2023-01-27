Tour news: The National, Sisters of Mercy, Steve Gunn & David Moore, Cindy Lee, more

THE NATIONAL

The National have added dates in Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Denver to their upcoming First Two Pages of Frankenstein tour, which ends in NYC on August 18 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are here.

national tour 2023 more dates loading...

CINDY LEE

Cindy Lee, aka the solo project former Women cofounder Patrick Flegel, has a few dates in March, hitting Brooklyn (3/15 at Union Pool with ROSE), Montreal and Toronto.

cindy lee union pool loading...

PROTEX

Irish punk vets Protex will be on tour in the US in March, starting at Brooklyn's Union Pool on 3/10, and from there heading to New Haven, Philly, DC, Atlanta, and Austin for SXSW.

protex tour loading...

THE SISTERS OF MERCY

The Sisters of Mercy are now up to four US dates this spring, having added a second night L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium on May 15 in addition to the previously announced 5/23 show. They're also playing Las Vegas' Sick New World fest a SNW "side show" while there. Will more be announced?

LE TIGRE

After playing their first show in 11 years in August at This Ain't No Picnic festival, Le Tigre announced a North American tour, their first in 18 years, earlier this week. Tickets went on sale today, and because of demand, they've added a second NYC show.

MADONNA

Madonna has added more dates to her upcoming 40th anniversary "The Celebration Tour" including ones in NYC and Los Angeles.

AUSTIN PSYCH FEST

Austin Psych Fest transformed into Levitation in 2014, but they're bringing the name back for a special 15th year celebration, happening April 28-29 with a lineup that includes Toro Y Moi, Yves Tumor, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Raveonettes, Black Angels, Cuco and Melody's Echo Chamber.

STEVE GUNN & DAVID MOORE

Steve Tunn and David Moore (Bing & Ruth) recently announced collaborative album Reflections Vol. 1: Let the Moon Be a Planet which is out March 31 via RVNG Intl. They'll tour together too, beginning at Knoxville's Big Ears fest then heading to Europe and the UK, and then playing NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on April 27 when they get back. All dates are here.

THE ENGLISH BEAT

Dave Wakeling and his current lineup of The English Beat will be on tour this spring.

BAMBOOZLE

Bamboozle's comeback edition has emo nostalgia, nu metal nostalgia, cool new hardcore bands, some good hip hop, and more, but "no high priced headliners."

CITIZEN

Citizen’s classic debut turns ten this year, and they’ve added a few more shows celebrating the anniversary.

GORILLA BISCUITS

Gorilla Biscuits continue to expand their 2023 tour schedule, and now they've added an Atlantic City show with some amazing openers.

OBITUARY / IMMOLATION, BLOOD INCANTATION / INGROWN

Death metal lifers Obituary and Immolation will team up with psychedelic death metallers Blood Incantation and rising metallic hardcore band Ingrown for a spring trek.

BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST

Blue Ridge Rock Fest adds Job For A Cowboy's first show since 2016 (and "ONLY performance for the foreseeable future") to its lineup, that also includes Pantera, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Machine Head, Spiritbox, Biohazard, The Black Dahlia Murder, Exodus, I Set My Friends On Fire, and more.

BRISTOL RHYTHM & ROOTS REUNION 2023

Tennessee's Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion happens September 8-10, and the initial lineup includes Margo Price, Nickel Creek, Bruce Hornsby, Allison Russell, The Mavericks, Watchhouse and more. Head here for tickets and the full lineup.

PLAID

UK electronic vets Plaid were supposed to start their North American tour today in Montreal but they've just announced it's been postponed till the summer due to “logistical and administration issues beyond our control.“

MOVEMENT FEST 2023

Detroit electronic music festival Movement goes down Memorial Day Weekend and the lineup includes Underworld, Caribou, Charlotte De Witte, Moodymann, Masters at Work, Carl Craig, Ela Minus, and more.