Tour news: Ty Segall, Nathaniel Rateliff, August Burns Red, The Struts, more

TY SEGALL & FREEDOM BAND

In addition to being out with trio FUZZ, Ty Segall has California shows with his Freedom Band in September, playing L.A. (Teragram Ballroom on 9/5 & 9/6 and 9/13 & 9/14), Solana Beach, Big Sur, Sacramento and Petaluma. In the middle of that They'll hit Las Vegas for Psycho Las Vegas and Chicago for Pitchfork Fest. All dates are here.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will release their third studio album this year and will be on tour this summer and fall as well, including two dates as part of Willie Nelson's travelling Outlaw Music Festival. The tour includes a run with Delta Spirit (including two nights at Red Rocks), a few shows with Margo Price, and more. All dates are here.

WILLIE NELSON'S OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL

Willie Nelson has been hosting the Outlaw Music Festival tour for the last few years and after taking 2020 off for obvious reasons, he's bringing it back this year to outdoor amphitheaters all over the U.S. Joining him at various points along the way are Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Avett Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Gov't Mule, Ida Mae, Kathleen Edwards, Yola and Ryan Bingham.

BUSCABULLA

Duo Buscabulla will be on a mini tour this fall. The short run starts in Brooklyn on October 16 at Elsewhere, with shows in Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Regent on 11/20), and then San Francisco and Miami again. All dates are here.

PRIMAVERA SOUND 2022

Primavera Sound will finally be back in 2022 and the lineup is pretty amazing: Headliners include Pavement, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, Beck, The National, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Jorja Smith, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Tyler, the Creator on weekend one; and Lorde, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, Gorillaz, Massive Attack, The Strokes, Jorja Smith, Tame Impala, and Tyler, the Creator on weekend two. There's tons more, check out the full lineup here.

RAMMSTEIN RESCHEDULE TOUR TO 2022

Rammstein had already rescheduled their 2020 North American stadium tour for this August, September and October, and now they've moved it another year. Rammstein say this tour will bring their "full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever."

AUGUST BURNS RED

Pennsylvania metalcore vets August Burns Red will take their fourth record Leveler out on a 10th anniversary tour in September and October, with Fit For a King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames along for the ride. Dates kick off 9/9 in Philly, with stops in NYC (Webster Hall on 9/14), Buffalo, New Haven, Portland (ME), Boston, Atlanta, Florida (Pensacola and Orlando), Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles (Belasco Theater on 10/8), Seattle, Berkeley, Denver, Grand Rapids, Nashville, and more, wrapping up on Halloween night at Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom. Head here for all dates. There's a Leveler 10th anniversary reissue, too.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard were supposed to tour in Spring 2020 around Coachella, and then rescheduled for fall 2020 and then fall 2021. Those dates have now been rescheduled for fall 2022.

MODEST MOUSE

Modest Mouse's new album The Golden Casket will be out August 6 and they'll be on tour after the band's set at Lollapalooza. Dates also include Austin City Limits and Life Is Beautiful, as well as a double header of NYC shows and headlining shows in Boston, Philly, DC, Detroit, Seattle, San Francisco, LA, Nashville, Miami Beach, and more. Some of the shows are with Future Islands.

FUTURE ISLANDS

After being sidelined from the road in 2020 for the first time in their careers due to COVID, Future Islands have announced a massive 2021-2022 tour, which they've dubbed "Calling Out in Space." It includes their previously announced festival dates at Governors Ball, BottleRock Napa, and Austin City Limits Fest, as well as North American dates this year and overseas shows in 2022, including many with Modest Mouse.

THE STRUTS

The Struts have rescheduled tier "Strange Days Are Over' Tour for later in 2021, starting with three Florida shows (St Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando), then hitting Atlanta, Richmond, Asbury Park (9/9 @ Stone Pony), Philly, Port Chester (9/11 @ Capitol Theatre), Pittsburgh, Chicago, Des Moines, Austin, New Orleans, Cincinnati, and wrapping things up in NYC at the newly renovated Irving Plaza on October 8. Head here for tickets and all dates.

RETROSPEKT FESTIVAL

Retrospekt is a two-day "multi-genre immersive micro music and art festival" happening in South Beach, FL at the Moxy South Beach on July 10-11, 2021. The lineup includes Chromeo, Ghostface Killah, LP Giobbi B2B Sophie (of Sofi Tukker), Sabrina Claudio, TYCHO: ISO50, and more.

DRY CLEANING

Dry Cleaning haven't played live since their very short 2020 US tour that happened just before everything locked down due to COVID. With their terrific debut album recently released on 4AD, the band have announced they'll be back in the US for a few shows in November, beginning in Los Angeles on 11/10 at Teragram Ballroom, and hitting San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Chicago before wrapping things up in Brooklyn.

BILLIE EILISH

Billie Eilish will be headlining a handful of 2021 festivals, including NYC's Governors Ball, Delaware's Firefly, and Austin City Limits, and now she announced an international headlining 2022 tour in support of her highly anticipated 2022 album Happier Than Ever (due 7/30 via Darkroom/Interscope).

CLAUD

Brooklyn artist Claud signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label last year and released their debut LP, Super Monster, in February. Now they've announced a tour supporting the album, starting this fall. Most of the dates are supporting Bleachers on their fall tour, as well as a few festival dates, at Firefly, Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits Festival.

WILCO's SKY BLUE SKY FEST

The inaugural edition of Wilco's all-inclusive destination festival in Mexico, Sky Blue Sky, made its debut in January 2020, just before the world shut down due to COVID, and didn't happen this year because of lockdown. They've just announced it will be back in 2022, happening January 17-21 in Riviera Maya, Mexico. with Spoon, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Kurt Vile, Stephen Malkmus and more.

DECIBEL FEST

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest is officially back on, happening September 25-26, 2021 at the Fillmore in Philly. The lineup includes a lot of the same acts as the planned 2020 edition, including headliners Converge (playing Jane Doe), Pig Destroyer (playing Prowler In The Yard), and Napalm Death, Harmony Corruption & Utopia Banished), and there's also been a very exciting addition: NJ metalcore legends Deadguy are reuniting their Fixation on a Co-Worker lineup for the first time in nearly 25 years to play the fest. Check out the whole lineup.

KNOTFEST

Slipknot have announced that their festival Knotfest will return to their home state of Iowa on September 25, 2021 at the National Ballon Classic Field, and the lineup is pretty stacked: Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, $uicideboy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Fever 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, and Vended (the band featuring the sons of Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan). The whole lineup's here.

RIOT FEST

A week after adding Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, Devo, Dinosaur Jr and more to its 2021 lineup, Riot Fest added still more bands to this year's edition, including Machine Gun Kelly, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Bleached, 3OH!3, The Bronx, Citizen, FACS, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Skating Polly and more. They've also announced daily lineups.

GONERFEST 2021

After going virtual in 2020, Gonerfest has announced it will be back this year for its 18th edition, live and in-person, on September 23-26 in Memphis, TN. They're also going to livestream it, for those who can't make it or aren't comfortable going to shows or traveling yet. "Last year's online event was great but we can't wait to get back out and rocking in Memphis with all our friends from here and from afar," say Gonerfest organizers. Announced acts include The Spits, Reigning Sound and Quintron & Miss Pussycat.

THE SPITS

The Spits released VI, last year, which was their first new album in nearly a decade. Now that the world is starting to get back to normal with more and more of us getting the COVID vaccine, the band have announced 2021 and 2021 tour dates, including a stop at Gonerfest.