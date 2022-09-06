Tour news: Weyes Blood, Dave Matthews Band, Bobby Shmurda, Blackpink, more

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Dave Matthews Band have anounced a big fall 2022 headlining tour that kicks off November 2 in Vancouver and wraps up with two nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden on November 18 & 19.

WEYES BLOOD

Weyes Blood has an anticipated new record in the works -- there's been no word on its existence yet but she did just announce a show at L.A.'s Theatre at Ace Hotel on December 8 where she'll be backed by The Dark Juices. She says, "Announcing a show. Hmmm wonder why 🌚" We wonder, too.

MODEST MOUSE

Modest Mouse will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album ‘The Lonesome Crowded West‘ by playing it on tour this fall.

MERCYFUL FATE / KREATOR / MIDNIGHT

Having just played Psycho Las Vegas, Mercyful Fate have now announced a proper US tour with Kreator and Midnight.

BLACKPINK

K-pop group Blackpink have announced the Born Pink World Tour, which includes North American shows in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Hamilton (Ontario), Chicago, Newark (Prudential Center on 11/14 and 11/15) and Los Angeles. All dates are here.

BOBBY SHMURDA

Rapper Bobby Shmurda has announced the Bodmon Tour, which kicks off October 30 in Salt Lake City and includes shows in L.A., Dallas, DC, Boston, Atlanta, and more. The NYC stop is at Terminal 5 on 11/19 with Rowdy Rebel, GS9 Gino aka Fat Tony, and more.

DEAD CAN DANCE

Dead Can Dance were finally set to start their long-delayed “A Celebration - Life and Works“ tour this fall in Europe, with rescheduled North America shows to follow in spring 2023, but all dates have now been canceled due to "health reasons."

LITURGY / ELIZABETH COLOUR WHEEL / INFANT ISLAND

Brooklyn's ever-shapeshifting black metallers Liturgy have announced a December US/Canada tour with awesome support from Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Infant Island.

BLACK COFFEE

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee has announced a three-night run at NYC's Brooklyn Mirage on October 14, 15 & 16. That's just before his appearance at Miami's III Points festival, and he's also got shows in Chicago, and Mexico City. Head here for all dates.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Guided by Voices have added a four-night New Year's run in Chicago to their 2022 tour schedule.

CHARLEY CROCKETT

Country artist Charley Crockett will support his new album The Man from Waco with his biggest headline tour yet.

UNION POOL - "ENDLESS SUMMER THUNDER"

Union Pool's free Summer Thunder series was interrupted this year when they had to close for a month or so after a fire in the building next door. They've announced they'll keep that summer feeling going through mid-October with Cut Worms, Natural Information Society, Sister Nancy, and more.