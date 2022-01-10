Tour news: Tool, Machine Girl, The Mavericks, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TOOL

Tool's tour begins tonight (1/10) in Eugene, OR and includes stops in the NYC-area (UBS Arena on 2/23 and Prudential Center on 2/26), Boston, Philly, DC, San Francisco, Anaheim, Detroit, Chicago, London, Paris, Berlin and more. In anticipation, the band live-streamed a career-spanning rehearsal set and you can watch that below.

MACHINE GIRL

Genre-smashers Machine Girl are on tour now (they play Orlando tonight) and have tons of upcoming dates including a headlining show at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 5. Check out all dates here.

SHARON VAN ETTEN / ANGEL OLSEN / JULIEN BAKER

We've already heard one glorious collaborative single from Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, last year's "Like I Used To," and on Friday the pair teased that they had something in the works for today (1/10), this time featuring Julien Baker, too. They've now announced a co-headlining tour together, "The Wild Hearts Tour," happening throughout North America in July and August.

WET LEG

Wet Leg‘s first proper North American tour happens in March and now includes shows in L.A., San Diego and San Francisco.

THE MAVERICKS

\Tex-Mex greats The Mavericks will be on tour for much of the year, including rescheduled shows and new dates, like a fall run. That includes a NYC show at United Palace on October 21. Head here for all dates.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Guided by Voices were to have played Boston and NYC this coming weekend but the Omicron surge had them postpone the shows, which had already been rescheduled from the fall. New dates have now been announced.

BOTTLEROCK FEST

The Napa fest's 2022 lineup features Metallica, Pink, Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg/Icecube/etc), Pitbull, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Alessia Cara, SAINt JHN, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, and more.

BEACH LIFE FESTIVAL

BeachLife Festival has announced that it will return to Redondo Beach, CA from May 13-15, and fans of '90s radio rock will be pleased to know that Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, and 311 are all on the lineup.

THIRD EYE BLIND

Speaking of '90s radio rock, Third Eye Blind's self-titled debut turns 25 this year, and to celebrate the band have announced special "25 Years in the Blind" shows in NYC and Los Angeles this month.

GIRL TALK

Girl Talk will be on the road in North America starting in March, and he's added new dates in NYC, Philadelphia, and more.

THE ARMED

Genre-defying Detroit purveyors of "anti-punk" The Armed released ULTRAPOP, one of our top 50 albums of 2021, back in April, and they were supposed to play a some belated release shows supporting it in the US this month. Those shows have now been rescheduled to March.

HULDER / SPECTRAL WOUND

Hulder and Spectral Wound, makers of two of 2021's best black metal albums, will share a bill in NYC.