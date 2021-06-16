Tour news: Thundercat, Soccer Mommy, Taking Back Sunday/Thursday, Flock of Dimes, more

SOCCER MOMMY

Soccer Mommy will be on tour this fall with Squirrel Flower and Emily Reo, and a few more dates have been added since the original announcement, including stops in Charlotte, Birmingham and DC's All Things Go festival. Head here for all dates.

THUNDERCAT / CHANNEL TRES

Thundercat will be on the "It Is What It Is Tour" this fall with Channel Tres, including dates in Orlando, New Orleans, DC, Philly, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Tusla, Dallas, Phoenix, L.A. and more. He's added second shows in a few cities, including DC, NYC (Terminal 5 on 11/5), Boston, and Sacramento. Head here for all dates.

ST VINCENT

St. Vincent recently announced a fall tour supporting her new album, Daddy's Home. It was missing an NYC show, and she's now announced that she'll play Radio City Music Hall on October 12. It's her first time headlining the venue, and she writes, "You can't write an album set in New York and not play a show there!" You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale that's running now through Thursday (6/17) at 11:59 AM. Use password STVEGAN.

TAKING BACK SUNDAY / THURSDAY

Not only are Thursday playing a home state NJ show with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.FM, they're also doing a short tour with fellow early 2000s emo staples (and former Victory Records labelmates) Taking Back Sunday around both bands' appearances at Furnace Fest and Riot Fest. All dates here.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK

Earlier this year, Jeff Rosenstock released SKA DREAM a ska version of his 2020 album NO DREAM that features members of Fishbone, The Slackers, PUP, Chumped, We Are The Union, Deafheaven, and many more. He's done some great livestream performances during the pandemic too, but now he's finally announced some actual live shows. He'll go on the NO DREAM tour this fall with support from Slaughter Beach, SKA DREAM contributor Oceanator, and he'll also do some special shows where he'll play SKA DREAM in full.

GWAR / NAPALM DEATH / EYEHATEGOD

Hold on to your hats, GWAR have just announced a tour with Napalm Death and Eyehategod, hitting nearly 40 North American cities this fall, and there's also a few shows where Madball play instead of Napalm Death. "We’ve been saving it up, and we are ready to explode all over the face of this nation with a dazzling flood of chaotic shock rock load," said Blóthar. "But don’t even try to come to a show on this tour unless you are unvaccinated, covid positive and willing to submit to an enthusiastic rectal temperature check at the hands of our degenerate road crew."

FLOCK OF DIMES

Jenn Wasner released a live Flock of Dimes EP today, Live at Betty's, featuring versions of “One More Hour” and “Two,” both of which are from last year's Head of Roses. You can watch the videos for each below. She's also announced a tour in early October, hitting Richmond, Baltimore, Saxapahaw, PHilly and Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 10/11). Flock of Dimes also plays with My Morning Jacket in Charlotte in August. All dates are here.

DJ SNAKE

French megaproducer DJ Snake has a few dates lined up this summer, including appearances as Serbia's EXIT Festival, San Bernardino's Hard Summer, Munich's Superbloom festival and three appearances at Vegas' AYU Dayclub. He'll also be spinning at NYC's Brooklyn Mirage on August 6. All dates are here.

MOM JEANS / ORIGAMI ANGEL / SAVE FACE / POOL KIDS

Emo/punk bands Mom Jeans, Origami Angel, Save Face, and Pool Kids will head out together on a tour this fall. Things kick off in Denver before hitting the Midwest, the East Coast, Texas, and more, and then wrapping back up on the West Coast.

PORTUGAL. THE MAN

Portugal. The Man have announced a tour surrounding their appearances at NYC's Governors Ball, Delaware's Firefly, Atlanta's Shaky Knees, and other festivals. One of their headlining shows takes place at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on 9/22 and that's an awesome double bill with Parquet Courts.

MANNEQUIN PUSSY / ANGEL DU$T / PINKSHIFT

The amazing triple-billed tour of Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t and Pinkshift has not surprisingly been selling out in multiple cities, so it's very good news that they just added more dates, including second NYC and LA shows as well as stops in Denver, Austin, Durham, Hamden, and a big hometown headliner for Philly's Mannequin Pussy at Union Transfer.

ALDOUS HARDING

Having just released new single "Old Peel," Aldous Harding has also announced North American tour dates for next summer, including stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Cambridge, NYC, Philadelphia, DC, Asheville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Englewood and Lawrence, KS.

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

UK experimental rock band Black Country, New Road released their debut album for Ninja Tune, For the first time, in March, and now they've announced a North American tour supporting it. It begins in February of 2022, with stops in Washington DC, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Montreal, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

SHANNON AND THE CLAMS

Shannon and The Clams will release a new Dan Auerbach-produced album, Year of the Spider, on August 6 and they'll be on the road this fall, including dates in Tucson, Los Angeles, DC, NYC, Hamden, Boston, Philly, Cleveland, Chicago, Louisville, and Nashville. They've also got shows in Seattle and Portland before the tour starts, and there's also a short run of West Coast dates in January, hitting San Francisco, Visalia, Solana Beach and Las Vegas.

FIDDLEHEAD

Fiddlehead recently released their excellent sophomore album Between The Richness on Run For Cover (read our review), and have now announced a tour with some amazing openers: Ekulu, Blair, Move, Hotline TNT, and Worn on the East Coast and Militarie Gun, Object of Affection and more TBA on the West Coast.

KNOCKED LOOSE / GATECREEPER / MAGNITUDE / KHARMA

Knocked Loose are gearing up to return to the road, including a mix of headlining shows, a run opening for Gojira, and festivals like Knotfest and Furnace Fest. They've now announced a headlining tour with the stacked support lineup of Gatecreeper, Magnitude, and Kharma. "First tour back," they say. "Small rooms. No barricades. Friends. Two nights in certain cities. Blue."

BOUNCING SOULS "STOKED FOR SUMMER" 2021

NJ punk heroes The Bouncing Souls will bring Stoked For The Summer back this year on the Sunday (9/5) of Labor Day Weekend at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage and the lineup is stacked.

MAD COOL FEST 2022

The lineup for the 2022 edition of Madrid's Mad Cool Festival has been announced, and it is indeed mad cool. It includes Metallica, Pixies, Faith No More, The Killers, Deftones, St. Vincent, Placebo, Wolf Alice, Muse, Kings of Leon, The War On Drugs, alt-J, Carly Rae Jepsen, Leon Bridges, Thrice, Phoebe Bridgers, The Comet Is Coming, Sylvan Esso, Princess Nokia, Gang of Youths, beabadoobee, and tons more.