Tour news: The Voidz, Roisín Murphy, Rhett Miller, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE VOIDZ

Julian Casablancas' other band, The Voidz, have announced a three-night residency in San Francisco, happening June 15-17 at Great American Music Hall. It's their first US shows in three years. The band said via Instagram, "potentially could align the dormant beast forces of the Awakened 5th Eye from the bottom of the universe silt, and usher in a new era of extreme cosmic (emotional) heat. potentially."

RHETT MILLER

The Old 97s' Rhett Miller has a few solo dates lined up for spring and summer, including a couple NYC shows at The Loft at City Winery on May 22 and July 24. He's also got dates in Woodstock, Pittsburgh, Burlington, Providence, Fort Worth, and more.

ROISIN MURPHY

Roisín Murphy is adding more tour dates to her 2023 schedule, including three in North America, all of which are in Mexico: two in Mexico City on May 13 (The Tecata Emblemata fest) and May 15 (Teatro Metropolitan), and Guadalajara's Corona Capital festival. Dates kick off with big UK shows in Manchester and London, and hopefully by that time we'll have details on her new DJ Koze-produced album. All dates are here.

RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE (DATES WITH INDIGO DE SOUZA, MORE)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise have announced a fall tour with support from Flipturn and Indigo De Souza. The tour comes to NYC on October 11 at Radio City Music Hall with Indigo. All dates are here and you can check out new single "Stop Drop Roll":

attachment-rainbow kitten surprise loading...

DANZIG

Danzig released Danzig Sings Elvis back in April 2020 and is finally playing some shows in support, including the inevitable Vegas show.

FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL

Drafthouse Films has planned screenings for Chop & Steele and A Life On The Farm, two Found Footage Festival-affiliated documentaries, at Drafthouse locations across the country with post-screening Q&As.

LITTLE SIMZ

British rapper Little Simz has announced a tour, marking her first North American trek since 2019. It supports her new album NO THANK YOU.

DJ CASSIDY'S PASS THE MIC LIVE! - HIP HOP 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration has been announced for July 21 at Radio City Music Hall. It features headliners Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, and Slick Rick, plus many more guests.

ORIGAMI ANGEL

DC emo duo Origami Angel are heading out on tour with Pinkshift and Sweet Pill starting later this month.

NICE, A FEST

Bostonian festival NICE, a fest is set for July 20-23 at Crystal Ballroom and The Rockwell in Somerville, MA, featuring headliners Karate, Swirlies, Guerrilla Toss, Frances Forever, Ovlov, Valleyheart, Bent Knee, Izzy Heltai, Dino Gala, and Will Dailey.

SWIRLIES

Speaking of Swirlies, the Boston shoegaze band announced their first tour in five years today, a July road trip through the Northeast ending in NYC.

SATANIC PLANET

Metal supergroup Satanic Planet announced their first-ever NYC show, coming on April 27 at Saint Vitus. The band are playing in Cambridge, MA, that week as well.