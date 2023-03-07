Tour news: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Spectral Wound, Together Pangea, Cindy Lee, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA

Ahead of the release of double album V, UMO have added a fourth NYC show to their upcoming tour, going down on April 16 at Webster Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 AM.

FEIST

Feist has added more dates to her upcoming in-the-round tour, including a second NYC show.

SPECTRAL WOUND / DÉLÉTÈRE / CATACOMBES / MORBID ROMANCE

Nailed To Forever and Saint Vitus have announced a show featuring Canadian black metallers Spectral Wound, along with Délétère, Catacombes, and Morbid Romance. It goes down on May 27 at Vitus.

CINDY LEE

Cindy Lee, aka former Women co-founder Patrick Flegel, has added a second show set for March 14 at Union Pool and, like the sold-out 3/15 show, that's with Rose. Cindy Lee also has dates in Montreal and Toronto.

cindy-lee union pool poster loading...

NEW ORDER

New Order have been added as headliners for Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid. They have a handful of US dates this month as well, including a stop at SXSW.

ALASKA REID

Montana-born indie singer/songwriter Alaska Reid will play several sets at SXSW next week. She just announced her debut LP Disenchanter, co-produced by A.G. Cook.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

Celebrating his 50th birthday and the 25th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, Rufus Wainwright has announced the Folkocracy tour, during which he'll be backed by a six-piece band. Ahead of the tour, he has several solo dates and special engagements around the US, UK, Europe.

TOGETHER PANGEA

Starting next week, psych rock band Together Pangea will be on a West Coast tour that stays almost entirely in California, with shows in Ventura, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose, Fresno and Pomona, with dashes outside the state to hit Phoenix and Reno. All dates are here.

CAVE MOUNTAIN FEST

New festival Cave Mountain has announced the lineup for its inaugural edition, going down September 15 and 16 at Windham Mountain in the Catskills. The lineup features headliners Joe Russo's Almost Dead and Weezer, plus Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lee Fields, Courtney Marie Andrews, Charlotte Rose Benjamin, and more.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

Between the Buried and Me have announced the Parallax II tour with support from Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil.

SOUND ON SOUND FESTIVAL

Bridgeport, CT, fest Sound On Sound has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, featuring headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer, plus Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lord Huron, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price, Cautious Clay, and more.

PETER GABRIEL

Peter Gabriel has announced a North American tour supporting his anticipated album i/o, stopping in 12 cities this fall including Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

BRIGID MAE POWER

Irish artist Brigid Mae Power has a handful of small-venue shows coming up in the UK.

PROTOMARTYR

Protomartyr have announced a tour supporting their upcoming album Formal Growth In The Desert.

THE FEELIES/THE WILLIES

The Feelies have announced a handful of live dates across the Northeast in the coming months, including two Brooklyn shows with offshoot band The Willies.

ANGEL OLSEN

Angel Olsen has tour dates upcoming in Australia, Europe, the UK, and the US, including shows with Jason Isbell at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a one-off at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

BLONDSHELL

Blondshell has announced her first-ever headlining North American tour supporting her forthcoming self-titled debut album. Hello Mary will open most shows. Blondshell will also perform at several shows at SXSW, including a free BrooklynVegan Day Party on Wednesday, March 15 at Mohawk.

LOGIC/JUICY J

Fresh off the release of LP College Park, Logic has announced a tour with direct support from Juicy J. C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will open all shows as well.

BARTEES STRANGE

Bartees Strange has several tour dates coming up supporting Boygenius at Re:SET Festival and later The National in the UK and Europe. Prior to those trips he'll be at SXSW, where he'll play a handful of shows including a free BrooklynVegan show on March 16 at Empire.

RATBOYS

Chicago band Ratboys have a few live shows coming up this month surrounding their appearance at SXSW.

FRANKIE ROSE

Just ahead of the release of album Love As Projection, Frankie Rose has announced a spring tour with support from SRSQ and, in Florida, Donzii.

TEGAN AND SARA

Continuing to support their newest album Crybaby, Tegan and Sara have announced a tour kicking off this summer, featuring support from Hand Habits, Dragonette, and Carlie Hanson on varying dates.

OUTSIDE LANDS 2023

San Francisco festival Outside Lands has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, including headliners Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and ODESZA, plus Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Lil Yachty, Orville Peck, Interpol, Willow, beabadoobee, Alvvays, and more.

THE HALO EFFECT/UNEARTH/HIGH COMMAND

Metal supergroup The Halo Effect have announced a tour with Unearth and High Command opening all shows. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/10) at 10am.

HARD SUMMER 2023

The 2023 edition of the Hard Summer festival happens August 5 & 6 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles. The lineup includes Kid Cudi, Skrillex back-to-back with Four Tet, 21 Savage, Bicep, and more.