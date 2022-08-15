Tour news: They Might Be Giants, Jeff Beck, Midnight Oil, Andrew Bird, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS

Having recovered from a nasty auto accident earlier this year, John Flansburgh and longtime collaborator John Linnell will soon be taking They Might Be Giants back on the road. They've added a few shows amongst the many sold out dates, including Leesburg, VA, a second San Diego date, and San Francisco. Head here for all dates.

attachment-THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS TOUR POSTER loading...

WEEN

Ween have added a few Northeast shows to their fall tour schedule, including NYC HalloWEEN shows at Beacon Theatre.

THE DAMNED

The Damned are currently on tour with Blondie, with two NYC shows this week. When those dates wrap up, The Damned will return to the Big Apple to play two very intimate headline shows.

NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL

The 2022 edition of the New York Comedy Festival runs November 7-13 at venues all over the city, and the initial lineup includes John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, Conan O'Brien, Jimmy O Yang, Mo Amer, Tracy Morgan, Bill Maher, Wanda Sykes, and more.

CINDY LEE ADDED TO PREOCCUPATIONS TOUR

Preoccupations will be on tour this fall in support of their new album Arrangements, and they've just announced that joining them will be Cindy Lee, aka Patrick Flegel, who is the sibling of Preoccupations' Matt Flegel. They were also in Women together with Preoccupations drummer Michael Wallace. "It’s been 12 years since the ill-fated tour when the Women band imploded and the Flegacy split paths," write Preoccupations. "What a special tour this will be for all of us to be on the road again sharing the stage each night. A difficult one for words but an easy one for excitement and anticipations. Cannot wait!" The tour hits NYC on November 18 at Bowery Ballroom.

AUTOMATIC

L.A. synthwave group Automatic have extended their 2022 tour, which includes dates with OSEES and Bauhaus, and two NYC shows.

INDIEPLAZA FESTIVAL

One of those Automatic shows is as part of Indieplaza, a free, two-day festival presented by Rough Trade at The Plaza at Rockefeller Center that also has performances by Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Automatic, Claud, Horsegirl, King Hannah, Cola, They Hate Change, Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, Nation of Language (DJ set), Sessa, Anxious, and more.

HIGH PULP

Seattle jazz group High Pulp have announced West Coast tour dates, happening in September and October with stops including Los Angeles, Santa Ana, San Diego, Oaklend, Sacramento, Reno, Chico, Eugene, OR and Seattle. All dates are here and check out their new video for “You’ve Got To Pull It Up From The Ground,” that features jazz trumpeter Theo Croker.

BILL CALLAHAN

Bill Callahan has a new album on the way, and will be on tour in November.

JEFF BECK

Guitar god Jeff Beck will be on tour this fall starting September 23 in Del Valle, TX, with dates running through November 12 in Reno. The tour includes two nights at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on October 7 & 8.

RIVAL SCHOOLS

After quickly selling out the first, Rival Schools have added a second NYC reunion show.

AVAIL

After teasing it, AVAIL have officially announced two shows at Irving Plaza, their first headlining NYC shows since they brought their 2019 reunion tour to Warsaw. The shows happen October 21 & 22, and AVAIL aren't the only back-in-action band playing these gigs: Paint It Black play their first NYC show in eight years on night one, alongside LIHC vets Kill Your Idols and newer NJHC band School Drugs, and night two is with reunited ska-punk greats The Suicide Machines, the very recently-reunited metalcore legends Deadguy (who have only played NYC once since reuniting), and NJ's Fuck It... I Quit!.

ANDREW BIRD 2022 GEZELLIGHEID SHOWS

Having had to take a few years off due to the pandemic, Andrew Bird has announced that his annual Chicago holiday shows, Gezelligheid, will return on December 12-16 at Fourth Presbyterian Church. Presale starts Tuesday, August 16 at 10 AM Central with password gezelligheid. All dates are here.

attachment-andrew bird Gezelligheid loading...

MIDNIGHT OIL

Midnight Oil are wrapping up their Final Tour with a few very special Australian shows. They will play their classic 10 - 1 album in its entirety in Melbourne (Palais Theatre on 9/12) and Sydney (Big Top Luna Park on 9/28), and have a special extended-set show in Melbourne (Palais Theatre on 9/14). Their final show, dubbed "One for the Road," will be at Sydney's Hordern Pavillion on 10/3. “We’ve always supported causes that we believe are important during our tours so these four extra gigs are partly a way of doing that”, says frontman Peter Garrett. “They will allow the band and the audience to have a different experience each night by digging deep into the back catalogue in venues that are a bit smaller than the ones we’ve usually been playing in over recent years.” All dates are here.

attachment-midnight oil 10-1 loading...

attachment-midnight oil one for the road loading...

RICHARD LLOYD

Television guitarist Richard Lloyd will play Bushwick club No Aloha on November 18. It's currently his only date.