Tour news: Third Eye Blind, Casket Lottery / Taking Meds, ZZ Top / Skynyrd, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE CASKET LOTTERY / TAKING MEDS

The Casket Lottery and Taking Meds will be on the road in February with shows in Philly, Boston, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 2/4), DC, Nashville, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

attachment-casket lottery tour loading...

IGGY POP & THE LOSERS

Iggy Pop will debut his new band, The Losers (Chad Smith, Duff McKagan & Andrew Watt), with West Coast shows in April.

BONO

Bono is returning to NYC for eight nights of “words, music and some mischief...” in support of his new memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.

MICROWAVE / OSO OSO

Microwave and Oso Oso have announced a co-headlining North American spring tour for 2023. Dates begin in Brooklyn in March, and include stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville and more, before wrapping up in Atlanta in April.

TWIABP

The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die will celebrate the ten year anniversary of their first full length (and last release with co-founder and original lead singer Tom Diaz) Whenever, If Ever on tour in 2023. They'll be joined by Worlds Greatest Dad for the shows, which run through North America in April and May, with additional support from Dreamwell on the first leg and For Your Health on the second.

JANET JACKSON

Janet Jackson has announced the "Together Again" tour, named after her classic 1997 single, for 2023. The tour will celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope (home of "Together Again"), the 30th anniversary of janet, and new music. Ludacris will join on all dates.

BRANDI CARLILE

Brandi Carlile has added a few East Coast solo shows to her schedule, including two nights at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on February 16 & 17, plus stops in Portland, ME and Durham, NC.

ZZ TOP / LYNYRD SKYNYRD

Next summer, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are teaming up for the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour that is also with Uncle Kracker. Dates kick off July 21 in Palm Beach and wrap up September 17 in Camden, NJ. The NYC-area show is at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on September 10. All dates are here.

THIRD EYE BLIND

Third Eye Blind have added new 2023 dates to their '25 Years in the Blind' Tour. “Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” says frontman Stephan Jenkins. “It's not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture." Dates start March 10 in New Orleans and include a show at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on March 24. Head here for all dates.

third eye blind loading...

CAROLINE POLACHEK

Caroline Polachek recently revealed that she has a new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, on the way, and now she's announced a tour supporting it with George Clanton, Toro Y Moi, Sudan Archives, Magdalena Bay, Alex G, and Ethel Cain each opening select shows.

MEG BAIRD / CHRIS FORSYTH

Meg Baird has a new album out at the end of January and in March she'll be on the road with Chris Forsyth for a few West Coast dates, with stops in San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Zebulon, Long Beach and Pioneertown.

meg baird chris forsythe loading...

DAVID CROSS

David Cross has announced the "Worst Daddy In The World Tour," which will have him out with Sean Patton across the US and Canada in March, April and May.

BASS DRUM OF DEATH

Mississippi's Bass Drum of Death will be touring in support of their upcoming album Say I Won't (out 1/27 via Fat Possum). Dates include New Orleans, Austin, Tucson, L.A., Portland, Philly, Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 3/31), and more.

THE FLENSER SHOWCASE (HAVE A NICE LIFE, MORE)

Like they've done before, awesome dark music label The Flenser is throwing an NYC showcase in April. It happens on April 14 at Bowery Ballroom with Have a Nice Life (who will also be performing material from member Dan Barrett's Giles Corey project), Midwife, and Planning for Burial.

GEL

Rising NJ hardcore band Gel just wrapped up an East Coast tour supporting High on Fire and Municipal Waste, and they've announced they'll close out the year with a New Year's Eve show in Brooklyn with Jivebomb, Kidnapped, and Rabbit.