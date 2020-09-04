tour news: Thom Yorke, Ween, Billy Joel, MGMT, more

With measures trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, tours/festivals through fall (and into winter and 2021) are being rescheduled and rescheduled. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category every day for more tour-related news.

THOM YORKE

Radiohead frontman Thom York rescheduled his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes' North American shows from the spring to the fall, and now they're being postponed to 2021. The Washington, DC and Chicago shows has been canceled outright, while the NYC, Phoenix, Sacramento and Denver dates still TBD. Stay tuned, and more details are here.

WEEN

Ween were set to play some Southwest shows in September which have now been postponed to next year:

September 17 at Bayou Music Center (formerly Revention Music Center), Houston will be rescheduled to June 17, 2021

September 18 at the Southside Ballroom, Dallas will be rescheduled to June 19, 2021 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving

September 19 at The Criterion, Oklahoma City will be rescheduled to June 22, 2021

Ween note, "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Thank you for your patience and continued support." Here's the tour poster:

BILLY JOEL

Billy Joel's long-running Madison Square Garden residency has been on hold, like everything else, due to the pandemic, and now they're on hold a little longer. "Please be advised that the six Billy Joel concerts which were originally scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden between March and August 2020, and were subsequently postponed to September 2020 through February 2021, have been rescheduled to take place between November 2021 and April 2022." Head here for details.

MGMT / CLAIRO SHOWS IN MEXICO CANCELED

MGMT and Clairo had shows in Mexico that were postponed from March which will now have been canceled:

LOCKN' FEST POSTPONED TO 2021

It was just a few weeks ago that Virginia's Lockn' Fest announced that they were still going ahead with their 2020 edition in October (which had been rescheduled from June), albeit with COVID-19 precautions like masks, social distancing, etc. Even with those measures in place it seemed wildly optimistic that it would happen. And now it's not. Lockn' has now announced that, the 2020 edition is off and that the 2021 edition will happen October 1-3 with a "Steal Your Thursday" on September 30. Lockn' says the 2021 lineup will be revealed at a later date ("we’re already working on it!").

BUT POP MONTREAL IS STILL HAPPENING

While most music festivals have canceled their 2020 editions, Pop Montreal is going ahead with theirs, albeit in a hybrid format of reduced capacity shows and virtual events from September 23 - 27. More details here.

KISS

KISS' 2020 North American 'End of the Road' farewell tour with David Lee Roth was stopped short in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now the remaining dates have been rescheduled. Dates will now start August 2021.

HANNIBAL BURESS

Comedian Hannibal Buress has just announced he'll be testing out the new normal with a short Midwest drive-in tour later this month. Dubbed the "Let's See How This Goes" Drive-In Theater Tour, it hits Cleveland, Butler, PA, Columbus, Indianapolis and Chicago.

HOODOO GURUS

Aussie rock greats Hoodoo Gurus were supposed to head out on their first North American tour in 10 years this fall, but those dates have been rescheduled for 2021.

Morris, CT's South Farms

Dinosaur Jr, Pete Davidson, John Mulaney, Mike Birbiglia, Warren Haynes & Bill Burr all have shows coming up at a CT farm.