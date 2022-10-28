Tour news: Tropical Fuck Storm, meth. / Pains, Fleshwater, Drugdealer, Regulate, more

TROPICAL FUCK STORM / MICHAEL BEACH

Australia's Tropical Fuck Storm are in North America currently for a few shows around Austin's Levitation Festival, and wrap up dates in Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 11/5 with Weak Signal. They've just announced thtat they'll be back in early 2023 for West Coast dates with Michael Beach. All dates are here.

attachment-tropical fuck storm tour poster loading...

DRUGDEALER

Drugdealer just released his third album, Hiding in Plain Sight, and will be touring it starting Halloween Night in San Francisco. The tour, which has Reverend Baron along for the ride, will make its way East from there, including a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on November 19. Head here for all dates.

drugdealer-tour loading...

PULP

Let's all meet up in the year Two Thousand...Twenty Three. Pulp have announced their reunion shows -- which sadly will be minus bassist Steve Mackey -- happening across the UK from May through July. Wet Leg open the show at London's Finsbury Park. Fingers crossed they'll bring this to North America.

REGULATE

New York hardcore band Regulate are celebrating the release of their new self-titled album with a release show at Queens' TV Eye on November 27 with Wildside, Fleshwater, and Never Again. Tickets are available at the door.

attachment-regulate poster loading...

FLESHWATER

Speaking of Fleshwater, the band will release their Kurt Ballou-recorded debut album, We're Not Here To Be Loved, on November 4 and will open for Koyo in Long Island's Massapequa VFW on on November 18 with Queensway, Innerlove, Dead Last, and Mile High Sunrise.

ELVIS COSTELLO (IN ICELAND!)

Elvis Costello has announced "Elvis in Iceland" which he describes as "four days and nights of music and adventure" featuring Elvis and Attractions/Imposters pianist Steve Nieve, that happens May 25-29 in Reykjavík. Old friend and recent tourmate Nick Lowe will also be along for the excursion, and in addition to the music, attendees will be offered "the many wonders of Iceland, from gushing geysers, picturesque waterfalls, and historical sites to Reykjavik’s finest restaurants and top concert venues."

METH. / PAINS

The unpigeonholable, chaotic Chicago band meth. will be on tour with Pains in December, including shows in Chicago, Detroit, Pittsurgh, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 12/6), Philly, Richmond, Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Indianapolis.

attachment-meth-pains-tour-poster loading...

SELF ESTEEM

Rebecca Taylor will be bringing Self Esteem back to North America in the spring. So far, only the NYC show has been announced but there's bound to be more.

FIREFLY FESTIVAL

Dover, DE festival Firefly has announced that it will be taking 2023 off, with a return planned for 2024. "After 10 magical years of Firefly in The Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year to recharge our lights," they write. "We will see you in 2024!"

TOSHI REAGON

Genre-defying singer-songwriter Toshi Reagon is doing an NYC residency in November, with three unique dates at Symphony Space on November 5, 10, and 19. On November 5 she presents a show with longtime collaborator Be Steadwell (who Reagon will join on select songs); November 10 is "You're Having Too Much Fun... So We're Gonna Have to Kill You," a work in progress featuring Afi Bijou, Josette Newsam, and Be Steadwell joining Reagon, along with musicians Fred Cash, Matt Graff, Kim Jordan, and Adam Widoff; and November 19 is "Sacred Revolution," an evening-length song cycle curated by Reagon and featuring J. Bob Alotta, Alsarah, Carl Hancock Rux, Leah Penniman, Maleek Washington, Lizz Wright, and The W.O.W. Project.