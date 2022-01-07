Tour news: War on Drugs, Best Coast, Bon Jovi, Kamaal Williams, Christian Death, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE WAR ON DRUGS

The War on Drugs' 2022 tour starts January 19 in Austin and they've had to make a couple adjustments to the dates. "First off, we're disappointed to announce that due to the government of Ontario’s indoor capacity restrictions, our Toronto shows on February 5 and 6 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre have unfortunately been cancelled," the band write. "Automatic refunds will be issued to all ticket holders in the next 30 days." Filling those spot are stops in Pittsburgh on 2/5 and Cincinnati (2/6). Additionally, TWOD have announced that "due to this latest Covid surge and our need to exist within the tightest possible tour bubble, there will be no support acts on this run." All tour dates, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on 1/29, are here, and you can read more of the band's update here.

BEST COAST CANCEL TOUR

Best Coast were to have started their Finally Tomorrow tour with Rosie Tucker on January 11, but they've now canceled it outright. "It was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one that we ultimately felt was right," the band write. "The last two years have been so difficult for us as a band (and the entire world) - and we appreciate your support through it all." Bethany adds, "At this time, we are not rescheduling any of these dates, as the rollercoaster of the reschedule-announcement-cancelation cycle we’ve been stuck in is incredibly exhausting (for you too I’m sure!) and we just need a moment to decompress."

GOST / TRUE BODY

Synthwave artist GOST will be on tour with True Body in February, including stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Richmond, Baltiøre, Philly, Newark, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 2/14), Pittsburgh, Chicago and more. All dates are here:

CHRISTIAN DEATH

Christian Death are touring around their appearance at Cruel World fest in L.A., with stops in Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on May 1), Denver, San Diego and more.

NOISE POP 2022

The 2022 edition of San Francisco's Noise Pop fest goes down February 21-27 at venues all over the Bay Area, and this year's lineup includes Alex G, The Drums, King Woman, The Microphones, Quasi, Titus Andronicus, Arooj Aftab, William Basinski, and more.

SMERZ

Norwegian duo Smerz are coming to the US to play San Francisco's Noise Pop fest in February, and on their way back home will stop in NYC to play National Sawdust on March 4. Those are their only U.S. dates we've seen.

THE TOSSERS / CRAZY & THE BRAINS

Celtic punk vets The Tossers haven't released new music in a few years, but they're still active, and they're hitting the road this March for some shows with NJ xylophone-fueled punks Crazy & the Brains, including Brooklyn's Kingsland on 3/12 (tickets). All dates here.

KAMAAL WILLIAMS

UK jazz/electronic great Kamaal Williams is coming over to the US in February for shows in Chicago, San Francisco, NYC (2/25 at LPR), and LA. All dates here.

EAGLES

Eagles have added shows to their 2022 Hotel California tour, including a Long Island show at UBS Arena on April 23. All dates are here.

BON JOVI

Bon Jovi will soon be back in their natural habitat, arenas, on their US tour which goes down in April, including stops in Omaha, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Tampa, Indianapolis, Austin, Dallas, Nashville and more. Head here for all dates.

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

NYC experimental metallers Imperial Triumphant are opening most of Immolation's tour, but they're not playing their big NYC show with Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil, and Funeral Leech. They did, however, just add a headlining hometown show: February 16 at Saint Vitus with Cleric and Couch Slut (tickets). All dates here.

CONVERGE / FULL OF HELL / UNIFORM / THOU

Converge have announced a headlining March tour with truly amazing support coming from Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou. The band says "the order in which the support bands will appear will change every night— attendees should arrive to the shows early to ensure seeing every band."

THE BODY

Experimental duo The Body and electronic producer OAA (aka AJ Wilson) have announced a collaborative album, Enemy of Love, due February 18 via Thrill Jockey, and they'll be on tour in May.

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

Motion City Soundtrack were just about to begin an anniversary tour for Commit This to Memory when they were forced to postpone the first few dates, and now the entire tour has been cancelled after COVID hit the band's touring family. "We took every precaution that we could before, during, and even as we have been stuck in a holding pattern in sunny Chicago since this tour (almost) got started about a week ago," the band wrote.

GOSPEL

NYC screamo greats Gospel recently released the new song "SRO," which they say is off a new Kurt Ballou-recorded album called The Loser, their first album since their classic 2005 debut LP The Moon Is A Cold Dead World. Now, the band is gearing up to play a rare show, and it's a benefit for drummer Vinny's daughter Alina, who was sadly diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK

Because of the Omicron surge, Jeff Rosenstock has postponed his scheduled January dates. "ANNOYING NEWS: WE ARE POSTPONING OUR JANUARY DATES," he writes. "Hopefully you saw this coming. Pandemic goin bananas. We're working hard to move everything to June & keep the same lineup. If you bought tickets they'll be good for the new dates. If you need refund the venue will refund you. We love y'all and don't want to put any of you in a situation that feels unsafe/weird/bad, we don't want to fly out to our shows in the Midwest and go "oops one of us obviously got covid" and then fly home, there's many reasons I hope you understand. WE'RE GONNA DO OUR BEST TO ANNOUNCE THE NEW ***POTENTIALLY EXPANDED!!!** TOUR DATES NEXT WEEK."