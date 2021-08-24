Tour news: The Staves, Cults, Com Truise, Shannon Lay, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE STAVES

"USA & Canada: We are beyond thrilled to announce that we will be coming to you in 2022," write The Staves, who released Good Woman back in February. "We can’t wait to take Good Woman on the road to a town near you!" Dates kick off February 9 in Dallas and include stops in Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, DC, Boston, NYC (Irving Plaza on 2/22), Philly, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Solana Beach, Los Angeles (Theatre at Ace Hotel on 3/15), and more. Head here for all dates, which are with Samantha Crain.

CULTS

Indiepop vets Cults have announced a 2022 tour that includes stops in San Diego, Los Angeles (The Roxy on 2/19 & Troubadour on 2/20), San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Denver, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Durham, Nashville, St Louis, St Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Columbus, Washington, Philly Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 3/25), and Boston. All dates are here, and watch the just-released video for "Always Forever" from 2013's Static:

COM TRUISE

EDM artist Com Truise has a few shows lined up, including a Halloween DJ set at Ferndale, MI's The Magic Bag, and a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on December 10.

MONO

Japanese post-rock heroes MONO have shared the second single and video off their upcoming 11th album Pilgrimage of the Soul and announced a North American tour for 2022.

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate's second album, Days, turns 10 in October and to celebrate they'll be playing it in full at a few show this fall. including two Brooklyn shows (which we have a presale for).

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Phoebe Bridgers is about to head out on tour in September, her first shows supporting 2020's excellent Punisher. With COVID cases, and the Delta variant, continuing to surge across the country, she's announced that all of her shows this tour will be at outdoor venues. She's moved previously scheduled indoor shows outdoors, which in some cases has required date changes and postponements. In addition, she'll require that attendees of her shows display proof of vaccination to enter.

SHANNON LAY

Shannon Lay will release new album Geist on October 8 via Sub Pop and she'll be doing a little touring this fall in support, including two NYC shows. She's added more West Coast dates since our last post, with three in Los Angeles: Gold Diggers on 9/10, the Bob Baker Marionette Theater on 9/11, and The Ebell Theatre on 10/14. She's also got UK and EU dates in November. Head here for her full schedule and check out new single "A Thread to Find":

JERRY CANTRELL

Alice in Chains guitarist and founding member Jerry Cantrell will release Brighten, his first solo album in 18 years, this fall, and he's announced a 2022 tour in support.

GUSTAF

Brooklyn's Gustaf are about to be very busy. Their debut album is out on October 1 which is also when their tour starts. Following a few headline club shows, Gustaf hook up with IDLES for 16 dates (including two at NYC's Terminal 5 on 10/15 & 10/16). They've also just announced West Coast Dates in December, including San Diego, Joshua Tree, Seattle, Portland and two nights at L.A.'s Troubadour opening for OSEES on 12/18 & 12/19. All dates are here and watch the video for new single "Best Behavior":

GEESE

Brooklyn's Geese are gearing up to release their debut album, and have a few upcoming shows, including Brooklyn, and the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta, and California's Desert Daze.

TWRP / RICH AUCOIN

Toronto pranksters TWRP have announced a tour with Rich Aucoin, including 2021 dates in Buffalo, Burlington, Allston, Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn (The Bell House on 12/1), Columbus and Chicago, and then January dates in Dallas, Austin, Houston, Costa Mesa, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Portland, Bellingham and Seattle. Head here for all dates.

DAVID CROSS

David Cross has announced the "Elegance Redefined" tour which will have him out for two weeks in November. "Man, I don't know what the fuck is going on in this world anymore,” says Cross. “BUT at least we can all still get together (assuming you're vaccinated) for a couple of hours of laughter and good times."

KENNY BEATS

Producer Kenny Beats, who has worked with Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, and many others, has announced an NYC show this fall at SummerStage in Central Park on October 2. For "Kenny Beats & Friends," he'll be joined by Kenny Mason, Teezo Touchdown, Zack Fox, and special guests who are still to be announced.

PIXIES

Pixies have announced that their September tour has been canceled. "We have determined with the current surge in COVID cases -- made worse by the Delta variant -- that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members' safety, as well as our own," they wrote in a statement. "We ask that our fans stay safe and healthy and we hope to see you all soon."

CASPIAN / HOLY FAWN

Massachusetts post-rock greats Caspian recently announced that they'd return to the stage with two home state shows this fall, and they continue to expand their tour, which now includes some Northeast shows with their Triple Crown labelmates Holy Fawn in November.

THE RESIDENTS

The Residents' Dog Stab! tour, celebrating the enigmatic group's 50th anniversary, has been canceled apart from a few California shows. “What is real? Disappointment is real," write The Residents. "And the Covid pandemic ravaging our culture is real."

WILLIAM BASINSKI

Composer William Basinski has postponed his fall tour, citing "increasing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19." He writes, "Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding during this extraordinary time. Please stay safe and sane!" The 20th anniversary Disintegration Loops show on 9/11 in NYC is still happening, though.

2021 BUSHWICK COLLECTIVE BLOCK PARTY

The Bushwick Collective is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the 2021 edition of its annual block party. It happens on Saturday, August 28 at 15 Scott Avenue, from 10 AM-6 PM, with "graffiti, street-art, music, food trucks and local vendors," including more than 45 new murals, and street artists painting live. Ghostface Killah headlines and the whole lineup is here.

ESCUELA GRIND

Upstate New York/Western Mass' self-proclaimed "death grind power violence" trio Escuela Grind have upcoming tour dates beginning September 9 in Philly and wrapping up October 2 in Brooklyn.

EFTERKLANG

Danish group Efterklang will be back this fall with their sixth album, Windflowers, and they've announced a 2022 North American tour which kicks in Los Angeles on March 28 at The Lodge Room and wraps up in NYC on April 8 at Elsewhere Zone One, with stops in between in Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, and Montreal.