Tour news: Tom Jones, Fuji Rock 2023, Party Dozen, Timmy’s Organism, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PARTY DOZEN (OPENING FOR ALGIERS)

Australian sax/drums duo Party Dozen have announced their first-ever North American tour, which has them supporting Algiers following their appearance at SXSW. The tour runs through March and April, including an NYC stop on April 6 at Racket.

Algiers Party Dozen 2023 tour loading...

THE SISTERS OF MERCY

Andrew Eldritch, Doktor Avalanche and the rest of The Sisters of Mercy will be on tour this spring surrounding their appearance at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival. BrooklynVegan is presenting the NYC show.

MINISTRY / GARY NUMAN / FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY

Ministry are also playing Sick New World and ahead of that will be out with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly. Gary also has headlining dates.

FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL

Japanese festival Fuji Rock has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 edition, going down on July 28-30 at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture. The lineup features Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi, Louis Cole, NxWorries, Weezer, Alanis Morissette, Denzel Curry, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yo La Tengo, Black Midi, Ginger Root, Gogo Penguin, IDLES, Sudan Archives, and more.

Fuji Rocks 2023 lineup loading...

TOM JONES

Tom Jones will be on tour this spring, including two nights at Hollywood Bowl, a visit to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, and NYC's Beacon Theatre on May 25. There are also shows in Long Island, NJ and more -- all dates are here.

TIMMY'S ORGANISM

Detroit garage rockers Timmy's Organism will release new album Lone Lizard this spring and they'll also be on tour including a NYC show at TV Eye on April 15. Check out new single "Fly Your Red Flag":

BARRIE

Later this week, Barrie will play a free in-store Rough Trade on February 9. Next month, she'll play a set at SXSW.

UNWOUND

Pacific Northwest just kicked off their reunion tour with two nights in Seattle. From there dates include Numero Group's 20th Anniversary party in Los Angeles later this month -- that also features Codeine, The Hated, Chisel, and more -- and three NYC shows in March.

ORIGAMI ANGEL / SWEET PILL / PINKSHIFT

Three of the best newish bands in emo/punk, Origami Angel, Pinkshift, and Sweet Pill, are hitting the road together for a US tour this spring. It goes down in April and May, beginning in Asbury Park and wrapping up in Baltimore.

JERRY SEINFELD

Jerry Seinfeld is in the midst of his ongoing NYC residency at Beacon Theatre, and he's added more dates to it this spring. They follow previously announced residency dates in February, March, and April, as well as other tour dates throughout the US.

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES (OPENING FOR DESTROYER)

The Reds, Pinks & Purples, the prolific solo project of Glenn Donaldson (Skygreen Leopards, The Art Museums), have announced new album The Town That Cursed Your Name, that will be out March 24 via Slumberland. He'll be on the road with Destroyer later this year.

JOHN ANDREWS & THE YAWNS

John Andrews & The Yawns have announced new album Love for the Underdog, which will be out April 28 via Woodsist. The band will be on tour, too.

TOUCHE AMORE 15TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW OPENERS

Touché Amoré's 15th anniversary full-album shows at The Regent in LA are this weekend and openers for Night 1 (2/10) are Initiate and Nuvolascura, while Night 2 (2/11) are Deaf Club, Hawak, and Roman Candle.