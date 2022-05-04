Tour news: Thundercat, Bonobo, Shamir, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THUNDERCAT

Thundercat will be on tour with both Red Hot Chili Peppers and Khruangbin this summer, and he's just announced some headline shows as well, including Las Vegas, Vancouver, Kansas City, New Haven, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Norfolk, and more. He'll open for the Chili Peppers at NJ's Metlife Stadium on August 17. All Thundercat dates are here.

attachment-THUNDERCAT TOUR ANNOUNCE FINAL loading...

BONOBO (DATES WITH YU SU, TOURIST, JACQUES GREENE)

Bonobo, aka DJ/producer Simon Green, will support new album Fragments on tour this summer and fall, with Yu Su, Tourist and Jacques Greene supporting on select dates. The tour hits Montreal, Toronto, Philly, NYC (Brooklyn Mirage on 9/25 w/ Yu Su, Tourist and more TBA), Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, New Orleans, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, Vegas, Los Angeles and more. All dates are here.

SHAMIR

Shamir will be out in support of new album Hetrosexuality this summer, including dates opening for Courtney Barnett (including NYC's Radio City Music Hall on 7/21), and other shows with Poolblood, Creeping Charlie, Fashion Club and Lance Redeker. Head here for all dates and check out the new video for "Cold Brew":

attachment-shamir-tour loading...

PRINCESS GOES TO THE BUTTERFLY MUSEUM (MICHAEL C HALL)

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, the glammy, arty band led by Michael C Hall, will be doing some touring in July, hitting Baltimore, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Before that the band have two shows at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge with DJ Miss Guy on May 11 (tickets) and May 12 (sold out).

attachment-princess goes to the butterfly museum loading...

BLONDE REDHEAD

In celebration of Le Poisson Rouge's 14th anniversary, Blonde Redhead are playing two nights at the venue in June, one of which will feature a fan-chosen setlist.

WARGASM UK

London nu metall-y electro-rock duo Wargasm UK, who are not to be confused with the defunct Boston thrash band Wargasm, are currently on tour with Limp Bizkit, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on May 13. They've also got a couple slightly smaller headline shows in NYC (Berlin Under A on May 9 with Jigsaw Youth) and Los Angeles (The Echo on May 30). All dates are here and check out their video for single "Salma Hayek":

attachment-wargasm-uk-tour loading...

MAN OR ASTRO-MAN?

Man or Astro-Man? will be touring in August, dates that coincide with the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Made from Technetium.

TIM HEIDECKER

Tim Heidecker has announced more dates for his hybrid comedy/music tour, including a fourth Brooklyn show.

LIVE NATION CONCERT WEEK

Live Nation is once again holding its "Concert Week" promotion, where they're selling $25 "all-in" tickets, aka taxes and fees included, to over 3700 shows happening across North America. It's running now through Tuesday, May 10, and tickets are available HERE while supplies last.

THE BETHS / ROSIE TUCKER

The Beths were in North America on tour earlier this year in support of 2020's great Jump Rope Gazers, and they'll be back this summer for more shows. Dates begin in Seattle in July and run through early September, hitting Brooklyn, Denver, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Baltimore, Portland, and more with Rosie Tucker on most dates. The Brooklyn show is a big, free one in Prospect Park with SASAMI and Charlotte Cornfeld.

OBLIVION ACCESS

The Austin festival (fka Austin Terror) is just over a week away from holding its first edition, and they've issued a new update including set times and lineup updates.

MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR MENTAL HEALTH (COLD WAR KIDS, BIG BOI, MORE)

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Sound Mind is celebrating with their 2022 Music Festival for Mental Health, happening on Saturday, May 21 at Central Park in NYC. The lineup features Cold War Kids, Big Boi, American Authors, KAMAUU, Wrabel, and Allison Russell, with more special guests to be announced.

HEAVY HEAVY LOW LOW / DUCK DUCK GOOSE / FOR YOUR HEALTH / THIN

Chaotic hardcore bands Heavy Heavy Low Low and Duck Duck Goose are finally going on their long-planned joint reunion tour, with support from two great likeminded newer bands.