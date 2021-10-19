Tour news: TOPS, Seahaven, Diana Krall, Gary Gulman, HTRK, Mndsgn, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

HTRK

HTRK, the Australian duo of Australian duo of Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang, released new album Rhinestones in September and have announced a 2022 North American tour that kicks off at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on May 1 and includes stops in Philly, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles (Zebulon on 5/15) and San Diego. Head here for all dates and listen to Rhinestones below.

TOPS

Montreal's TOPS just started their North American tour, and begin a four-show Texas run tonight, hitting San Antonio, Houston, Austin, and Dallas, and then heading East, including two shows in NYC (Market Hotel on 10/30 and Bowery Ballroom on Halloween which is sold out), and then swinging back to the West Coast and wrapping things up in Los Angeles at El Rey Theatre on 11/18. All dates are here and check out the band's excellent new single "Waiting":

DAVE

UK rapper Dave released his sophomore album, ’We're All Alone In This Together,’ in July, and he'll be on the road on tour supporting it next year.

PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT

Peter Hook & The Light will be on the "Joy Division: A Celebration" tour in 2022. The 26-date North American trek will feature the band performing Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures and Closer in full, along with other Joy Division songs, and they'll open with a set of New Order classics.

GANG OF FOUR (WITH DAVID PAJO ON GUITAR)

Original vocalist Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham and ’80s-era bassist Sara Lee are back together as Gang of Four, with Slint’s David Pajo joining on guitar, for a 2022 North American tour featuring music from 1977-1983.

CHAIN FEST (JIMMY EAT WORLD, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, MORE)

Originally scheduled for May of 2020, Irvine, CA's Chain Fest was forced to be pushed back a couple of times because of COVID. It's now happening this Saturday, October 23, at FivePoint Amphitheatre. Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday headline, and the lineup also includes Circa Survive (playing songs from their 2010 album Blue Sky Noise), Mayday Parade (playing their debut LP A Lesson in Romantics), Anberlin, Cartel (playing their debut LP Chroma), Envy on the Coast, and The Summer Set. Tickets are on sale now.

SEAHAVEN / ANXIOUS

Long-running Torrance, California emo band Seahaven is hitting the road with support from Connecticut emo/hardcore upstarts Anxious (who recently signed to Seahaven's former home of Run For Cover Records). Dates include Boston, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 12/01), Asbury Park (House of Independents on 12/02), Los Angeles (The Fonda on 12/10), and Oakland. All date are here:

COUNTER INTUITIVE HOLIDAY SHOWS

Counter Intuitive Records announced a pair of holiday shows with killer lineups, happening in and around their home base of Boston, MA this December, including Rozwell Kid, The Hotelier, Macseal, Oso Oso, and more.

RIDE 'NOWHERE' TOUR

Shoegaze greats Ride will celebrate the pandemic-belated 30th anniversary of their 1990 Creation Records debut, ‘Nowhere,‘ on tour.

DIANA KRALL

Jazz artist Diana Krall has announced a 2022 tour with dates running from January through May with 34 stops in total, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, San Antonio, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Fort. Lauderdale. There's no NYC show but she will play Kingston's Ulster Performing Arts Center on April 2 and Newark's NJPAC on April 3. All dates are here.

BIG THIEF

Big Thief have a double album on the way in 2022, and their tour supporting it just got an additional NYC show at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre.

MNDSGN

Stones Throw-signed producer and singer-songwriter Mndsgn has announced 2022 tour dates with The Rare Pleasures. Things kick off February 17 in San Francisco, and stops include Seattle, L.A. (Teragram Ballroom on 2/25), Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 4/21), DC, Philly, Atlanta, New Orleans and more. Head here for all dates.

CHAI

Japanese band CHAI will be on tour with Mitski in February and March, but surrounding those dates that they'll be on their own headlining North American tour.

GARY GULMAN

Gary Gulman, who released the acclaimed, unusual standup special, The Great Depresh, in 2019 is on tour now, with shows in Salt Lake CIty this week, and Denver in November before heading to the Big Apple for the NY Comedy Fest. He's also got a Long Island show (The Paramount on 11/21), as well as stops in Atlanta, Orlando, Kansas City, Des Moines, and more. His 2022 schedule includes two nights at Newark's NJPAC on March 10 & 11. Head here for all dates.

TIG NOTARO

Tig Notaro will be on the road in North American next year for her ”Hello Again” tour.

BOY HARSHER

Boy Harsher's just-announced upcoming album The Runner is also the soundtrack to a short horror film Boy Harsher wrote, produced and directed that will be out in January. They'll be on tour shortly after that's out.

JUNE OF 44

June of 44 were supposed to play their first Northeast shows (NYC and New Haven) in over 20 years in spring of 2020, but needless to say, those shows were cancelled. Now, the band are once again set to play the Northeast next fall.

THE WEEKND

Back in February 2021, ahead of The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, he announced a 2022 arena tour. Now, he revealed that he'll be upgrading it to a stadium tour happening in summer of 2022.