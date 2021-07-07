Tour News: The Wallflowers, Nick Hakim, Flosstradamus, Deep Sea Diver / Diane Coffee, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

THE WALLFLOWERS

Jakob Dylan's band The Wallflowers will release Exit Wounds, their first album in nearly a decade, this week and they'll be on the road promoting it this summer and fall on their headlining tour. (They're on tour with Matchbox 20 right now.) Summer dates include Fort Worth, San Francisco, Solana Beach and more, while fall dates kick off November 5 at The Paramount in Long Island, and include stops in Brooklyn (Brooklyn Made on 11/10), Asbury Park (Stone Pony on 11/12), Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville and more. Head here for all dates and check out "roots and Wings" off the album here:

HOP ALONG

Hop Along have announced a fall US tour, surrounding their appearances at Pitchfork Festival and Philly Music Fest. It runs through September into October, including stops in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Woodstock, Burlington, Atlantic City, Baltimore, and Brooklyn.

WASHED OUT

Washed Out has announced a 2022 North American tour, a 24-date trek that begins January 10 in Asheville, NC and wraps up February 12 in Atlanta, with stops in Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philly and more.

FLOSSTRADAMUS

Flosstradamus' Re-Entry tour is underway as we speak, with dates in Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale and Colorado Springs this month. He'll be back out starting August 20 at Exchange is Los Angeles, and then shows in NYC (Studio @ Webster Hall on 8/21), Columbus, New Orleans, San Bernardino, Dallas, Houston, San Marcos, El Paso, and Costa Mesa. All dates are listed here.

NICK HAKIM

Nick Hakim, who released collaborative album Small Things with saxophonist Roy Nathanson earlier this year, says he's got tour dates coming soon but for now he's announced a NYC headlining show happening September 18 at Webster Hall. Stay tuned for more, but while you wait check out Small Things:

DEEP SEA DIVER (DATES WITH DEATH CAB, DIANE COFFEE, MORE)

Seattle's Deep Sea Diver will be out on the road this year, including dates opening for Death Cab for Cutie and Middle Kids, headline dates and a co-headlining run with Diane Coffee. The Death Cab dates include Montana dates in Bozeman and Missoula as well as stops in Bend, Boise, Spokane, and Ogden. The Diane Coffee tour begins 9/19 in St Paul and includes stops in Chicago, Ferndale, Columbus, Dover, DC, NYC (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 9/28), Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Indianapolis. Their tour continues after that, playing St Louis, Kansas City, Denver, Fort Collins, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Los Angeles opening for Middle Kids (Teragram Ballroom on 10/13) and Pioneertown. Head here for all dates.

ANJIMILE

Boston-based musician and songwriter Anjimile released their debut LP, Giver Taker, in 2020 via Father/Daughter Records, and followed it with Reunion, an orchestral reimagining of the album's songs, earlier this year. Now they've announced their first tour, happening this fall on the East Coast.

HAZING OVER / FOR YOUR HEALTH

Back in 2019, For Your Health and Shin Guard put out one of the best screamo releases in recent memory, the Death of Spring split. Since then, both bands have significantly grown. For Your Health released their debut album In Spite Of on Twelve Gauge earlier this year, and it's much more of a genre-defying post-hardcore record than anything they'd released prior. Shin Guard changed their name to Hazing Over and embraced metalcore and deathcore influences on their new EP Pestilence, which came out earlier this year on Acrobat Unstable. The two bands played shows together to celebrate Death of Spring's release, and they'll now do another tour this fall of the East Coast and Midwest where they'll be joined, at various points, by Callous Daoboys, Snag, and Your Spirit Dies.

TIGERS JAW & SOUL GLO (OPENING FOR CIRCA SURVIVE)

Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo have been announced as openers for Circa Survive's upcoming Blue Sky Noise tour, which was rescheduled to 2022 after being planned for 2020 (which would have been the album's 10th anniversary).

FIRST RIVER FESTIVAL

Westchester, NY music fest First River Festival has announced its inaugural lineup. It happens on October 9 and 10 at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, about an hour north of NYC. Parquet Courts and Guided by Voices headline Saturday, and Waxahatchee headlines Sunday. Check out the whole lineup here.