Tour news: Thee Sacred Souls, Travis, Meek Mill, Exhumed / Escuela Grind, more

ESCUELA GRIND REPLACE HULDER ON EXHUMED TOUR

Exhumed's tour is set to start next week in Portland and there's been a lineup change with their tourmates. Hulder have had to drop off due to a health emergency and in their place with be Escuela Grind. The first half of the tour is also with Vitriol and Molder, while the second half -- including the Brooklyn show at The Meadows on 11/27 -- is with Vitriol and Castrator.

TRAVIS

UK band Travis' tour celebrating the 20th was rescheduled from the spring to this fall and starts Friday (11/4) in San Francisco and includes stops in L.A., Philly, NYC (Webster Hall on 11/9) and Washington, DC. All dates are here.

THEE SACRED SOULS

California soul trio Thee Sacred Souls recently dropped their self-titled debut album via Daptone and are on tour now, including an upcoming sold-out NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on 11/14. They've just announced tour dates for early 2023 including a bigger NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on January 28. Head here for all dates.

KIMBRA / TEI SHI

Fresh off the release of new single "Save Me" from her upcoming album A Reckoning, Kimbra has announced a North American and European tour for early 2023. Tommy Raps will open in Europe and the UK, and Tei Shi will support on the North American dates.

MEEK MILL

Meek Mill will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dreams & Nightmares with a hometown show at Philly's Wells Fargo Center on November 26 featuring "friends" TBA.

ALVVAYS

Currently on tour supporting this year's great Blue Rev, Alvvays will be in NYC in November and have just added an intimate Bowery Ballroom show happening the day after their big Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre.

WESLEY STACE'S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES

Wesley Stace's long-running City Winery series Cabinet of Curiosities is back on Sunday, November 6 with special guests Janeane Garofalo, Dave Hill, Peter Himmelman, Low Cut Connie. ad Sean Nelson.

THE CHISEL

UK punk/Oi! band The Chisel recently announced that they'd be returning to the US to play Florida's FYA Fest, and now they've announced an East Coast tour taking place right after that fest. It hits Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Brooklyn, and more, and features support from End It and Buried Dreams.

MIKE DOUGHTY (SOUL COUGHING)

Former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty has a residency with his current project, The Ghosts of Vroom, every Sunday in November at Union Pool in Brooklyn. Each show features cool specials guests, including Marc Ribot, Billy Martin (Medeski Martin & Wood), Vernon Reid and more. He's got other dates as well.