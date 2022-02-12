Tour news: Thrice, Devo, BIB, Don Broco, Snow Tha Product, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THRICE

Thrice (whose 2002 sophomore album The Illusion of Safety we just looked back on for its 20th anniversary) have some upcoming shows and festivals lined up. They're playing the Vagrant Records 25th anniversary shows in Irvine, CA and Worcester, MA, and they were also added to day one (6/4) Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, which also includes Alkaline Trio that same day, New Found Glory the next day, and more TBA. All Thrice dates here.

DEVO

Mutant punk and new wave icons Devo have a trio of shows lined up for May, playing Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam in Las Vegas, the Cruel World Fest in L.A. and a big NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on 5/18.

FONTAINES DC

Dublin band Fontaines DC will be touring in support of their upcoming album Skinty Fia (preorder on exclusive, limited edition translucent red vinyl) and have added more dates, including a second Brooklyn show.

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO

Bassist, vocalist and songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello has curated three nights at Symphony Space, each dedicated to a different influence.

BIG K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. recently released the new song "So Cool" and then revealed that it's the lead single off his next album, Digital Roses Don't Die, which arrives next week (2/18). Now he's also announced the Digital Roses Tour in support of the album with Elhae and Price, which kicks off in April and wraps up in June.

BIB

Omaha hardcore band BIB will be touring in March, with stops in Dallas, Austin, Miami, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 3/29), Boston, and more. Head here for all dates.

GLASSJAW OPENERS

Glassjaw are gearing up for a tour where they'll play their first two albums -- 2000's Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and 2002's Worship And Tribute -- in full, and now they've announced an incredible list of openers.

WILCO 'YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT SHOWS'

Wilco will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot with special shows in Chicago and NYC this spring, and they've added a fifth NYC show.

GROUPER

Grouper returned with the excellent Shade last year, and she's announced some shows supporting it this spring.

DEERHOOF

Deerhoof have released three albums since 2020 -- Love Lore, Future Teenage Cave Artists and Actually, You Can -- but haven't toured any of them thanks to the pandemic. They'll finally stretch their legs this spring.

ORVILLE PECK

Masked country singer Orville Peck will release his second album, Bronco, in April, and he'll be on tour this spring.

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979

DFA 1979 were supposed to start their tour next month but they've postponed it till the fall.

DON BROCO

UK rap/pop/metal fusionists Don Broco will be touring this spring, hitting most major North American cities with The Plot In You, Phem, Ryan Oakes and The Color 8 joining on select dates. The NYC stop is at Webster Hall on May 14 with The Plot In You, Ryan Oakes, and The Color 8. All dates are here, and check out their album Amazing Things:

BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT

Portland dark, heavy psychedelic rock band Blackwater Holylight have announced a tour in support of 2021's Silence/Motion.

HO99O9

NJ industrial rap duo Ho99o9 have announced a tour this spring with Los Angeles-based synth-punk artist N8NOFACE.

DAN ANDRIANO & THE BYGONES

As mentioned, Alkaline Trio co-frontman Dan Andriano and his new band The Bygones are releasing their debut album Dear Darkness on Epitaph this Friday (2/11), and this spring, they'll hit the road for a tour.

JUANA MOLINA

Juana says this spring tour will be more improvisational that previous treks: “I'll start with songs as you know them and then hope i'll be able to drag you in a tunnel of music.“

SNOW THA PRODUCT

Bilingual rapper Snow Tha Product, who's in the midst of a late-career breakthrough, has announced a spring tour that hits Chicago, Boston, NYC, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. All dates (including NYC's Webster Hall on 4/22) here.

KATE CLOVER

Garage rock artist Kate Clover will release Bleed Your Heart Out, which was produced by Crocodiles' Brandon Welchez, in April and will be on tour this spring. The tour hits most major US cities, including NYC at Union Pool on April 29 with former A Place to Bury Strangers bassist Dion Lunadon. All dates are here.

SWANFEST / DANCE GAVIN DANCE

Progressive post-hardcore vets Dance Gavin Dance recently announced a tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes, and Moon Tooth, which begins at their own festival, Swanfest, on April 23 in Sacramento. The lineup for that fest has been announced, and it's stacked, including Animals As Leaders, Knocked Loose, Movements, Anthony Green, A Skylit Drive, Covet, The Fall of Troy, Hail the Sun, Kublai Khan TX, Moon Tooth, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and more. Full lineup and tickets here. All DGD dates here.