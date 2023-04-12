Tour news: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, U.S. Girls, Night Beats, AJJ, So So Glos, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TINA FEY & AMY POEHLER

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are gearing up for their Restless Leg tour and are doing a warm-up show at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on April 27. From there the tour starts proper, with dates in DC, Chicago, Boston, Atlantic City and more.

NIGHT BEATS

Seattle psych band Night Beats just announced new album Rajan and have a few West Coast dates this month, hitting San Diego, Long Beach, and Fullerton ahead of their appearance at Austin Psych Fest's 15th anniversary weekend.

US GIRLS

Having recently released the terrific Bless This Mess, US Girls start their tour on Thursday (4/13) in Montreal, and from there head to Boston, Philly, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 4/17), DC, Chicago, and Toronto. Jane Inc opens all shows (and is in US Girls' band). They'll also play the 2023 Yondr phone-free fest in Greenville, NY in June

LUH TYLER

Florida rapper Luh Tyler released his breakthrough single "Law & Order" last year at age 16, and just a few weeks ago he followed that with his debut project My Vision (and then a deluxe edition). He's now announced a Rolling Loud-presented tour supporting My Vision, including club shows in LA, NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, and more leading up to his Rolling Loud festival appearances in Portugal, Munich, and Miami.

WILLIAM BASINSKI

Ambient great William Basinski has announced the "Last Symphony Tour," starting in late October with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. According to the press release, "The universal theme of this tour is: 'This shit has got to stop!'"

A-TRAK / FOOLS GOLD 15TH ANNIVERSARY

Can you still fit into your 2008 skinny jeans? A-Trak and Fool's Gold Records have announced a full venue takeover at Webster Hall, celebrating the label's 15th anniversary. A-Trak will be doing a "Bloghaus set," and it also features Uffie, Doss, Frost Children, Naeem, The Hellp, Bag Raiders (DJ set), Club Eat, Treasure Fingers, and Ivan Berko. The night will be hosted by The Cobrasnake (!), Indie Sleaze, Telli, and Gutes.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI

Rolling Loud Miami has announced its 2023 lineup, which includes Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, Turnstile, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, City Girls, GloRilla, Latto, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, redveil, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

ORVILLE PECK

Orville Peck has added more dates to his 2023 schedule, including Pride 2023 shows in Los Angeles, NYC and Seattle.

THE BASEBALL PROJECT (REM, DREAM SYNDICATE

The Baseball Project, the baseball-themed indie rock supergroup featuring Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate), Peter Buck & Mike Mills (R.E.M.), Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, R.E.M.), and Linda Pitmon, are gearing up to release their fourth album, Grand Salami Time, later this year, and have tour dates as well, including a few opening for Jason Isbell.

SO SO GLOS

So So Glos are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Blaster with a special show at Bowery Ballroom on June 23 with "very special guests" to be announced.

TRIBES OF DA MOON 2023

Zulu, Buggin, and Move's annual Dark Side of Da Moon tour is now a two-day festival in NYC called Tribes of Da Moon, ”an event that celebrates and centers the voices of Black artists in the hardcore music scene." It features Zulu, Soul Glo, Buggin, Move, End It, Bleed the Pigs, Burn, and more.

AJJ

AJJ are releasing new album Disposable Everything on May 24 and they'll be doing a few in-stores to celebrate. Stops include Tucson, Tempe, and Philly, before hitting Long Island (Looney Tunes on 5/28) and NYC (Rough Trade on 5/29).

SPARTA

Post-hardcore vets Sparta have new added dates to their Wiretap Scars 20th anniversary tour. They'll be joined by Thursday's Geoff Rickly (who collaborated on Sparta's self-titled LP from 2022) and zeta for the new dates, which extend beyond the West Coast to NYC, Boston, Baltimore, Nashville, Chicago, and more.

!!! (CHK CHK CHK)

Dancerock vets !!! (chk chk chk) have announced a four-show Brooklyn residency, happening at Union Pool on the second Thursday of every month from May through August.

MUSEUM OF LOVE

Museum of Love -- aka LCD drummer Pat Mahoney and DJ McNany -- have announced a hometown Brooklyn show happening at SILO (90 Scott Ave) on May 6 with Rimarkable and Mike Simonetti. They'll also play the 2023 edition of Format Fest later this year.

DAWN RICHARD

Dawn Richard announced the Electro Revival Unit tour, which includes her first performance in Atlanta in over 8 years, her solo debut in New Orleans and two NYC shows.

T-PAIN

T-Pain has announced "Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion" tour coming up this summer. It kicks off with the second edition of Escape From Wiscansin fest in Milwaukee, happening on June 10 at The Rave/Eagles Club and featuring T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Tobi Lou, and more TBA.

DREAM THEATRE

Dream Theater have announced "Dreamsonic," an all-progressive metal package tour that's going down this summer and "promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come." This year, they'll be joined by Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders. It goes down in June and July across several North American cities.

ZELLA DAY

Zella Day has announced a tour supporting her sophomore album, 2022's Sunday In Heaven. The tour kicks off in mid-June in Atlanta, and includes stops in DC, Boston, Montreal, St. Paul, Phoenix, LA, Spokane, Dallas, and more.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER 2023

Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water returns to Virginia Beach for its 2023 edition on April 28-30, and after announcing the lineup back in March, they've made some additions. Some of the "phriends" who will be performing with Pharrell have been revealed, including A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A..

TEMPLES

UK psych band Temples release their new album Exotico this Friday, and have just announced North American tour dates. They'll be here in June, with shows in DC, Philly, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, SLC, San Francisco and L.A., all of which are with Post Animal.

GILLA BAND

Gilla Band (fka Girl Band) will be back in North America this fall, supporting last year's Most Normal. Dates kick off October 18 in Providence and wrap up in NYC, with stops in between in Montreal, Toronto, Ferndale, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, and more.