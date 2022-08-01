Tour news: Travis Scott, Channel Tres, Raven, Vetiver, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CHANNEL TRES / ROCHELLE JORDAN

With his debut album due out this fall via Godmode, Channel Tres will also be on tour soon. His 10/14 show at Brooklyn Steel sold out so he's added another show the next night (Brooklyn Steel on 10/15). Both shows are with Rochelle Jordan. All dates are here.

TRAVIS SCOTT VEGAS RESIDENCY

Travis Scott has been wading back into performing live after the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, and has just announced a Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Zouk Nightclub. Dubbed "Road to Utopia." The only dates announced so far are on September 17 and October 15.

VETIVER

Pacific Northwest folk-rock group Vetiver will be on an East Coast tour in September, beginning 9/9 at Tubby's in Kingston and wrapping up 9/17 at Union Pool in Brooklyn for early and late shows, with stops in New Haven, Portland, ME and more.

THE HOLD STEADY

The Hold Steady have announced their annual Massive Nights run at NYC's Brooklyn Bowl. "Massive Nights is a highlight of the year, the beginning of the holiday season, and the most positive rock and roll party we know," Craig Finn says. "The Hold Steady community has been gathering here annually since 2016 and each year somehow gets better. This year will be no exception, and we can’t wait to see you. Expect songs, drinks, friends, sing alongs, and everything else that makes these nights Massive."

RAVEN / RIOT ACT

British metal band Raven will be on tour this fall, playing their 1982 album Wiped Out in full for its 40th anniversary. Says the band's John Gallagher, "There are a few songs on the album we never got to ever play live so that’s gonna be a blast!" Dates are with Riot Act, who will be performing "a Riot repertoire from their classic era (1977-1982)" and include a show at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on October 21. All dates are here.

attachment-raven-tour loading...

THE EARLY NOVEMBER

The Early November will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a new album featuring a mix of new songs and B-sides from over the years, and a tour with Ace Enders' other project I Can Make A Mess.

MILITARIE GUN / DAZY

Fresh off playing Sound and Fury and releasing a John Lennon cover, Militarie Gun have announced fall tour dates.

VETSAID 2022 (THE JAMES GANG REUNION, NIN, MORE)

Joe Walsh's annual VetsAid benefit in Columbus is headlined by his old group The James Gang, who will be joined by Dave Grohl. The rest of the all-Ohio lineup features alt-rock heavy hitters Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.

AUTHOR & PUNISHER

After dropping off the NYC date of the Cave In tour, Author and Punisher have now added a last minute Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus on Saturday, August 6 with Trace Amount. Ahead of that they play Orlando, Baltimore, and Philly. They'll also be on tour in the UK and Europe this fall. All dates are here.