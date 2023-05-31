Tour news: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Interpol, Save Ferris, The Body, Big Joanie, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA / AMULETS

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have added fall dates to their 2023 schedule, playing the South and Southwest in October and November. Stops include Nahsville, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami (III Points fest), New Orleans, Austin, Albuquerque, and more. All headline dates are with Amulets.

JANELLE MONAE

Janelle Monae’s first album since 2018, The Age of Pleasure, is out in June, and she heads out on tour supporting it in August.

INTERPOL

Interpol have added two Los Angeles shows to their tour, playing the Greek Theatre on October 29 and 30 with Jean Dawson and Mareux (10/29) and The Red Pears and DannyLux (10/30) supporting. Before that they'll be on tour with Smashing Pumpkins. All dates are here.

BE YOUR OWN PET

Reunited '00s-era band Be Your Own Pet have announced a tour for their first album in 15 years.

BIG JOANIE

UK group Big Joanie had to reschedule NYC and Chicago shows this month and now the new dates are announced. In Brooklyn they'll play Baby's All Right on July 10 with Frida Kill, and Union Pool on July 12 with Clear Channel, and then Chicago's Empty Bottle on July 13.

PALEHOUND

Palehouse, who just released a great new video that pays homage to The Sopranos, will be on tour this fall with Empath and alexalone.

THE HOLD STEADY 'POSITIVE JAM' FEST

The Hold Steady have announced their own Hudson Valley festival, Positive Jam, happening on August 5 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY (the same location as Woodsist Festival). The lineup includes Guided By Voices, The Tallest Man On Earth, Laura Stevenson, Oceanator, and Talking Heads tribute band I Get Wild.

MARGARET GLASPY

Margaret Glaspy has announced a new album, Echo The Diamond, due out August 18 via ATO and will be heading out on tour in September, with UK dates opening for Half Moon Run followed by a North American headlining tour later the same month.

GUNS N' ROSES

Guns N' Roses are about to begin their 2023 world tour, which begins in Tel Aviv on June 5 and runs through October, with North American dates beginning in August. They've added two new US dates to the run, along with openers including The Pretenders, Alice in Chains, Carrie Underwood and more.

SAVE FERRIS

Orange County ska-pop-punk vets Save Ferris have announced their first headlining Northeast shows in a while, including a NYC stop at Racket on August 17. There are also shows in Mechanicsburg, Philly, Sayreville and Baltimore. Head here for all dates.

FEAR

LA hardcore vets Fear are gearing up for some shows with the Misfits, including one in NJ on July 8 with The Gaslight Anthem and one in Phoenix on July 15 with AFI, and they've sprinkled in some headlining dates as well, including NYC.

THE DRESDEN DOLLS

Last year, Amanda Palmer and Brian Viglione announced they'd be reactivating their punk cabaret duo The Dresden Dolls for shows and new music, and while we're still waiting on the new music part, they've been playing shows and continue announcing new ones, including in NYC and Hudson, NY.

BUSHWICK COLLECTIVE FREE PARTIES

The Bushwick Collective are throwing two FREE parties this week, both featuring performances by a bunch of classic hip hop artists, including Ice-T, Grand Puba, and Black Sheep. Both are part of the year-long 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration.

THE BODY / TROLLER / DEAD TIMES

The Body are hitting the road in late summer for a tour with Troller and Dead Times. Dates include Tubby's Kingston on September 1 and Brookyn's Saint Vitus on September 2.

ITHACA

UK post-metalcore band Ithaca have announced a US tour, bookended by their previously announced appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. That includes shows in Brooklyn, DC, Atlanta, Austin, LA, and more.

FREAKOUT FEST 2023

Freakout Fest 2023 is November 2-5 in Seattle and the lineup includes Allah Las, The Gories, The Spits, Acid Mothers Temple, Night Beats, and more.

CUT WORMS

Cut Worms will be on tour this fall in support of his self-titled third album, and before that has a three-show residency at Brooklyn's Union Pool.

WRECKLESS ERIC

Wreckless Eric's new album ‘Leisureland‘ is out August 25, and he also has a few tour dates ahead, including shows with The Dead Boys and The Plimsouls.

