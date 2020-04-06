With measures trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus really ramping up — and many cities ordering bars, restaurants and clubs closed — tours/festivals through spring (and a few beyond) are being postponed/canceled left and right and some have now been rescheduled. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category every day for more tour-related news.

...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD

"With everyone’s health and safety in mind, we are moving our spring tour schedule to July," write Trail of Dead. The rescheduled tour includes stops in Grand Rapids, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Chicago, Philly, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on July 14), Boston, DC, Richmond, Durham, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami. All new dates are here.

SLED ISLAND CANCELED

Calgary's Sled Island was set to hold its 2020 edition, with guest curator Sudan Archives, on June 24-28 but it has now been canceled.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS

"I can't even begin to tell you how much Peter, Jon, Matt, Brandon, Avel, Trudy, and I were looking forward to tour," wrote John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats' early spring tour which has now been postponed to August and September. "Between-albums tours have their own special energy, the sets get to be weird if they want to and the energy's in its own sort of field and also I have a ton of new songs and we were actively planning on playing some of those, but then the public health emergency happened, which we're all presently living through. I hope everybody's doing as well as they can with that: please be well, please take care of yourselves, please listen to medical authorities and follow best practices as closely as you can." Late spring / early summer dates -- like the NYC shows at City Winery -- are still on for now. All dates are here.

PUNK ISLAND

NYC’s annual, free, all-ages, DIY punk festival Punk Island usually happens on Randall’s Island in June, but like Governors Ball (which happens in the same place during the same month), it won’t happen this June. However, Punk Island say that this is a postponement, not a cancellation, and that they’re “doing everything [they] can to still hold the fest at a later date.”

ROCKLAHOMA

The 2020 edition of Rocklahoma was scheduled for May 24-26 but is being postponed till 2021...

BUNBURY MUSIC FESTIVAL CANCELED

The 2020 edition of Bunbury Music Festival, which was supposed to be June 5-7, has been canceled.

DANZIG SINGS ELVIS

We were recently talking about rare tours affected by coronavirus that we hope still happen one day, and here’s another cancellation that’s technically rare: Danzig Sings Elvis. He was set to play just two select West Coast shows (priced at $169!) to celebrate his new Elvis tribute album, and those shows have now officially been cancelled. Danzig says he’s looking to reschedule them for June or July.

THE MONOCHROME SET

UK post-punk vets The Monochrome Set just reissued classic early albums Love Zombies and Strange Boutique last week, and were supposed to tour North America starting May 8. With coronavirus still spreading, that tour has been postponed to late summer and the fall, now starting August 26 in Somerville, MA and wrapping up October 4 in Los Angeles.