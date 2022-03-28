Tour news: Wallows, August Burns Red, D.O.A. / The Death Set, Allegaeon, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

WALLOWS

Alt-rock band Wallows have announced a second US leg of their Tell Me That It’s Over Tour, with dates this fall in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, SLC, Santa Fe, El Paso, New Orleans, Memphis, Fayetteville, AR and Oklahoma City. The band's tour starts Friday in Seattle and they've got shows with Hatchie, Spill Tab, Empath, Samia and more. Dates include festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Coachella, four sold-out nights at NYC's Terminal 5, and more.

ROXY MUSIC / ST VINCENT

Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson are reuniting to celebrate Roxy Music's 50th anniversary with North American dates in September opened by Saint Vincent.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

Florence + The Machine have announced a fall tour with some great openers, including Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Arlo Parks, Yves Tumor, King Princess and Sam Fender, varying by date.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS / X

The Psychedelic Furs have announced the ”Made of Rain” tour, with has them out with special guests X for the whole trek.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM

The Gaslight Anthem are fully back, with a new album planned, and they've just announced a tour, including one leg with Jeff Rosenstock and one with Tigers Jaw.

PALOMINO FESTIVAL

Not only does Stagecoach return this year, Goldenvoice also just announced a new one-day California country festival, Palomino Festival, and this one leans a little more on the alternative/indie-friendly side of country than Stagecoach does. Kacey Musgraves is headlining, and the rest of the very good lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck, Old Crow Medicine Show, Valerie June, Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, Morgan Wade and more.

YUNG KAYO

Fresh off releasing his great new album DFTK on Young Thug's Young Stoner Life label, rising LA-via-DC rapper Yung Kayo comes to NYC to play Elsewhere Hall on Friday (4/1) with support from Babyxsosa.

AUGUST BURNS RED / WE CAME AS ROMANS / HOLLOW FRONT / VOID OF VISION

August Burns Red have signed to SharpTone Records for their upcoming ninth album, and announced a tour with fellow metalcore vets We Came As Romans, plus two newer bands: Hollow Front and Void of Vision. The NYC-area gets shows on 7/16 at NJ's Starland Ballroom and 8/27 at Long Island's Paramount. All dates here.

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT / YAUTJA

Following their stop at Austin festival Oblivion Access, Portrayal of Guilt are headed out on tour this May with fellow metal/punk crossover maniacs Yautja.

ALLEGAEON / ARKAIK / AENIMUS / SUMMONING THE LICH

Colorado metal band Allegaeon have announced the Terrestrial Takeover tour which will have them out with Arkaik, Aenimus, and Summoning The Lich in June and July. The band say: "After the unfortunate cancellation of the Terrestrial Takeover Tour in 2020 we are thrilled to announce that we will be headlining the US under the same banner with our friends in Arkaik, Aenimus, and Summoning The Lich. We will be playing a set list featuring tracks from our entire discography with a heavy emphasis on our new album DAMNUM. This will be a performance to remember and we can't wait to see you all there." The tour hits Brooklyn on June 17 at The Meadows, and all dates are here.

LESS THAN JAKE / AQUABATS / BOWLING FOR SOUP

Ska-punk lifers Less Than Jake are celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band with the ”Back for the Attack” tour with The Aquabats and Bowling for Soup this summer.

D.O.A. / THE DEATH SET

Punk legends D.O.A. will be on a West Coast tour in April with The Death Set, with shows in Seattle, Portland, Grant's Pass, Reno, San Francisco, San Jose, Morro Bay, Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Beach, Pioneertown and Las Vegas. Head here for details.

ODESZA / SYLVAN ESSO

ODESZA have announced The Last Goodbye tour, which is with Sylvan Esso on all dates, as well as San Holo, Elderbrook, Ben Böhmer, ford, Gilligan Moss and NASAYA on select shows.

MAN MAN

Man Man released Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between, their first album for Sub Pop, in April of 2020, and they're finally going to tour for it this summer.

JOSHUA RAY WALKER / SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS

A great double billed tour for fans of alternative-leaning country music has just been announced: Joshua Ray Walker and Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. For Joshua, these are more dates in support of last year's highly (and deservedly) acclaimed See You Next Time, his third consecutive album in as many years. Sarah Shook, meanwhile, just released their new album Nightroamer last month.

INTO IT. OVER IT

Into It. Over It. are going on their ”first tour in many many moons” in June with Couplet and Pool Kids, and they've shared a new single from a split that Evan Weiss says is their first recorded as a full band.