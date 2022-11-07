Tour news: They Might Be Giants, Neal Brennan, Frankie & the Witch Fingers, more

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS

They Might Be Giants continue to add more dates to their 2022 and 2023 Flood anniversary tour schedule, including New Year's shows in Providence (12/30) and New Haven (12/31). New 2023 dates include Philly right before their three Bowery Ballroom shows in January, and San Diego, which is now the start of their West Coast tour. All dates are here.

SICK NEW WORLD FESTIVAL

After being teased on social media, the lineup for the inaugural 2023 edition of Las Vegas Festival Sick New World is here. The bands teased had leaned heavily on the early-'00s nü-metal scene, including System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence, and Chevelle, and they're all here, but the lineup also features goth, industrial, hardcore, and more, including the return of Death Grips, and The Sisters of Mercy's first US show in 14 years.

NEAL BRENNAN

Comedian Neal Brennan has a new Netflix special, Blocks, out this week, and just announced new 2023 tour dates including NYC's Town Hall on July 13. Head here for all dates.

FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS

L.A. psych band Frankie & The Witch Fingers have announced early 2023 West Coast dates, playing San Diego, Vegas, SLC, Boise, Portland, Eugene, Arcata, San Francisco, Sacramento, and San Luis Obispo. Before that, the band are in Australia this week.

INCENDIARY

Incendiary's last new release was 2017's Thousand Mile Stare, but they're saying that "2023 will be the start of a new chapter for this band" -- stay tuned. In the meantime they'll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Cost of Living in January in Brooklyn with Louisville's Inclination and fellow LI band Stand Still.

COHEED & CAMBRIA'S NEVERENDER CRUISE

Coheed and Cambria’s Neverender cruise festival returns in 2023 with Sunny Day Real Estate, Animals As Leaders, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Mannequin Pussy, Anthony Green, Bartees Strange, and more.

THE HEAD & THE HEART

Seattle folk-rock vets The Head & The Heart have announced a benefit for Seattle Rivers and Roads happening November 28 at the Showbox. Their only other date on the books is Tempe's Innings Fest in February.

TANK & THE BANGAS BLUE NOTE RESIDENCY w/ NORAH JONES, BIG FREEDIA, MORE

Tank & The Bangas kick off their six-night residency at NYC's Blue Note on Friday, November 11 and they've just announced that for that show they'll be joined by Norah Jones at both the early and late shows. Other announced guests at these residency shows: Keyon Harrold, Big Freedia, Kat Edmonson & Brandee Younger, Isaiah Sharkey and more to be announced. The residency runs November 11 - 20 and tickets are on sale.