Tour news: Ween, Molchat Doma, Roy Ayers, Dalek/Fotocrime, Devil Master, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

MOLCHAT DOMA

Belarusian darkwave band Molchat Doma have expanded their 2022 North America tour, including second shows in NYC (5/13 at Music Hall of Williamsburg), San Francisco, Los Angeles (5/30 at The Fonda Theatre) and more. All dates are here.

WEEN

Gene and Dean will be on the road this fall for their dates which were rescheduled from last year, including multi-night runs in Vegas, Denver, Oakland, Philly, plus single shows in Los Angeles (The Wiltern on 11/6), Silver Spring, and more. Head here for all dates.

BUFFALO NICHOLS (OPENING FOR DRIVE BY TRUCKERS)

Carl "Buffalo" Nichols (of Nickel & Rose) will release his self-titled debut solo album on October 15 via Fat Possum. He'll be on tour this fall with Drive-By Truckers, staring October 2 in St Louis and wrapping up November 20 in New Orleans, with stops in Austin, Nashville, Chicago, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Brooklyn (Brooklyn Bowl on November 3-6), Atlanta, Dallas, and more. Head here for all dates.

DALEK/FOTOCRIME

With new album Heart of Crime out August 27, Fotocrime will be out on tour this fall, including dates with Dalek, The Austerity Program, and more. Dates include Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Long Beach, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 11/16 with Dalek), Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta and more. Head here for all dates.

DEVIL MASTER

Devil Master will be in NYC on Halloween Weekend to play a Devil's Night show at Saint Vitus (10/30). That show sold out so they've added another show while here: Friday, October 29 at Trans Pecos with Ces Cadáveres, Spiter, and Anti-Machine. Tickets are on sale.

ROY AYERS

Jazz/Soul/R&B legend Roy Ayers will play a special NYC show at Knockdown Center on August 22 in the "ruins" part of the venue. Tickets are on sale.

CAVE-IN

Cave In will be on tour this fall and they've just added more dates.

LOVERS & FRIENDS FEST

Lovers & Friends, a festival heavy on '90s and early '00s rap and R&B, was originally scheduled for May of 2020 in Los Angeles. It got rescheduled and ultimately cancelled because of COVID, but now a new edition of the festival, with mostly the same lineup, has been announced in a different city: Las Vegas. Lovers & Friends is now set for May in Las Vegas.

SEPULTURA / SACRED REICH / CROWBAR

Back in 2020, Sepultura were supposed to tour with reunited thrashers Sacred Reich, sludge lifers Crowbar, and Art of Shock, but that tour was of course postponed due to COVID. Now, it's scheduled to happen in March and April of 2022, and the tour also includes a handful of cities that the original tour wasn't scheduled to hit.

IT'S TIME FOR HIP HOP IN NYC

In addition to the Central Park "mega-concert," WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert, NYC is holding a series of shows in the other four boroughs leading up to it, called "It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC," featuring an incredible lineup of talent including George Clinton, Raekwon, Big Daddy Kane, KRS One, C&C Music Factory, EPMD, Crystal Water, Kool Keith, Pharoahe Monch, Slick Rick, and more.

GUSTAF (DATES WITH IDLES, MORE)

Gustaf just announced their debut album, and will be on tour with IDLES this fall for shows in St. Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Boston, Philly, NYC (Terminal 5 on 10/15 & 10/16), DC, Asheville, Nashville, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. They've got a few smaller club shows before that, as well as a UK/EU tour lined up for later in the fall. All dates are here.

GLASS BEACH

glass beach have announced a headlining fall tour, with excellent support coming from Proper. and Home Is Where (varying by date).