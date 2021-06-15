Tour News: Trippie Redd, Loathe, Thursday, Rebecca Black, AJJ, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

TRIPPIE REDD / IANN DIOR / SOFAYGO

Earlier this year, Ohio emo-rapper Trippie Redd released a Travis Barker-aided deluxe edition of his 2020 album Pegasus called Neon Shark vs Pegasus (including a song with Deftones' Chino Moreno). He's recently been talking about a new project called Tripp at Knight, and now he announced the headlining 'Tripp At Knight Tour' with support from his "shots in the dark" collaborator Iann Dior and rising rapper SoFayGo. It kicks off in Minneapolis, includes a big Brooklyn show at Coney Island Amphitheater on 9/10, and wraps up at LA's Hollywood Park on 10/6. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (6/18) at 10 AM local and are on various presales now.

LOATHE (opening for ARCHITECTS)

UK metalcore-meets-Deftones band Loathe took the world of heavy music by storm in 2020 with their sophomore LP I Let It in and It Took Everything, which they followed this year with an instrumental ambient album, and now they're finally coming to North America for a tour supporting fellow UK band Architects. Polyphia are on the bill too. All dates and tickets (including LA's Novo on 11/2, NYC's Terminal 5 on 11/20, and more) here.

REBECCA BLACK

A decade later, viral "Friday" singer Rebecca Black is releasing her second EP, Rebecca Black was Here, on Wednesday (6/16), and she'll head out on her first headlining tour in support of it in 2022. Alice Longyu Gao opens for her on the dates, which begin in Washington DC on January 13 and include NYC (Bowery Ballroom on January 14), Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. See all dates below.

YANN TIERSEN

Yann Tiersen has announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates. They begin in November in North America, with shows in Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, Chicago, Montreal, Boston, NYC (November 26 at Brooklyn Steel), Washington DC and more, and continue in January, February and March in the UK and Europe. Charlie Cunningham supports Yann on the North American dates, and Quinquis on the European dates. See all dates here.

LEIF VOLLEBEKK

Leif Vollebekk makes his return to the stage this fall with a Canadian tour. It wraps up on November 28 in Winnipeg and resumes in February of 2022 in Montreal, with US dates beginning in March. In late April, he heads to Europe and The UK for more touring, through May. See all dates here.

THURSDAY

Thursday recently announced a NJ holiday show with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.FM, and now they've added more dates around it. They'll stop in Washington DC, Worcester MA, and Reading PA in late December, in addition to their show at Starland Ballroom on December 30. See all dates here.

AJJ/XIU XIU/EMPEROR X

AJJ are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their beloved fourth album Knife Man on tour this fall. The dates were originally scheduled for spring of 2020, and now they'll begin in September in San Diego, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix, and more. See all dates below.

TOKYO POLICE CLUB

Tokyo Police Club are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their 2010 album Champ (technically the eleventh anniversary) on tour this fall, playing the album in full along with other songs. They stop in Chicago, Omaha, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on November 19), Washington DC and more. See all dates here.

ROD WAVE

Rod Wave hits the road in August for a tour presented by Rolling Loud, in their new partnership with Live Nation as Rolling Loud Presents. He'll be on the road through October and you can see all dates here.

WET LEG

UK duo Wet Leg just signed to Domino and released their debut single, and they'll be on tour in the UK and Europe through October. See all dates here.

ANGELS & AIRWAVES

Angels & Airwaves announced their first alubm in seven years, LIFEFORMS, due out September 24 via Rise Records, and they're going on tour supporting it in the fall. Dates run from September through November, and pick back up again in March for shows in Europe and the UK. See all dates here.

INDIGO DE SOUZA

North Carolina singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza announced her sophomore album and first for Saddle Creek, Any Shape You Take, and she's playing some shows supporting it, in NYC, LA, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates here.

COHEED & CAMBRIA/THE USED

Not only did Coheed & Cambria just expand the lineup of their S.S. Neverender cruise festival, they've also announced a co-headlining tour with The Used. Meet Me @ The Altar provide support for most dates, and the tour runs through late August into September. See all dates here.

YVES TUMOR

Yves Tumor announced US tour dates in the fall of 2021, with dates in Europe and the UK following in 2022. They include festival dates at Pitchfork, III Points, Outside Lands, Day N Vegas and Desert Daze, as well as club shows in Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates here.

FAITH NO MORE/FUCKED UP

In addition to their festival dates and LA shows with System of a Down, Korn, Helmet and Russion Circles, Faith No More added a few more shows with Fucked Up as support, in Saint Louis, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati. See all dates here.

WITH HONOR

Connecticut melodic hardcore band With Honor recently announced they'd return to play Furnace Fest, and now they've also announced their first headlining show in eight years.

BECCA MANCARI/RON GALLO

Becca Mancari and Ron Gallo will be on the road together for a co-headlining tour in September and October. See all dates here.

PREOCCUPATIONS/METZ

Canadian bands Preoccupations and METZ are heading on a coast-to-coast tour of North America together this fall, beginning in November and running into December. See all dates here.

SQUID

Squid expanded their first-ever US tour with a second NYC show, happening at Baby's All Right on November 11 (tickets). See all dates here.

BOB MOULD/SPLIT SINGLE

Jason Narducy, bassist in Bob Mould's band, has his own band, Split Single, who will open for Bob on his solo electric dates this year, which happen in the Midwest in October. Bob also is playing full band shows, and you can see all dates here.

NEKO CASE/AC NEWMAN

New Pornographers bandmates Neko Case and AC Newman are going on tour together in late August and early September, with AC providing support and playing in Neko's backing band. See all dates here.

POKEY LAFARGE/ESTHER ROSE

Pokey LaFarge is releasing a new album, In The Blossom of Their Shade, in September, and supporting it on tour this fall. The dates were rescheduled from last year, and he'll be joined by Esther Rose, who released the very good How Many Times earlier this year. See all dates here.

POM POM SQUAD

Having already announced dates supporting Bully in August, Pom Pom Squad have now announced they'll be joining Nada Surf for their November tour, which was rescheduled from last year. See all dates here.

LA LUZ

La Luz have shared their first new music since 2018, and announced a fall tour. See all dates here.