Tour news: Tony! Toni! Toné!, Jason Isbell, Goosemas, X, Taylor Swift, Code Orange, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news.

TONY! TONI! TONÉ!

R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné! -- D'wayne Wiggins, Raphael Saadiq, and Timothy Christian Riley -- are reuniting for their first live performances in 25 years. “I've always wanted to put my family back together,” says Saadiq. “Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would've wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne and Tim playing together again.” Dates include a show at NYC's Radio City Music on September 30. All dates are here.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Having wrapped up the North American leg of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has added dates in Europe, Asia, and Australia. All dates here.

SLOWDIVE

Slowdive‘s fifth album is titled ‘everything is alive‘ and will be out September 1 via Dead Oceans -- they will be on tour this fall.

III POINTS 2023

MIami's III Points has announced its full 2023 lineup and new additions include Skrillex, Grimes, and Black Coffee, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Caribou, Jeff Mills, Âme b2b Dixon, THSA, Gorgon City, John Summit b2b Green Velvet, Dom Dolla, Explosions in the Sky and more.

YO LA TENGO HANUKKAH 2023

“We like to celebrate the onset of summer the same way you do: with ballgames, cookouts, and announcing our Hanukkah shows in December“ - YLT's Ira Kaplan.

FRED AGAIN..

Fred again.. is playing Miami's III Points in October and has scheduled big residencies in NYC and L.A. around it.

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have announced their annual run at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium, with eight shows from October 12-22, and each featuring a different opener, including Izzy Heitai, Amanda Shires, Satya, SG Goodman, Lawrence Rothman, Autumn Nicholas, Adeem the Artist and Quinn Christopherson.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Guided by Voices have announced US tour dates for the summer and fall, which mark their first live shows of 2023. Headline dates surround their two-day 40th anniversary festival in Dayton, Ohio with Dinosaur Jr, Built to Spill and more (it sold out instantly), and The Hold Steady's Positive Jam festival in Accord, NY.

BARONESS

Baroness on will be on tour later this year supporting new album Stone. Also opening along the way: Soul Glo, Chat Pile, Jesus Piece, Escuela Grind, Portrayal of Guilt, Sheer Mag & more.

1234FEST

A new mini punk festival is coming to New Jersey (Philly area) and Denver this summer called 1234FEST. The lineup's got Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, Descendents, Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dillinger Four, and it goes down on September 9 in Denver at The JunkYard and September 23 in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

Sunny Day Real Estate keep their reunion going with shows around their appearances at Hopscotch, Bumbershoot, and Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender cruiser.

QUICKSAND

Quicksand will play their iconic debut album Slip for its 30th anniversary in full across 13 North America cities this fall.

FOXING / THE HOTELIER

Foxing and The Hotelier's breakthrough albums The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace Is There came out just a few months apart, in November of 2013 and February of 2014, respectively, and they also toured together in the summer of 2014. Both albums went on to become key documents of the 2010s "emo revival" era, and since both are about to turn 10, the bands have announced that they'll team up for a joint tour in celebrations of both albums' 10th anniversaries.

DARKER WAVES FEST

A formidable lineup of '80s and '90s alt-rock will play the inaugural Darker Waves fest on November 18 at City Beach in Huntington Beach, CA just outside of Los Angeles. New Order and Tears for Fears headline, but the rest of the lineup is as impressive, with B-52's Echo & The Bunnymen, Devo, Soft Cell, Psychedelic Furs, The Human League, OMD, Violent Femmes, The Cardigans (their first US show since 2006), X, The Chameleons, Clan of Xymox, TSOL, Death in Vegas, The English Beat, Skeletal Family, and more.

X RESCHEDULE FIRST PART OF TOUR

"Due to an unforeseen emergency medical procedure with a band member this past weekend, X are forced to postpone the first leg of their upcoming June/July summer run of shows," X write in a presss release. "While the band member recuperates the first leg of dates affected begin June 23 in Pelham, TN and run through July 6 in Chicago, IL. Additional dates in July are scheduled to go on as planned." Affected dates include NYC's Palladium Times Square on June 30. Stay tuned for reschedule dates.

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

José González has announced a unique US fall tour centered around the new documentary about him, ‘A Tiger in Paradise,' featuring a screening, a conversation, and a live performance.

LEWSBERG

Dutch band Lewsberg’s fourth album, ‘Out & About,‘ will be out in September, and they've also announced their first North American tour.

TY DOLLA $IGN

Following the release of his recent single "Motion," Ty Dolla $ign has announced the "More Motion Less Emotion" North American tour. The trip kicks off in September and features support from Symba and Leon Thomas on most dates, with Dre Sinatra DJing the shows.

GOOSEMAS 2023

Goose have announced their annual holiday celebration Goosemas, happening December 8 & 9 at Hampton, VA’s Hampton Coliseum. “Goosemas started as a small holiday party with our friends in Connecticut 10 years ago, so it's wild to bring it to this epic coliseum,” says the band's Rick Mitarotonda. “Hampton is a very special place to me, I’ve only been there once before, but it was a very meaningful and impactful experience, I’m very grateful we have the opportunity to play there this year.” Goose have plenty of other dates before they get that.

FAYE WEBSTER

Faye Webster just released her first single in two years, as well as a tour.

CODE ORANGE'S CODE'S WORLD

Code Orange are throwing a fest in Pittsburgh on September 30 with Madball, Vein.fm, 200 Stab Wounds, Pain of truth, Gridiron, Wristmeetrazor, Hazing Over, and more. Tickets and full lineup here.

ADEKUNLE GOLD

Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold's Def Jam debut is due this summer, and he'll support it on a North American tour.

ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness have announced a fall tour in support of new album Tilt At The Wind No More, with support from Michigander, Wildermiss, and Arlie along the way. Those dates include a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on 11/25 with Michigander and Arlie. All dates are here.

LADYTRON

UK synth vets Ladytron released their seventh LP Time's Arrow back in January, and they've now announced a North American tour supporting it. The dates surround appearances at San Diego's CRSSD Festival in September, and Mexico City's Corona Capital Festival in November.

YVES TUMOR / CRACK CLOUD / THE DARE

Yves Tumor released one of the best albums of the year so far, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), in March, and they've announced a few new tour dates supporting it, surrounding both weekends of ACL Fest. East Coast shows are with Vancouver collective Crack Cloud (which are set to be their first East Coast US dates) and on the West Coast, they'll be joined by indie sleaze revival act The Dare.

ANNIE HART

Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone will release new solo album ‘The Weight Of A Wave‘ in August 4 and has tour dates with Jimmy Whispers and Fred Armisen.

M.A.G.S.

M.A.G.S. new album 'Destroyer' is due on August 4, and they will go on tour later that month with support from Death Lens.

