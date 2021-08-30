Tour News: Time Warp, Narrow Head/Young Guv, Hinds, Standing on the Corner, more

NARROW HEAD / YOUNG GUV

Young Guv (aka Fucked Up's Ben Cook) and Houston's Narrow Head have announced a coheadlining tour together. It runs through November and includes dates with Public Acid, Laffing Gas, Phantasia, and Gil Sayfan in Atlanta, Nashville, Baltimore, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on November 12), Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, and more.

TIME WARP FESTIVAL

Techno/house festival Time Warp is returning to NYC for the first time since 2019. It happens at a tba venue in Brooklyn on November 19 and 20, and the lineup includes Adriatique, Âme, Avision, Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettmann, DESNA, Kobosil, Mink B2B O.Bee, Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, Paula Temple, Reinier Zonneveld, Ricardo Villalobos B2B Craig Richards, Richie Hawtin, Seth Troxler B2B tba special guest, Shahar, and Stephan Bodzin. Tickets are on sale now.

STANDING ON THE CORNER

Genre-defying NYC ensemble Standing on the Corner announced a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Zone One on September 16 (tickets). It's their only upcoming live date at the moment.

HINDS

Hinds were scheduled to support Future Islands on some of their US tour dates in September, but they've been forced to cancel. "We are not making it to the USA for the September tour with Future Islands," they write. "US government is not giving visas in the embassy in Spain so we just can't fly and work there. We are gonna keep trying as hard as we're doing now to make October festivals and shows happen. Don't know what else to say, our mood is on the floor and all our plans are falling apart. Hope you had a better summer than us. See you soon (?)

AKAI SOLO (with NAVY BLUE & more)

Brooklyn rappers AKAI SOLO and Navy Blue, who released the great collaborative album True Sky, earlier this year, will share a hometown bill at Elsewhere on September 13, with Theravada and Poetic Thrust on the bill as well. AKAI SOLO also has a couple West Coast shows coming up: one opening for Armand Hammer in Santa Ana on 9/18 alongside The Alchemist and Open Mike Eagle, and one opening for Chester Watson in Oakland on 9/23 alongside Ovrkast.

EMPTY COUNTRY

Empty Country, the project of Cymbals Eat Guitars frontman Joe D'Agostino, rescheduled his planned release show for his self-titled 2020 debut. It now happens on January 21, 2022 at Knitting Factory, with Charles Bissell of The Wrens and Field Mouse (tickets). That's Empty Country's only upcoming show at the moment.

COME

Come announced a pair of Brooklyn shows supporting their Don't Ask Don't Tell deluxe reissue, their first in nearly three years. They happen at Union Pool on November 5 and 6 (tickets).

FYA 8

Tampla, FL's FYA Fest returns in January at Bryan Glazer Family JCC with Turnstile, E.Town Concrete, Vein.fm, Gulch, and more.

KACEY MUSGRAVES

Kacey Musgraves announced a 2022 tour supporting her new album, star-crossed. King Princess and MUNA support her for the dates, which are in January and February; see them in full HERE.

JESSY LANZA

Jessy Lanza announced a last minute show tonight (8/30) at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right (tickets).

WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS

We Were Promised Jetpacks postponed the fall leg of their upcoming tour to 2022 due to COVID. "We were hoping to celebrate a joyous return to the stage with you all sooner rather than later," they write, "but the uncertainty around international travel and the ever changing COVID-19 situation means it’s just not possible." See the new dates HERE.