Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

KAL MARKS / MEAT WAVE

Boston indie rockers Kal Marks have re-recorded "F*ck That Guy" off 2018's Universal Care with their current four-piece lineup, and they say this recording reflects the way the song has evolved at their live shows over time. They're also gearing up for a tour with Chicago garage punks Meat Wave, including a show at NYC's TV Eye on April 28 with support from Jobber (ex-Speedy Ortiz/Hellrazor).

UNDEROATH / BETTER LOVERS

Metalcore vets Underoath have announced a summer North American tour. The dates, which are in July and August, are co-headlining with The Ghost Inside, and also feature We Came As Romans and Better Lovers, the new project featuring former Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, frequent producer Will Putney, and vocalist Greg Puciato of the now-defunct Dillinger Escape Plan.

THE SISTERS OF MERCY

The Sisters of Mercy are gearing up for their first US in 15 years, which begins May 10 in DC and runs through June 13 in Mexico City and includes a stop at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival, and a BrooklynVegan-presented, sold-out show at NYC's Kings Theatre on June 2. After that, the band will hit Chile and Brazil, and have just announced UK and EU dates for the fall, which kick off with two London shows. All dates are here.

BLACKPINK

Having just headlined Coachella on Saturday, K-Pop band BLACKPINK have announced a return to the US for a few "encore" dates in August, beginning at NJ's Metlife Stadium on 8/12 and then hitting Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local time. All dates are here.

TEGAN AND SARA

Tegan and Sara are going on a book tour to support their new graphic novel memoir, Junior High (a prequel to High School), beginning May 30 at The Bell House in Brooklyn, and also hitting Boston, Santa Cruz, Vancouver and Calgary.

JAI PAUL

Having just made his live debut at Coachella, Jai Paul has announced his first-ever headline shows.

THE FEST 2023

Gainesville punk mecca The Fest returns October 27-29, and the initial lineup is here. It's stacked as always, including Thursday (two sets, including a War All The Time set), Less Than Jake (two sets, including a Hello Rockview set), Descendents, Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, The Wonder Years (two sets), Dillinger Four, Lucero, GWAR, Sparta, ALL, Laura Jane Grace, Mustard Plug (two sets), Against All Authority, Samiam, Braid (two sets, including Frame & Canvas), Strike Anywhere (two sets), Smoking Popes, The Pietasters (two sets), Cloud Nothings, Eve 6, and more.

THE MOONEY SUZUKI

NYC garage rock greats The Mooney Suzuki are back, at least for one show, where they'll play Electric Sweat in full.

BENNY SINGS

Benny Sings will be on tour this year promoting his new album on Stones Throw, Young Hearts, and he's just announced fall dates, including San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Boston, NYC (Webster Hall on 10/4), and Philly.

ERYKAH BADU / YASIIN BEY

Erykah Badu has announced the Unfollow Me tour which has her out with Yasiin Bey in June and July. Stops include NYC, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia, DC, Newark, Nashville, Dallas and more.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS

Not only are The Front Bottoms celebrating the 10th anniversary of Talon of the Hawk on tour this year, they've also got a new album on the way: You Are Who You Hang Out With, and will celebrate at Red Rocks.

MO TROPER

DIY powerpop guru Mo Troper has announced spring tour dates that will have him out with likeminded acts Chime School, 2nd Grade, Softies, Tony Molina, and All Girl Summer Fun Band.

LONNIE HOLLEY

NYC's American Folk Art Museum has announced a benefit concert on May 18 headlined by outsider artist Lonnie Holley, who will be joined by Suzanne Vega, Sun Ra Arkestra band leader Marshall Allen, musical collective Mourning [A] BLKstar and more TBA.