Tour news: Weyes Blood, I Love The ’90s, Moneen, Widowspeak, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

WEYES BLOOD

"Hello irrevocably changed world!," Weyes Blood wrote on Instagram, announcing a few West Coast shows. "Been a minute. It's me, I’m alive, and I’m very excited to dip my toes back in and play some sad ass songs for y’all, maybe even a freshie. Playin a few Cali shows culminating at Primavera in June." Those dates happen in Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Sacramento, San Jose and Big Sur. Natalie also adds, "What could possibly be next? Did you miss me ?" We are waiting on that new album.

KHRUANGBIN

Khruangbin have expanded their 2022 tour with newly announced dates in Toronto, Brooklyn's Prospect Park, Portland, Newhaven, Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Mexico City and more.

I LOVE THE '90S (VANILLA ICE, TONE LOC, COLOR ME BADD, MORE)

If you love the '90s, you love that the "I Love the '90s" Tour is back with a cavalcade of pop acts from the decade, including Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Treach of Naughty By Nature, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Kid ‘n Play, Montell Jordan, Coolio, All-4-One, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, C+C Music Factory feat Freedom Williams, Tag Team, and 2 Live Crew. Marky Mark cannot make it this year, but The Funky Bunch will be there. Stops include San Diego, Vegas, Allentown, Philly, Waco, St Paul, Milwaukee and more. All dates are here.

LOLLAPALOOZA 2022

Lollapalooza's 2022 lineup includes Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa, J Cole, Doja Cat, MGK, Turnstile, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, IDLES, 100 gecs, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Dashboard Confessional, Jane's Addiction, and many others.

MONEEN

Canadian emo/post-hardcore vets Moneen are playing the Vagrant Records 25th anniversary show in Worcester on June 11 with Dashboard Confessional, Thrice, The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary, and Hot Rod Circuit, and right before that, they'll play a small headlining show at Brooklyn's Gold Sounds on June 10. Their only other upcoming date that is the stacked Canadian festival Super Friendly fest with Propagandhi, Protest the Hero, Comeback Kid, The Flatliners, Good Riddance, and more.

TRÉ BURT / JOULES SATYR (ex-SEA OF BEES)

Last year, Sacramento singer/songwriter Tré Burt released his Brad Cook-produced album You, Yeah, You on John Prine's Oh Boy Records (featuring appearances by Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, Phil Cook, and Kelsey Waldon), and now he followed it with the new single "Know Your Demons," a nice dose of rustic Americana with some gospel-tinged backing vocals. The new single comes backed by an alternate version of "Solo" from last year's LP. Tré's also about to resume his first-ever headlining tour with support from Joules Satyr (ex-Sea of Bees), including NYC's Mercury Lounge on April 5.

CARCASS

UK death metal legends Carcass will support their new album Torn Arteries on a US tour this spring with Immolation and Creeping Death.

SON LUX

Son Lux's 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' soundtrack is out April 8 and they'll be on tour later this spring.

TIWA SAVAGE

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has announced the the 17-date North American 'Water & Garri' tour, named after her 2021 EP of the same name.

THE BOBBY LEES

Hard-hitting Upstate NY blues rock combo The Bobby Lees have their first record for Ipecac on the way and are also on tour starting this Thursday in Trinidad, CO, with dates in Denver, Salt Lake City, Boise's Treefort Fest, Missoula, Boseman, Spokane, Portland, Seattle and more. Head here for all the upcoming dates and watch their new video for "Hollywood Junkyard":

WIDOWSPEAK

Widowspeak launch their tour for new album The Jacket next month at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right. That show has sold out, so they've added another Baby's show the day before, on April 6. From there they head to Philly, Richmond, Miami, Athens, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, Tucson, L.A. and beyond.

GRACE CUMMINGS

Melbourne-based singer-songwriter and producer Grace Cummings made her US live debut at SXSW last week, and she's going on her first tour of the US, with dates supporting Ezra Furman in May and June. She's also got a headline NYC show.

PLACEBO

Placebo's first North American tour in eight years hits Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Austin and now includes two NYC shows.

SACRED BONES 15TH ANNIVERSARY

NYC indie label Sacred Bones turns 15 this year, and they'll celebrate with a special anniversary show at Knockdown Center on May 28 featuring acts from throughout the label's history across multiple stages.

THE KILLS

After announcing a pair of dates in NYC and Los Angeles, The Kills have added second shows in each city. They're also supporting Jack White at his Mountain View, CA show.

SYD

Syd announced a North American tour with Destin Conrad, supporting her much-anticipated sophomore album Broken Hearts Club.