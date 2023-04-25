Tour news: U2, Chance the Rapper, IDK, Jason Isbell, Knocked Loose, Nick Hakim, more

IDK

Maryland rapper IDK releases new album F65 next week, and has just announced the 65 Tour, that kicks off September 27 in Cleveland, with stops in NYC (9/29 at Irving Plaza), DC, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto and more.

6LACK

R&B star 6LACK has announced an international headlining tour in support of his new album Since I Have A Lover. Some North American dates have support from his Spillage Village groupmate Mereba and others are with a currently unnamed special guest.

U2

Yesterday, U2 announced five shows at new high-tech Las Vegas venue Sphere, and now they've announced an additional seven shows, all in October.

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT (DATES WITH WEDNESDAY)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have expanded their summer tour, with new dates with Wednesday, Lonnie Holley, and S.G. Goodman. The band hit the NYC area with S.G. Goodman in July with shows in Port Chester, Long Island, and New Brunswick. All dates are here.

THE FIGGS

Powerpop greats The Figgs are on their Chemical Shake tour, with dates throughout the year. Those include a NYC show at TV Eye on June 9. Head here for all dates.

CHANCE THE RAPPER

Chance the Rapper is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Acid Rap with a special Chicago show at United Center on August 19.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE / KNOCKED LOOSE

Fresh off two wild Coachella performances, modern metalcore greats Knocked Loose have announced that they'll hit the road supporting Motionless in White, with After the Burial and Alphawolf. The tour hits NYC on October 28 at Hammerstein Ballroom. All dates are here.

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

After releasing their new live album and concert film Live at Bush Hall earlier this year, Black Country, New Road will return to the road in North America this August.

JOHN

London duo JOHN have gigged on their side of the Atlantic with Mclusky, METZ, Viagra Boys, and opened a full tour for IDLES. Now they're finally coming to North America,

SUMMERSTAGE 2023

The full SummerStage lineup has been announced, and this year’s free shows include Andy Shauf, Julia Jacklin, Mdou Moctar, Horsegirl, Stretch Armstrong, Tanya Tucker, Nick Hakim, MIKE's Young World festival, Hip Hop 50 events, Kool and the Gang, and more.

NICK HAKIM

Nick Hakim has announced a summer tour, which includes headline shows and a few dates opening for Big Thief. His NYC show is a free SummerStage show at Hermann Von King Park on July 14 with June McDoom and Evan Wright.

DEER TICK

Deer Tick have signed to ATO Records and announced a new album, Emotional Contracts, due out on June 16; they'll be on tour as well.

THE BELL WITCH / SPIRIT POSSESSION

Seattle funeral doom duo Bell Witch and Portland black metallers Spirit Possession will support their new LPs on Profound Lore with a North American tour together.

TY SEGALL

Ty‘s 2023 schedule includes California shows in April and September, Freedom Band shows in the Midwest in October, and East Coast acoustic shows in November.

BOB MOULD / JASON NARDUCY

Bob Mould has announced a fall solo electric tour, where his frequent collaborator / bandmate Jason Narducy will open all dates.

YOUR ARMS ARE MY COCOON (DATES WITH HOME IS WHERE & MORE)

Your Arms are My Cocoon will be on the Let's Get Married Tour all summer long, including shows with Foxtails, Grace Bloom, Gingerbee, Short Fictions, Record Setter and more. (NYC at The Meadows on 7/17.) Then in September they'll be out supporting Home Is Where on the West Coast.

ILANA GLAZER

Ilana Glazer will be on an East Coast stand-up tour this summer, with dates kicking off June 8 in Richmond, and including stops in Albany, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, the Boston area, the NYC area, Providence, Cape Cod, and more.

TIG NOTARO

Tig Notaro is still touring her current standup show, ‘Hello Again,‘ which is going to be a new standup special. It's taping in June at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.

THE F.O.R.C.E. TOUR (LL COOL J, THE ROOTS, QUEEN LATIFAH, MORE)

LL Cool J's Rock The Bells is presenting 'The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live,' a tour headlined and curated by LL that also features a collaborative live performance of multi-generational rappers in the spirit of the Grammys' 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration that was curated by Questlove. They'll be backed by Questlove's group The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip, and the performances will feature a rotating cast of acts varying by date, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.

SWEARIN'

Swearin' have a couple of East Coast shows this summer: NYC's TV Eye on June 24 with Kate Davis, and Philly's First Unitarian Church on June 25 with Sheer Mag, Dark Thoughts, and TVO.

III POINTS 2023

Miami festival III Points celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, happening October 20 & 21 at Mana Wynwood. They've announced the initial lineup, which includes headliners Iggy Pop and Fred again.., and more.

GRÓA / GUGUSAR

Icelandic post-punk band GRÓA will be in NYC later this spring to play an Iceland Airwaves-presented free show at Pianos on May 11 with fellow Icelandic artist, gugusar. Claim your free tickets here.

NUGGETS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE SHOWS

Lenny Kaye's iconic garage rock / psych compilation Nuggets turns 50 this year, and there are a few special events happening to celebrate. There's a Los Angeles show with members of The Chocolate Watchband, The Seeds, REM, The Three O'Clock, and more, and now two NYC shows have been announced with Patti Smith, Bob Mould, Juliana Hatfield, Jesse Malin, Marshall Crenshaw, Ivan Julian, Peter Buck, James Mastro, and more.

LOMA PRIETA

Having returned last year with the great new single "Sunlight," screamo staples Loma Prieta have finally announced their first new album in eight years, and a summer tour.